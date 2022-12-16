Elderly Northeast Missouri woman's disappearance still a mystery a year later

Walter Eugene Hannah, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Green Castle, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo. Walter was born on March 31, 1933 in Green Castle, Mo to Claude and Georgia (Shepler) Hannah. He graduated from Green City High School in 1951. On February 10, 1952 he married Clara Jean Romine, they were married for 70 years, living on the family farm. He was then drafted by the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. He then moved back to the farm and raised his family.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO