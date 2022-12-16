Read full article on original website
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Detroit News
Meet the 2023 Michigan State football recruits
Detroit News contributor Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest recruiting for 247Sports, breaks down Michigan State's 2023 football recruiting class. ▶ Jaelon Barbarin, RB, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade 5-9, 190 pounds, three stars: One of the fastest players on the West Coast. Ran 10.37 in the 100-meter dash. Also a dangerous receiver out of the backfield. Caught 25 passes for 378 yards in five touchdowns during his junior year. Transitioned to more full-time running back as a senior and rushed for 1,133 yards in 13 touchdowns despite missing three games. Came on to the major college radar more as a senior and had offers from Kansas State, Washington State and UNLV.
Photos: Michigan Stadium scoreboard improvement project underway
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Stadium is getting new scoreboards ahead of the 2023 season, and it didn't take long after the 2022 home schedule ended for construction to begin on the upgrades. Large portions of the north end zone video board have already been removed. On Wednesday, crews...
Detroit News
Live updates: 4-star cornerback Jyaire Hill commits to Michigan
Jyaire Hill, a four-star cornerback from Kankakee, Ill. chose Michigan over Illinois and Purdue. Hill is the second last-minute addition on signing day for the Wolverines. Hill is the ninth four-star recruit of Michigan's 2023 class. Hill was a multi-sport athlete in high school and was an all-state track runner...
Detroit News
'Nothing but greatness': Lions' Penei Sewell breaks down viral fan's pass-blocking form
Allen Park — Fandom brings out the best in people. That was evident in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium on Sunday, as a Detroit Lions fan wearing a Penei Sewell jersey was filmed running flawless pass protection sets against his girlfriend. The video, of course, went viral. The...
Detroit News
Former Wings coach Jeff Blashill returns to Detroit, LCA on Lightning staff
Detroit — The way it ended, sure it was disappointing. But Jeff Blashill had an opportunity to coach the Red Wings for seven seasons, and that will be an experience he'll always treasure. Blashill had faced the Wings once before, earlier this month in Tampa, where Blashill is now...
