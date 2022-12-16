Read full article on original website
WIBW
Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning traffic stop ended in a felony arrest for one Topeka man. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that Jonathan T. Sibert, 21, of Topeka, is behind bars and faces multiple charges which include criminal possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine after an early-morning traffic stop.
Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
One seriously injured in crash north of Augusta
An Augusta man was hospitalized on Tuesday after a crash north of Augusta in Butler County.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man named as victim in Thursday hit and run; suspect comes forward
A 50-year-old Emporia man was identified as the victim in last week’s fatal hit and run, the Emporia Police Department said Monday afternoon. Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez was killed Thursday when a vehicle struck him at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. EPD Captain Lisa Hayes said the suspect, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado Police, was also located.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Crash with injuries on Mechanic Street
First responders handled a collision with injuries in the downtown Emporia area Monday afternoon. Police report indicate crews were called to Second Avenue and Mechanic Street around 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated two vehicles were involved, with a woman and two juveniles reporting minor injuries. Police have not released any...
Emporia fatal hit-and-run victim identified, suspect comes forward
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has released new information related to a recent fatal hit-and-run including the identity of the victim. The EPD reports that the victim has been identified as Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez, 50, of Emporia. Angel Manuel Alvarado, a suspect in the case, has also been located by the EPD after he […]
KVOE
WEATHER: Emporia, Lyon County announce warming shelter locations, Sheriff’s Office mentions policies for stuck vehicles
With brutal winter conditions expected Thursday and Friday, the city of Emporia and Lyon County have announced several warming center locations. The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Law Enforcement lobbies will be two of the locations. Pets will be welcome if the owner can control them. First Congregational Church,...
Emporia gazette.com
Man pleads not guilty to fondling teen
A 43-year-old man will stand trial in the spring on charges which include the “lewd fondling” of a teenager. Larry Kemmerer pleaded not guilty to six criminal counts in Lyon County District Court Tuesday afternoon. One of the two felony charges is taking indecent liberties with a child.
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
KVOE
Reported injury crash noted near Kansas Turnpike’s Admire-Council Grove exit
Several departments have converged on the site of a reported injury crash northeast of Emporia. Emporia EMS and Reading first responders joined Lyon County deputies at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 148 southbound, about a mile northeast of the Admire-Council Grove tollgate and 21 miles northeast of the Emporia gate, shortly before 12:30 pm. Early indications are one vehicle was involved. Further details are pending.
Emporia gazette.com
Suspect sought after fatal collision on Sixth Avenue
The Emporia Police Department is searching for the suspected driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in a fatality collision in downtown Emporia Thursday evening. According to Captain Lisa Hayes, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado, of Emporia is suspected of driving a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:21 p.m. Alvarado is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Law enforcement to increase presence on Kansas highways during holiday season
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is encouraging motorists to be extra cautious as they take to the road this holiday season. The Kansas Highway Patrol said on Tuesday that motorists need to practice safe driving practices as 2022 comes to an end due to higher amounts of traffic, impaired drivers and the threat of winter […]
WIBW
Montana man accused attempting to run man down on I-35 in Lyon Co.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Montana man has been accused of attempting to run a man down on I-35 in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that a man from Montana has been accused of attempting to run over another person with his SUV in Lyon Co. during the week of Dec. 12.
Emporia police looking for driver who put body in car
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead. The EPD released more information related to their ongoing investigation at 12:25 p.m. on Friday. They reported that there was a dark colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Suburban, in the immediate area at the […]
Emporia gazette.com
Parcells receives state sentence in autopsy case
A man who performed unauthorized autopsies in Wabaunsee County will spend more time behind bars, after receiving a new sentence Tuesday. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, of Leawood was sentenced in Wabaunsee County District Court to one year in jail and one year on probation.
Emporia gazette.com
Area agencies offering respite from frigid temps
A number of area agencies are offering shelter during the projected severe cold temperatures this week. The Emporia Police Department lobby, located at 518 Mechanic St., is open to those in need of shelter. Pets are welcome if controlled by the owner. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office lobby, located at...
Geary County Booking Photos Nov. 28 - Dec. 9
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Thomas Ariaz, Unlawful damage to property, Arrested 12/8. Cody Dodge, Interference with...
1 convicted for shooting man in the head in Topeka Travelers Inn
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted for a 2021 killing in Topeka. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill has been convicted for the killing of James Norman Epps, Jr. in 2021. Krainbill entered a plea of guilty to second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. […]
WIBW
Man flees crashed car after 3-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man remained at large Friday afternoon after he fled from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in west-central Topeka, police said. At least one person was reported injured in the collision, which was reported around 1:25 p.m. Friday at S.W. 8th and Jewell avenues. Police...
doniphanherald.com
Man linked to Omaha woman's disappearance ordered held on $10M bail
OMAHA — Cari Allen had broken up with Aldrick Scott about two weeks before she was reported missing last month. But Scott, who lived in Topeka, Kansas, kept texting her and showing up unannounced, a prosecutor said Friday. He went to the southwest Omaha bar she was at Nov....
