Ankeny girls roll to 72-6 victory over Johnston, improve overall record to 8-2
The Ankeny girls’ wrestling team will take an 8-2 record into the holiday break, including a 3-0 mark in the CIML Conference. Ankeny rolled to a 72-6 victory over Johnston on Tuesday at Urbandale. Only three of the matches were contested. “They were very limited in numbers,” Ankeny coach...
‘We’re putting the whole state on notice’: Hawks finish 3rd at Battle of Waterloo
The Ankeny wrestling program is moving into uncharted territory. The Hawks turned in a spectacular performance on Friday and Saturday at the Battle of Waterloo, where they advanced to the championship bracket for the first time ever and defeated two nationally-ranked teams en route to a third-place finish overall. “I...
Ankeny Fanatic’s predictions for the Jag-Hawk basketball showdowns
The Jag-Hawk basketball rivalry will resume on Tuesday night at Ankeny, where all four teams will be looking to build some momentum heading into the holiday break. While the girls’ all-time series has been dominated by Centennial, the boys’ series has been a back-and-forth affair that is now tied at nine wins apiece. Both the Hawks and Jaguars have won as many as four straight games over their rival, and Ankeny currently boasts a winning streak of two games after sweeping both meetings last year.
‘It felt so good to finally get a win’: Ankeny swimmers capture Little Hawk Invite title
The Ankeny boys’ swimming team won only two events but came away with the overall crown in the Little Hawk Invitational on Saturday at the Mercer Park Aquatic Center in Iowa City. The fourth-ranked Hawks racked up 373 points in the seven-team meet. No. 3 Pleasant Valley was second...
Hawks finish brutal 4-game stretch in 6 days with 70-52 loss to No. 6 S.C. East
A brutal four-game stretch for the Ankeny boys’ basketball team ended on Saturday with a 70-52 loss to sixth-ranked Sioux City East in the Arena Basketball Invitational Showcase at the Tyson Events Center. The Hawks started the week with home losses to No. 7 Indianola on Monday and No....
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Luke Winkel, Centennial boys’ basketball
Junior guard Luke Winkel has helped the third-ranked Ankeny Centennial boys’ basketball team to a 5-1 record, including a 4-1 mark in the CIML Conference. He scored nine points on Friday as the Jaguars suffered their first loss of the season at No. 4 Waukee, where they nearly overcame an 18-point deficit before dropping a 55-52 decision.
‘Upper Iowa really stood out to me’: Churchman to play for Peacocks
Ankeny Centennial baseball standout Damin Churchman has verbally committed to play for Upper Iowa. Churchman said he looked at many schools before choosing the Peacocks. “Most of them were in state,” he said. “But Upper Iowa really stood out to me. I felt a quick bond with the coaching staff, and ultimately the way they run their baseball program and their academics seemed to fit me extremely well.”
Motivated Jaguars dominate boards, roll past Ankeny to avenge last year’s loss
Ankeny Centennial girls’ basketball coach Scott DeJong didn’t have to remind his players what happened the last time the Jaguars played at crosstown rival Ankeny. Last February, the Hawkettes posted a 49-45 victory to defeat Centennial for the first time ever. “That was definitely some extra motivation,” Centennial...
Bruhl leads Jaguars to runner-up finish, named most outstanding wrestler
A strong performance in the Don Miller Invitational led to an enjoyable trip home from Fort Dodge for the Ankeny Centennial wrestlers on Saturday. Only one thing would have made it even better. “If we beat Fort Dodge, it would have been a really good day,” said Centennial coach Jay...
Ankeny girls crown 6 champs at Adel, claim first tourney title in program history
Saturday was another historic day for the fledgling Ankeny girls’ wrestling team. Ankeny crowned six individual champions and captured the first tournament title in program history by winning the Raccoon River Invitational at Adel. The team racked up 222 points. Raccoon River was second in the eight-team event with...
