An affair between two Texans in 1980s suburbia turns deadly in Love & Death, the upcoming HBO Max miniseries based on the real-life murder of Betty Gore. The story goes like this: Candy Montgomery, a dissatisfied housewife, began an affair with Allan Gore, husband of her friend and fellow congregant Betty. On a Friday the 13th in June of 1980, Montgomery — who ended the trysts months before that summer morning — swung by the Gore house in Wylie, a manicured suburb in Dallas, to pick up a swimsuit for Gore's daughter, who was set to spend the day with her children after swim practice. While there, Betty confronted her about the affair. Later that evening, Betty's body was discovered in her blood-soaked utility room with 41 ax wounds.

