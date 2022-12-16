ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Midlands officers investigating after man shot, killed

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PH4Gu_0jlCLNaB00

Police are investigating after a Midlands man was killed in a shooting Thursday.

The Sumter Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating the death of Clifton James Singletary, 45, of Sumter.

Officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday to the area of Warren Street after getting reports of shots fired. They learned Singletary was the victim and had been taken to a local hospital.

Police said their initial investigation showed Singletary was shot outside of a building on Warren Street then walked to a hotel on Broad Street where he had been visiting some acquaintances earlier in the evening. Singletary later died from his injuries, and an autopsy is scheduled, Sumter police said.

The release said that it was unclear, as of Friday afternoon, who shot Singletary and why.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

