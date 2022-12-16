ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

87 percent very or somewhat concerned about a recession: poll

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8HgX_0jlCLDkv00

Close to 9 in 10 Americans report they are concerned about a recession as officials say that the possibility is not off the table, according to a new poll.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult for the Bipartisan Policy Center released on Friday found 87 percent of respondents said they were very or somewhat concerned about a recession, while a separate 10 percent said they were not too concerned or were not at all concerned.

Another 3 percent either said they did not know or had no opinion.

Those findings come as the annual inflation rate decreased between October and November, from 7.7 percent to 7.1 percent, and as the Federal Open Market Committee offered a smaller hike in interest rates earlier this week. But federal officials earlier this month warned that a possible recession still looms.

“There are always risks of a recession. The economy remains prone to shocks. But look, we have a very healthy banking system,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

“There’s a risk of a recession. But it certainly isn’t, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down,” she added later.

The poll by Morning Consult for the Bipartisan Policy Center was conducted from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, with the full survey including 2,006 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen

President Biden will likely be forced to ramp up administrative actions to advance his agenda next year, when a divided Congress will offer him far fewer chances for legislative wins. Biden has already issued a slew of executive orders throughout his time in the White House, notably his student loan forgiveness plan, and outside groups…
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
The Hill

Hospital monopolies are destroying health care value

While serving as an Indiana state senator, I wrote an op-ed that government is always the biggest problem in health care and had a successful fight to deliver some needed reforms. However, these problems with our health care system have primarily been created by the federal government and cannot be resolved at the state level.…
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that the United States has “definitely” been harmed by having Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) serve in the Senate.  Musk made the comment in response to a tweet from former Tesla program manager Farzad Mesbahi, who is now a content creator, according to his LinkedIn profile. Mesbahi retweeted a…
The Hill

Zelensky to US lawmakers: ‘Your money is not charity’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. lawmakers for their financial support of his country in its fight against Russia and assured them that Ukraine would responsibly use the funds as he gave a historic address to a joint meeting of Congress. “Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy…
The Hill

The domino effect of President Biden’s war on oil and gas

From halting pipeline construction to curtailing America’s domestic energy production on public lands; from begging Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for oil while shoveling billions of taxpayer dollars to expensive, intermittent “green” energy — the Biden administration’s disastrous energy policy decisions have underscored their commitment to the war on America’s oil and gas industry. But the…
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Read the full 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion government funding bill released by Congress

Congressional negotiators unveiled a mammoth $1.7 trillion funding bill as leaders scramble to quickly sort out government funding for fiscal 2023. The 4,155-page funding package, which lawmakers hope to pass later this week, includes $772.5 billion in nondefense discretionary spending, and $858 billion in defense funding, a figure in line with the dollar level set by…
The Hill

Senate Democrat: Failing to pass omnibus would signal ‘weakness to whole world’

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) on Wednesday said failing to pass the omnibus spending bill would send a signal far beyond the corridors of Capitol Hill. If it passes, the sweeping government funding package for fiscal 2023 “sends a tremendous signal out to everybody in the whole world that we can actually function,” Tester said on MSNBC’s “Morning…
The Hill

Americans’ self-assessment of mental health lowest in two decades: Gallup

Story at a glance Just 31 percent of Americans classify their mental health or emotional well-being as excellent, marking a new historic low by three percentage points.  That’s according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday based on a Nov. 9-Dec. 2 survey. Another 44 percent of respondents considered their mental health “good.” Combined, the 75…
The Hill

Congress can help working people access better jobs before the year ends

I came to Congress to create economic opportunities for all working families. In total, I have spent over four decades lifting up and advocating for the rights of working people. As our country experienced the greatest economic crisis in a century, I fought for investments to create a stronger and more inclusive economy than the one…
The Hill

White House budget chief calls for Congress to send funding bill to Biden’s desk

The White House’s Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young urged Congress to send the bipartisan funding bill released on Tuesday to President Biden’s desk, calling the package a step forward. “This bipartisan funding bill is an important step forward, bringing both parties together to make progress on critical priorities for our country,” Young…
The Hill

Child tax credit expansion not included in omnibus package

A child tax credit (CTC) expansion is not included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus funding bill that congressional lawmakers expect to pass this week, despite Democrats listing it as a top priority during negotiations with Republicans. In exchange for a renewal of expanded child tax credits, Democrats had offered a deal to GOP lawmakers that…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Spending bill would revamp pandemic response, Medicaid funding

A sweeping year-end $1.7 trillion congressional spending package would revamp the country’s pandemic response and make major changes to Medicaid policy, among other health provisions. The legislation includes most of a bipartisan bill from Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) aimed at improving the U.S. preparedness for pandemics after the many shortcomings in…
The Hill

The Hill

820K+
Followers
91K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy