Wedding bells are ringing at Boulevard Bride

ST. LOUIS – When you say yes to a Boulevard Bride wedding gown, you get to ring a bell. The selection is so vast and exquisite, you are sure to find that special dress. The staff loves and cares for all clients, and they get to work right away to show ideas and styles that reflect your personality.
Walking in the winter wonderland of winter beers

ST. LOUIS – Here’s a winter beer primer from Ashley Harmon, the Boujee Beer Mom, and the owner of Chillax in Wentzville. Now is the perfect time to be adventurous with trying different types of craft beer. From the ales, to the browns, Ashley gave us her top picks to start trying this season.
Visit the Really Big Coloring Book store for last-minute gifts

ST. LOUIS – The Really Big Coloring Book now has a store at 9261 Dielman Industrial Drive in Olivette. Stop in to shop a huge selection of their famous ‘Really Big Coloring Books,’ which are great presents and stocking stuffers – you will need a bigger stocking. They also do custom, imprint, and promotional coloring books along with private branded books.
Tim's Travels: Enchanted Forest Treehouse

Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away. Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away. FBI: 2021 data shows hate crimes up nearly 70% in …. FBI analysis shows that the number of hate crimes reported to...
Medspa Monday: The Face and The Body offers holiday specials

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – As the holidays approach, get that holiday glow with The Face and The Body. Locally owned, The Face and The Body in Chesterfield offers injectables like Botox and fillers, micro needling with PRO, or something a little more subtle like a relaxing facial, HydraFacial, massage or mani/pedi all in one location.
Nutrition manager shares healthy dishes for the holidays

When a dietician throws aholiday party, someone's always going to crack a joke about the food. Nutrition manager shares healthy dishes for the holidays. When a dietician throws aholiday party, someone's always going to crack a joke about the food. Warming shelters prepare for colder weather. With temperatures dropping below...
iKarateclub.com offers a free fit, agile, and aware workshop this Friday

ST. LOUIS – Owner and seventh-degree blackbelt, Ali Moseia, is offering a free workshop this Friday at the Heights Community Center for all those ages 7 and up. The Fit, Agile, and Aware workshop starts at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Ali taught us how to defend ourselves is someone were to attack us with a knife or a club.
Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching winter storm

Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air conditioning, many are now without heat. Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching …. Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air...
Metro prepares for approaching winter storm

ST. LOUIS – The winter storm will hit the St. Louis area on Thursday, with expected wind chills below -35°. Metro is encouraging riders to stay home if possible. Patti Beck, a spokeswoman for Metro, said that people who have to travel should plan ahead and expect delays.
Give to unhoused neighbors for the holidays

People who care about our neighbors who don't have homes ask holiday shoppers to think about buying things to give to local shelters. People who care about our neighbors who don't have homes ask holiday shoppers to think about buying things to give to local shelters. What documents do you...
MoDOT, municipal crews ready to face snow and cold

Two days of quiet weather have given St. Louis some time to prepare for snow and an arctic blast. And that’s just what road crews around the area have been doing. MoDOT, municipal crews ready to face snow and cold. Two days of quiet weather have given St. Louis...
Better Business Bureau shares ways to know you've been scammed

Thieves could be setting you up while shopping for the holidays. Better Business Bureau shares ways to know you’ve …. Thieves could be setting you up while shopping for the holidays. Wednesday’s Trending Topics. What Are you Doing About It? Longest Night Luminary …. Time to see what...
