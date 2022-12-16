ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Hiring school bus drivers a challenge for multiple districts

MEMPHIS, Mo. — As KTVO previously reported, Weber Bus, Inc. in Kirksville is getting out of the student transportation business at the end of the current school year. That means the Kirksville R-3 School District will have to find someone new to get its students to and from school.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

UAW in Ottumwa seeking volunteers to serve free meals on Christmas Day

OTTUMWA, Iowa — United Auto Workers (UAW) members in Ottumwa are rounding up volunteers to help serve free meals on Christmas Day. Meals will be delivered to homes within Ottumwa city limits. Dine-in service won't be available. Volunteers have set a limit of six meals per household. To place...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa church seeks donations for shoe pantry

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Bible Baptist Church in Ottumwa is gathering donations for its shoe pantry. A collection of festive high heels is on display at the Vine Coffee Shop on north Jefferson Street. Customers are invited to adopt a display shoe for a donation of $5 or more or...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa City to test drinking water supply following Marengo explosion

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Water Division plans to test the City's drinking water supply following the explosion at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo on December 8. At least ten people had to be hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a massive explosion at the plant, which breaks down shingles into fiberglass and oil. It lead the evacuations that day as well.
IOWA CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Kirksville Police Department hires 2 new officers

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two new officers have joined a local police department. On Monday, the Kirksville Police Department (KPD) announced the hire of two new police officers. Officers Makenzie Maggart and Jake Vice were sworn in Monday and started their duties with the patrol division of KPD. Maggart and...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking part of southeast Iowa intersection

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked part of a southeast Iowa intersection Wednesday afternoon. The semi flipped over onto its side at the intersection of Highways 2 and 63, west of Bloomfield. The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. So far, we've been unable to learn details...
BLOOMFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Weather prompts closing of judicial offices in Adair, Knox, Lewis counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The expected winter storm is prompting the temporary closure of judicial offices in Missouri's 2nd Circuit. Presiding Judge Matthew Wilson told KTVO that due to the weather and safety concerns, he is closing judicial offices in Adair, Knox and Lewis counties on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and Friday, December 23, 2022.
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Sigourney declares snow emergency for Dec. 21-23

Sigourney, Iowa — The City of Sigourney, Iowa, has declared a snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, through 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. During this time period, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on city streets. This will allow streets to be cleared productively.
SIGOURNEY, IA
ktvo.com

Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home under Hospice care and family by his side. Born October 27, 1935 in Worthington, Missouri, Dale was the son of the late Harry Albert William and Effie Frances (May) Miller. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie and Dean Miller; 4 brothers-in-law, Orlan Ray, James Lykins, Darrel Bunch and Leroy Yadon, two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Snyder and Beulah Lykins.
BRASHEAR, MO
ktvo.com

Walter Eugene Hannah, 89, of Kirksville, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home

Walter Eugene Hannah, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Green Castle, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo. Walter was born on March 31, 1933 in Green Castle, Mo to Claude and Georgia (Shepler) Hannah. He graduated from Green City High School in 1951. On February 10, 1952 he married Clara Jean Romine, they were married for 70 years, living on the family farm. He was then drafted by the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. He then moved back to the farm and raised his family.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Rusty Ray Kimmel, 61, of Elmer, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Rusty Ray Kimmel, 61, of Elmer, MO (formally of Unionville, MO) passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on December 17, 2022. Born March 9th, 1961, in Unionville, MO, Rusty was the son of Worden and Loeta (Butler) Kimmel. On December 27th, 2003, Rusty was united in marriage to Jean Pope.
ELMER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy