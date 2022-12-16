Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Related
Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form
San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is out here making Bill Cartwright and Chuck Hayes look almost normal. Sochan went viral during Monday’s game against Houston for his bizarre new free throw form. The top-ten draft pick stepped to the line in the first quarter and proceeded to shoot his free throws one-handed. Check it... The post Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA world slams Wizards after horrible, hilarious mistake
Different people may be partial to different strategies when it comes to basketball. Here’s a strategy that won’t draw a lot of arguments. If you’re trailing in a game, you want to do everything possible to preserve time. At the very least, you want to make it difficult for your opponent to waste time. That Read more... The post NBA world slams Wizards after horrible, hilarious mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving continues to donate to Black causes
Kyrie Irving has been in a giving mood all holiday season. The Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard has once again stepped in to fill a need in the from within the Black community. Irving donated $50,000 on the GoFundMe page for Jaheim McMillan, a 16-year-old Black boy in Gulfport, Mississippi...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Former Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Former 2017 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Ian Clark has signed a deal with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers Game
Jayson Tatum's welcome back gift for Aaron Nesmith and multiple three-shot possessions to help keep Boston's comeback hopes alive headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers game. Jayson Tatum's Welcome Back Gift for Aaron Nesmith In Wednesday night's loss to the ...
Lakers: Did LeBron James Just Subtly Pressure Rob Pelinka To Make Moves?
With Anthony Davis hurt indefinitely, will L.A. even trade one of its picks now?
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WWE superstar Big E provides injury update, discusses holiday tour
Big E brings the kid out of everyone he meets. A 290-pound athlete, his eyes light up and his WWE superstar character emerges with a presence that energizes the room. While Big E has been out of wrestling with a neck injury since March 2022, he’s still on the road promoting the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour, which will stop in Atlanta on Dec. 27. Ahead of the holiday tour stop, Big E spoke to Atlanta media members about his injury and the latest tour.
Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly punching daughter
Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery for allegedly punching and slapping his daughter multiple times in the face. The former Rookie of the Year of 2003 was apprehended following a domestic dispute where he allegedly became irate over the way his daughter was speaking with his mother, CBS Miami reports.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
115K+
Followers
8K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0