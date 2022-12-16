ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is out here making Bill Cartwright and Chuck Hayes look almost normal. Sochan went viral during Monday’s game against Houston for his bizarre new free throw form. The top-ten draft pick stepped to the line in the first quarter and proceeded to shoot his free throws one-handed. Check it... The post Spurs rookie debuts weird new free throw form appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA world slams Wizards after horrible, hilarious mistake

Different people may be partial to different strategies when it comes to basketball. Here’s a strategy that won’t draw a lot of arguments. If you’re trailing in a game, you want to do everything possible to preserve time. At the very least, you want to make it difficult for your opponent to waste time. That Read more... The post NBA world slams Wizards after horrible, hilarious mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers Game

Jayson Tatum's welcome back gift for Aaron Nesmith and multiple three-shot possessions to help keep Boston's comeback hopes alive headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers game. Jayson Tatum's Welcome Back Gift for Aaron Nesmith In Wednesday night's loss to the ...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WWE superstar Big E provides injury update, discusses holiday tour

Big E brings the kid out of everyone he meets. A 290-pound athlete, his eyes light up and his WWE superstar character emerges with a presence that energizes the room. While Big E has been out of wrestling with a neck injury since March 2022, he’s still on the road promoting the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour, which will stop in Atlanta on Dec. 27. Ahead of the holiday tour stop, Big E spoke to Atlanta media members about his injury and the latest tour.
Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly punching daughter

Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery for allegedly punching and slapping his daughter multiple times in the face. The former Rookie of the Year of 2003 was apprehended following a domestic dispute where he allegedly became irate over the way his daughter was speaking with his mother, CBS Miami reports.
