WDAM-TV
Covington Co. deputies deliver gifts from ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About two dozen children across Covington County got early Christmas presents Tuesday as part of a toy drive sponsored by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. Children at elementary schools in the Hopewell Community, Mount Olive, Collins and Seminary got bicycles, toys and clothing. The...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman wanted on warrant turns self in to police
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman wanted on a warrant for embezzlement in Hattiesburg has turned herself in. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old Aniaya Butler, of Hattiesburg, turned herself in to authorities. She has been charged with embezzlement by an agent/officer/trustee of a company for a sum greater than $1,000, and she has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
WDAM-TV
PCSO in search of burglary suspect
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.
WDAM-TV
Two teens murdered in Waynesboro drive-by shooting
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A drive-by shooting in Waynesboro left two teens dead and law enforcement searching for answers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at a residence on E. Hill Drive off of Patton Creek Parkway. Officers found two teenagers, a 16-year-old female and a 19-year-old male, at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hattiesburg Police Looking For Three Individuals With Active Warrants
Hattiesburg Police are looking for three people with active warrants. Aniaya Butler: 22-years-old, from Hattiesburg has active warrant for embezzlement. Butler stole over $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her job Loanmax Title Loans. Charles Logan: He has two active warrants for credit card fraud,...
WDAM-TV
Sheriff speask out about Friday shooting
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect. On Monday night, the sheriff’s office posted a video of an alleged burglary that occurred on Ashe Nursery Road. After further investigation and a Crimestoppers tip, the sheriff’s office identified the...
WDAM-TV
TODAY: Joint funeral to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis officers
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WDAM-TV
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street. Witnesses informed police that the residence was...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall police host 4th annual ‘Cookie with a Cop’
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain would not stop a Christmas celebration in Sumrall. The Sumrall Police Department hosted its fourth annual “Cookie with a Cop” event Monday evening at the Sumrall Public Library. “For the kids to see the cops and want pictures with the cops instead of...
WDAM-TV
Police investigating theft of golf cart, clubs from Hattiesburg home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing burglary investigation. According to HPD, a 2022 Evolution golf cart and a set of Cleveland golf clubs were stolen from a home on Brookline Drive in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 16. If you...
WDAM-TV
Columbia Police Department safety app
WDAM-TV
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving. Officials responded to...
darkhorsepressnow.com
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Two Dogs Found Critically Neglected; Waynesboro Woman Charged
A Wayne County woman was charged with animal cruelty after two dogs were found chronically and critically neglected in a pen on her property. Doll Stanley, Senior Justice for Animals Campaigner for an organization called “In Defense of Animals”, attended court in support of the affiant and provided pertinent information on updated state statutes.
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.
Two found dead at Jasper County residence in possible domestic dispute
Deputies in Jasper County are investigating what may have been a domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call on County Road 1719 outside Stringer. The caller reported hearing possible screams and gunshots from...
WDAM-TV
Man charged in shooting of deputy has bond set Sunday at $2 million
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set at $2 million Sunday for a man charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer. Judge Denton Plumlee set bond at $1 million on each of the two counts during Troy Prenell Johnson’s first appearance in Lamar County Justice Court.
Mississippi man charged with attempted capital murder of officer; deputy wounded in incident
A Mississippi man is being charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer after he reportedly shot and wounded a deputy from Lamar County in a police chase. Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County, was taken into custody in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge...
