ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliday, MO

Elderly Northeast Missouri woman's disappearance still a mystery a year later

By KTVO News Desk, Monroe County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office
ktvo.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

JC man accused of road rage incident with a gun heads to trial in April

A trial date is set for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. It was Tuesday when a Callaway County judge scheduled Keenan Reeves for a jury trial to begin April 12, 2023. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Expected dangerous weather prompts court office closings in Macon, Shelby counties

MACON COUNTY AND SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — The weather forecast for later this week is prompting a northeast Missouri judge to take precautionary safety measures. Presiding Judge Rick Tucker has ordered that all court offices in Macon and Shelby counties to be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022, due to the forecast showing a high likelihood of extremely dangerous weather conditions.
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Weather prompts closing of judicial offices in Adair, Knox, Lewis counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The expected winter storm is prompting the temporary closure of judicial offices in Missouri's 2nd Circuit. Presiding Judge Matthew Wilson told KTVO that due to the weather and safety concerns, he is closing judicial offices in Adair, Knox and Lewis counties on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and Friday, December 23, 2022.
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Hallsville man has been charged with first-degree rape and appeared in court this week. Thomas Hayes, 48, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail for an arraignment hearing on Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. A docket hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, while a preliminary hearing is scheduled The post Hallsville man charged with rape, next hearing to be held Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HALLSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville Police Department hires 2 new officers

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two new officers have joined a local police department. On Monday, the Kirksville Police Department (KPD) announced the hire of two new police officers. Officers Makenzie Maggart and Jake Vice were sworn in Monday and started their duties with the patrol division of KPD. Maggart and...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Walter Eugene Hannah, 89, of Kirksville, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home

Walter Eugene Hannah, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Green Castle, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo. Walter was born on March 31, 1933 in Green Castle, Mo to Claude and Georgia (Shepler) Hannah. He graduated from Green City High School in 1951. On February 10, 1952 he married Clara Jean Romine, they were married for 70 years, living on the family farm. He was then drafted by the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. He then moved back to the farm and raised his family.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kwos.com

Missing Ashland teen reunited with her family

While they can’t release many details, Ashland Police say missing teen Emilee Dubes returned home early Friday morning. The 15-year-old had been missing since December 4. Ashland Police chief Gabe Edwards says Emilee returned home at about 1 am. He posted a Facebook video this morning. “Emilee appeared healthy...
ASHLAND, MO
ktvo.com

Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home under Hospice care and family by his side. Born October 27, 1935 in Worthington, Missouri, Dale was the son of the late Harry Albert William and Effie Frances (May) Miller. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie and Dean Miller; 4 brothers-in-law, Orlan Ray, James Lykins, Darrel Bunch and Leroy Yadon, two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Snyder and Beulah Lykins.
BRASHEAR, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Rusty Ray Kimmel, 61, of Elmer, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Rusty Ray Kimmel, 61, of Elmer, MO (formally of Unionville, MO) passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on December 17, 2022. Born March 9th, 1961, in Unionville, MO, Rusty was the son of Worden and Loeta (Butler) Kimmel. On December 27th, 2003, Rusty was united in marriage to Jean Pope.
ELMER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead after a crash Thursday on Highway 5 in Macon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5 p.m. about 8 miles west of Atlanta, Missouri. Troopers said a van driven by 68-year-old Cecil W. Bender, of Macon, flipped over after the vehicle The post Man killed after crash on Highway 5 in Macon County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash

EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
MACON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy