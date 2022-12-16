ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Comments / 1

Related
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

PCSO in search of burglary suspect

In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. Laurel City Council recievies money for sports complex. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Laurel City Council met...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Two teens murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two teens dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
WAYNESBORO, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Hattiesburg Police Looking For Three Individuals With Active Warrants

Hattiesburg Police are looking for three people with active warrants. Aniaya Butler: 22-years-old, from Hattiesburg has active warrant for embezzlement. Butler stole over $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her job Loanmax Title Loans. Charles Logan: He has two active warrants for credit card fraud,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff speask out about Friday shooting

The Sumrall Police Department hosted its fourth annual “Cookie with a Cop” event Monday evening at the Sumrall Public Library. Freezing temperatures are approaching the Pine Belt this weekend, and staying warm is everyone’s priority.
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

TODAY: Joint funeral to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis officers

In a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. Laurel City Council recievies money...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Sumrall police host 4th annual ‘Cookie with a Cop’

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain would not stop a Christmas celebration in Sumrall. The Sumrall Police Department hosted its fourth annual “Cookie with a Cop” event Monday evening at the Sumrall Public Library. “For the kids to see the cops and want pictures with the cops instead of...
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia Police Department safety app

The Laurel City Council met Tuesday morning to discuss accepting a $12,000 donation for the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex. About two dozen children across Covington County got early Christmas presents Tuesday as part of a toy drive sponsored by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. Sharing the sprit of Christmas.
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

WARNING, GRAPHIC: Two Dogs Found Critically Neglected; Waynesboro Woman Charged

A Wayne County woman was charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were found chronically and critically neglected in a pen on her property. Doll Stanley, Senior Justice for Animals Campaigner for an organization called “In Defense of Animals”, attended court in support of the affiant and provided pertinent information on updated state statutes.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy