ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Meet the 2023 Michigan State football recruits

Detroit News contributor Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest recruiting for 247Sports, breaks down Michigan State's 2023 football recruiting class. ▶ Jaelon Barbarin, RB, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade 5-9, 190 pounds, three stars: One of the fastest players on the West Coast. Ran 10.37 in the 100-meter dash. Also a dangerous receiver out of the backfield. Caught 25 passes for 378 yards in five touchdowns during his junior year. Transitioned to more full-time running back as a senior and rushed for 1,133 yards in 13 touchdowns despite missing three games. Came on to the major college radar more as a senior and had offers from Kansas State, Washington State and UNLV.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Live updates: 4-star cornerback Jyaire Hill commits to Michigan

Jyaire Hill, a four-star cornerback from Kankakee, Ill. chose Michigan over Illinois and Purdue. Hill is the second last-minute addition on signing day for the Wolverines. Hill is the ninth four-star recruit of Michigan's 2023 class. Hill was a multi-sport athlete in high school and was an all-state track runner...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy