Elderly Northeast Missouri woman's disappearance still a mystery a year later

Northeast Missouri native becomes newest officer at Truman Police Department
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native is the newest officer at the Truman State University Police Department. Anthony Pope, 31, of Kirksville, is a December 2022 graduate of the Law Enforcement Training Institute in Columbia, Missouri. Pope began his duties as police officer at Truman this week. He...
Suspects in deadly Kirksville mass shooting to go on trial next year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — We are approaching the one-year anniversary of a deadly mass shooting in Kirksville that claimed the lives of three people. The two suspects are set to go on trial next year, one in Adair County and the other in mid-Missouri on a change of venue. Anquan...
Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash
A Columbia man pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges in connection with a deadly November 2021 DWI crash. The post Columbia man pleads guilty in deadly DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pickup, SUV end up off the highway following 2-vehicle crash east of Kirksville
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Adair County. It happened at 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Missouri Highway 11 and Bullion Way, three miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway patrol, the crash involved an...
Police arrest woman in connection with shooting at Columbia gas station
Police arrested a Columbia woman Monday on suspicion of assault after a shooting at a north Columbia gas station. The post Police arrest woman in connection with shooting at Columbia gas station appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JC man accused of road rage incident with a gun heads to trial in April
A trial date is set for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. It was Tuesday when a Callaway County judge scheduled Keenan Reeves for a jury trial to begin April 12, 2023. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
Expected dangerous weather prompts court office closings in Macon, Shelby counties
MACON COUNTY AND SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — The weather forecast for later this week is prompting a northeast Missouri judge to take precautionary safety measures. Presiding Judge Rick Tucker has ordered that all court offices in Macon and Shelby counties to be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022, due to the forecast showing a high likelihood of extremely dangerous weather conditions.
Weather prompts closing of judicial offices in Adair, Knox, Lewis counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The expected winter storm is prompting the temporary closure of judicial offices in Missouri's 2nd Circuit. Presiding Judge Matthew Wilson told KTVO that due to the weather and safety concerns, he is closing judicial offices in Adair, Knox and Lewis counties on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and Friday, December 23, 2022.
Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man has been charged with first-degree rape and appeared in court this week. Thomas Hayes, 48, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail for an arraignment hearing on Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. A docket hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, while a preliminary hearing is scheduled The post Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Adair County jury finds Queen City man guilty of child molestation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — An Adair County jury convicted a northeast Missouri man last week in a 2018 sex crime case. Stephen Starbuck, 61, of Queen City, was convicted Friday on one count of third-degree child molestation involving a child under the age of 14. The trial was held in...
Kirksville Police Department hires 2 new officers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two new officers have joined a local police department. On Monday, the Kirksville Police Department (KPD) announced the hire of two new police officers. Officers Makenzie Maggart and Jake Vice were sworn in Monday and started their duties with the patrol division of KPD. Maggart and...
Walter Eugene Hannah, 89, of Kirksville, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Walter Eugene Hannah, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Green Castle, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo. Walter was born on March 31, 1933 in Green Castle, Mo to Claude and Georgia (Shepler) Hannah. He graduated from Green City High School in 1951. On February 10, 1952 he married Clara Jean Romine, they were married for 70 years, living on the family farm. He was then drafted by the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. He then moved back to the farm and raised his family.
Missing Ashland teen reunited with her family
While they can’t release many details, Ashland Police say missing teen Emilee Dubes returned home early Friday morning. The 15-year-old had been missing since December 4. Ashland Police chief Gabe Edwards says Emilee returned home at about 1 am. He posted a Facebook video this morning. “Emilee appeared healthy...
Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home under Hospice care and family by his side. Born October 27, 1935 in Worthington, Missouri, Dale was the son of the late Harry Albert William and Effie Frances (May) Miller. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie and Dean Miller; 4 brothers-in-law, Orlan Ray, James Lykins, Darrel Bunch and Leroy Yadon, two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Snyder and Beulah Lykins.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Rusty Ray Kimmel, 61, of Elmer, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Rusty Ray Kimmel, 61, of Elmer, MO (formally of Unionville, MO) passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on December 17, 2022. Born March 9th, 1961, in Unionville, MO, Rusty was the son of Worden and Loeta (Butler) Kimmel. On December 27th, 2003, Rusty was united in marriage to Jean Pope.
Kirksville police to use proposed pot tax revenue to educate the youth about drug dangers
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A proposed marijuana tax will be on the Kirksville municipal ballot in April 2023. If the measure passes, the tax revenue would be split 50%-50%. Half of the money would go to the Kirksville Police Department, and the other half would go toward community development in the city.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash
EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
