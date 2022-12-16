Detroit News contributor Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest recruiting for 247Sports, breaks down Michigan State's 2023 football recruiting class. ▶ Jaelon Barbarin, RB, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade 5-9, 190 pounds, three stars: One of the fastest players on the West Coast. Ran 10.37 in the 100-meter dash. Also a dangerous receiver out of the backfield. Caught 25 passes for 378 yards in five touchdowns during his junior year. Transitioned to more full-time running back as a senior and rushed for 1,133 yards in 13 touchdowns despite missing three games. Came on to the major college radar more as a senior and had offers from Kansas State, Washington State and UNLV.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO