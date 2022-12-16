The Jag-Hawk basketball rivalry will resume on Tuesday night at Ankeny, where all four teams will be looking to build some momentum heading into the holiday break. While the girls’ all-time series has been dominated by Centennial, the boys’ series has been a back-and-forth affair that is now tied at nine wins apiece. Both the Hawks and Jaguars have won as many as four straight games over their rival, and Ankeny currently boasts a winning streak of two games after sweeping both meetings last year.

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO