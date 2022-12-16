The Emporia Police Department is searching for the suspected driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in a fatality collision in downtown Emporia Thursday evening. According to Captain Lisa Hayes, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado, of Emporia is suspected of driving a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:21 p.m. Alvarado is 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

