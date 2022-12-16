Read full article on original website
Shadow and Bone season 2 will adapt multiple Grishaverse books — and maybe not the ones you think
The debut of Shadow and Bone, the Netflix series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse fantasy books, gave dedicated fans the unexpected. Not only did season 1 adapt events from the first novel in Bardugo's main trilogy and pieces from Six of Crows, a book from a separate duology set within the same world, but the show remixed the source materials in new ways so that both sets of characters would interact for the first time on either screen or page. Shadow and Bone will now continue those remixing twists with the next batch of eight episodes.
Lily Collins teases 'ultimate cliffhanger' in Emily in Paris season 3: 'It will leave you guessing'
Oh là là, it's almost time to say bonjour to Emily in Paris again. The third season of the popular Netflix comedy hits the streamer in its entirety on Wednesday, and the promos so far have teased our girl Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) in a bit of crise de la vie all the way around. Paris or Chicago? Alfie or Gabriel? Work for Madeline, or for Sylvie?
Willow stars Ruby Cruz and Erin Kellyman break down that epic love scene
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Willow episode 5. It didn't take us long to make Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman) our Willow OTP. But things moved to the next level on Wednesday's episode of the Disney+ fantasy series, as truth plums forced the princess and her knight to confess their love for each other and then share a magical kiss (to the soundtrack of "Crimson and Clover," naturally).
Watch Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff for dangerous Mission: Impossible stunt
Tom Cruise has done it again. Shortly after jumping out of a plane while thanking fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick this year, Cruise and the team behind his next Mission: Impossible film have released a new behind-the-scenes clip highlighting one of the action sequel's most impressive stunts. The stunt finds Cruise riding a motorcycle off of a cliff before performing a base jump.
New Bachelor Zach Shallcross is giving Men's Wearhouse model in first official poster
Zach Shallcross may not have been the most exciting pick for Bachelor, but the guy does look nice in a suit. Today ABC released their new poster for season 27 of The Bachelor, which premieres next month and stars Shallcross in the role of Chief Wife Seeker and Rose Giver. The 26-year-old from Anaheim Hills, California, fell hard for Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but he ended up self-eliminating after overnight dates, citing concerns that Recchia was "putting on a front" with him.
Chris Hemsworth says Extraction 2 stuntwork was 'so satisfying' compared to Marvel: 'You have a lot of help in post-production there'
Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to massive, action-packed blockbusters. But Extraction, his 2020 Netflix film, featured some of the most intense action scenes he's ever done — including car chases, fist fights, and one jaw-dropping, uninterrupted 12-minute sequence that involved relentless combat, a high-speed pursuit, and jumping between buildings.
Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount gives his honest thoughts on Alfie's fate in season 3
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Emily in Paris season 3. Just when it seemed like maybe he and girlfriend Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) were hitting their stride on Emily in Paris, he finally learns in the most public way possible that she had made a pact with Camille (Camille Razat) to not date Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), in spite of her obvious feelings for him.
Kim Cattrall mourns death of her mother at age 93: 'Rest in peace mum'
Kim Cattrall is mourning the loss of her mother. On Tuesday, the Sex and the City star announced the death of her mom, Shane Cattrall, at the age of 93. In the announcement, Cattrall shared a tribute filled with several photos of the pair together over the years. It features photos both old — including from Cattrall's childhood — and new, including one of a memorial set up for her mother.
Sorry, but John Mayer's 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' was never about Jennifer Love Hewitt
John Mayer would like to remind the world that his hit "Your Body Is a Wonderland" has nothing to do with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Love Hewitt, thank you very much. For literal decades now, the "Gravity" singer has repeated over and over again that the 2001 song is actually about a girl that he dated in high school and not the 9-1-1 star. Mayer publicly revealed the actual inspiration for the song on multiple occasions, including a 2009 episode of VH1 Storytellers, a 2010 Rolling Stone interview, and again this week on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
Elizabeth Olsen and Lesli Linka Glatter preview the 'American tragedy' at the center of Love & Death
An affair between two Texans in 1980s suburbia turns deadly in Love & Death, the upcoming HBO Max miniseries based on the real-life murder of Betty Gore. The story goes like this: Candy Montgomery, a dissatisfied housewife, began an affair with Allan Gore, husband of her friend and fellow congregant Betty. On a Friday the 13th in June of 1980, Montgomery — who ended the trysts months before that summer morning — swung by the Gore house in Wylie, a manicured suburb in Dallas, to pick up a swimsuit for Gore's daughter, who was set to spend the day with her children after swim practice. While there, Betty confronted her about the affair. Later that evening, Betty's body was discovered in her blood-soaked utility room with 41 ax wounds.
Pamela Anderson helps Ashley Benson track down a masked killer in Alone at Night trailer
A cam girl's retreat to a remote cabin in the woods turns deadly in the trailer for Alone at Night, Jimmy Giannopoulos' upcoming horror thriller. Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars, Spring Breakers) leads the cast as Vicky, a woman looking for an escape after a breakup. She heads to a friend's cabin in the woods, where she continues to model lingerie for her devoted followers on 18 & Over, an adults-only live-streaming site. In EW's exclusive first look at the trailer (above), Vicky soon finds herself terrorized by a masked killer hellbent on bringing her night to a grisly end.
1923 premiere recap: Prequel series sets up future problems for Duttons past
Taylor Sheridan's latest Yellowstone spin-off/prequel wastes no time putting a shotgun in one of its high-profile star's hands. But it's not Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton hunting down a wounded man in the woods, but rather Helen Mirren's Cara Dutton who's doling out some lethal frontier justice. The explosive opening, which...
The Witcher boss calls season 3 'the most heroic sendoff' for Henry Cavill before recasting
The Witcher season 3 wasn't written as a sendoff for actor Henry Cavill, who's been starring on the Netflix fantasy drama as supernaturally enhanced monster hunter Geralt of Rivia since its inception. But now that Cavill is officially stepping down from the role, which will be filled by Liam Hemsworth in season 4, series creator and showrunner Lauren Hissrich says season 3 feels like "the most heroic sendoff" for their lead they could muster.
The Whale ending explained: Brendan Fraser breaks down Charlie and Ellie's final scene
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Whale. It's easy to get swept up in the emotions of Darren Aronofsky's searing drama The Whale, which follows Brendan Fraser as Charlie, a reclusive, 600-pound literature professor struggling, in the last days of his life, to reconnect with the teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink), whom he abandoned years prior. The film's conclusion, however, might be more difficult for some viewers to read, so we asked Fraser and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter to break down what the final scene means for Charlie's journey.
Emily in Paris showrunner breaks down season 3 twists and Eurovision hopes for season 4
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Emily in Paris season 3. It's only 37 minutes long, but the Emily in Paris season 3 finale packs in a lot of drama. In the beginning of the episode, we meet Gabriel's grandmother, Emily and Mindy sort things out over the season-long Nicolas problem, Benoit tells Mindy their song is headed to the Eurovision Song Contest, and resentment boils over between Julien and Emily at Sylvie's firm. Things then take a really juicy turn at Gabriel and Camille's engagement party. After Gabriel finds out his restaurant is likely headed for a Michelin star, he and Camille make the impromptu decision to just get married right then and there.
There's Something Wrong With the Children
Filmmaker Roxanne Benjamin has a longstanding fondness for horror films in which children are the source of the terror. "I've always had a wariness with kids, just because they're in their own world, and they don't necessarily conform to any social norms, there's something that's eerie about that" says the director, whose credits include 2019's Body at Brighton Rock and the TV version of Creepshow. "Also, I saw The Good Son at a very opportune age where it was just super scary to me. I think they're just super-fun."
How 'Candy' became the song for The Best Man's iconic wedding reception scene — and other untold stories
The end of an era is upon us. The Best Man franchise began in 1999 with a film about a group of friends reuniting for the wedding of two members of the tight-knit group. What began with one film turned into a decades-spanning franchise from writer-director Malcolm D. Lee starring household names including Taye Diggs, Nia Long, and Sanaa Lathan. In 2013, the group returned for the beloved sequel The Best Man Holiday. Now, almost a decade later Lee has reunited the cast and team with executive producer Dayna Lynne North for one last time for Peacock miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters.
James Gunn responds to DC backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
James Gunn is calling out "uproarious and unkind" reactions to his and producer Peter Safran's plans for DC Entertainment. Last week, fans were shocked to learn that Gunn, who took over DC Studios with Safran as co-chairmen and CEOs back in October, was in the process of writing a new Superman film without star Henry Cavill in the leading role.
Idris Elba's troubled TV detective continues his story in Luther: The Fallen Sun movie
It's been nearly four years since we last saw Idris Elba's John Luther, and he wasn't in a very good place: In the 2019 finale of Luther, the dark BBC series about the complicated detective, he is arrested and cuffed by Schenk (Dermot Crowley) and sent to prison. And now he's returning for a movie continuation of his story, reuniting with director Jamie Payne and series creator-writer Neil Cross.
Tom Cruise wishes fans 'safe and happy holidays' then jumps out of a plane on Mission: Impossible set
Tom Cruise took time out from his busy daredeviling schedule while filming Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Two to say thanks for making his other high-flying movie, Top Gun: Maverick, the biggest movie of the year. Cruise, who looks as comfortable falling out of a plane...
