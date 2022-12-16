4x Stanley Cup winner Darren McCarty VOICES for Ryan Reaves as NHL issues statement on Filip Hronek’s hit

CHICAGO (AP) — Roman Josi moved to the top of Nashville’s career points list on Wednesday night. He celebrated by passing around credit for the accomplishment. Josi had a goal and an assist, and the Predators handed Chicago its eighth straight loss with a 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks. Thomas Novak, Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiter also scored as Nashville earned its second straight win since a six-game slide. Juuse Saros made 37 stops, including a terrific right pad save on Patrick Kane with about 16 minutes left.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO