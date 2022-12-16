Read full article on original website
Kirksville police to use proposed pot tax revenue to educate the youth about drug dangers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A proposed marijuana tax will be on the Kirksville municipal ballot in April 2023. If the measure passes, the tax revenue would be split 50%-50%. Half of the money would go to the Kirksville Police Department, and the other half would go toward community development in the city.
Northeast Missouri native becomes newest officer at Truman Police Department
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native is the newest officer at the Truman State University Police Department. Anthony Pope, 31, of Kirksville, is a December 2022 graduate of the Law Enforcement Training Institute in Columbia, Missouri. Pope began his duties as police officer at Truman this week. He...
Kirksville council approves 3% pot tax for ballot; residents to vote on it in Spring 2023
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville City Council voted Monday to put a proposed 3% sales tax for recreational marijuana products on the ballot next spring. November's statewide ballot measure states that municipalities in the state of Missouri can put up to a 6% tax on pot. The City of...
Hiring school bus drivers a challenge for multiple districts
MEMPHIS, Mo. — As KTVO previously reported, Weber Bus, Inc. in Kirksville is getting out of the student transportation business at the end of the current school year. That means the Kirksville R-3 School District will have to find someone new to get its students to and from school.
UAW in Ottumwa seeking volunteers to serve free meals on Christmas Day
OTTUMWA, Iowa — United Auto Workers (UAW) members in Ottumwa are rounding up volunteers to help serve free meals on Christmas Day. Meals will be delivered to homes within Ottumwa city limits. Dine-in service won't be available. Volunteers have set a limit of six meals per household. To place...
Ottumwa church seeks donations for shoe pantry
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Bible Baptist Church in Ottumwa is gathering donations for its shoe pantry. A collection of festive high heels is on display at the Vine Coffee Shop on north Jefferson Street. Customers are invited to adopt a display shoe for a donation of $5 or more or...
Iowa City to test drinking water supply following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Water Division plans to test the City's drinking water supply following the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo on December 8. At least ten people had to be hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a massive explosion at the plant, which breaks down shingles into fiberglass and oil. It lead the evacuations that day as well.
Kirksville Police Department hires 2 new officers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two new officers have joined a local police department. On Monday, the Kirksville Police Department (KPD) announced the hire of two new police officers. Officers Makenzie Maggart and Jake Vice were sworn in Monday and started their duties with the patrol division of KPD. Maggart and...
Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking part of southeast Iowa intersection
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked part of a southeast Iowa intersection Wednesday afternoon. The semi flipped over onto its side at the intersection of Highways 2 and 63, west of Bloomfield. The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. So far, we've been unable to learn details...
Weather prompts closing of judicial offices in Adair, Knox, Lewis counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The expected winter storm is prompting the temporary closure of judicial offices in Missouri's 2nd Circuit. Presiding Judge Matthew Wilson told KTVO that due to the weather and safety concerns, he is closing judicial offices in Adair, Knox and Lewis counties on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and Friday, December 23, 2022.
Sigourney declares snow emergency for Dec. 21-23
Sigourney, Iowa — The City of Sigourney, Iowa, has declared a snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, through 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. During this time period, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on city streets. This will allow streets to be cleared productively.
City of Kirksville issues Snow Emergency to begin at 12 a.m. on Dec. 22
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville is declaring a Snow Emergency starting at 12 a.m. on December 22, 2022. All vehicles parked on designated Snow Emergency Routes, including city streets in the Downtown and/or Central Business District, must be moved within two hours, or by 2 a.m. on Dec. 22.
White Christmas likely this year for the Heartland, but is it normally?
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — The dream of a white Christmas for some looks to be a reality this year for the Heartland. In order to be considered a white Christmas, at least one inch of snow must be on the ground. Based on climatological averages, the Heartland...
Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home under Hospice care and family by his side. Born October 27, 1935 in Worthington, Missouri, Dale was the son of the late Harry Albert William and Effie Frances (May) Miller. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie and Dean Miller; 4 brothers-in-law, Orlan Ray, James Lykins, Darrel Bunch and Leroy Yadon, two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Snyder and Beulah Lykins.
Walter Eugene Hannah, 89, of Kirksville, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Walter Eugene Hannah, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Green Castle, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo. Walter was born on March 31, 1933 in Green Castle, Mo to Claude and Georgia (Shepler) Hannah. He graduated from Green City High School in 1951. On February 10, 1952 he married Clara Jean Romine, they were married for 70 years, living on the family farm. He was then drafted by the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. He then moved back to the farm and raised his family.
Adair County jury finds Queen City man guilty of child molestation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — An Adair County jury convicted a northeast Missouri man last week in a 2018 sex crime case. Stephen Starbuck, 61, of Queen City, was convicted Friday on one count of third-degree child molestation involving a child under the age of 14. The trial was held in...
Suspects in deadly Kirksville mass shooting to go on trial next year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — We are approaching the one-year anniversary of a deadly mass shooting in Kirksville that claimed the lives of three people. The two suspects are set to go on trial next year, one in Adair County and the other in mid-Missouri on a change of venue. Anquan...
Pickup, SUV end up off the highway following 2-vehicle crash east of Kirksville
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Adair County. It happened at 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Missouri Highway 11 and Bullion Way, three miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway patrol, the crash involved an...
Rusty Ray Kimmel, 61, of Elmer, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Rusty Ray Kimmel, 61, of Elmer, MO (formally of Unionville, MO) passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on December 17, 2022. Born March 9th, 1961, in Unionville, MO, Rusty was the son of Worden and Loeta (Butler) Kimmel. On December 27th, 2003, Rusty was united in marriage to Jean Pope.
