Kendall Public Library open house canceled
Due to the weather forecast for this week, the Kendall Public Library is canceling its holiday open house scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22. Before heading out to the library, please call ahead to make sure we are open at (608) 463-7103. If there is no answer, the library is not open. If we are closed, any and all late fees will be waived. Have a Merry Christmas and please stay safe.
Ralph “King” Schumacher
Ralph “King” Schumacher, 84, of rural Ontario, Wis., passed away Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. Ralph was born April 30, 1938, in Vernon County, Wis. He lived in Vernon and Monroe counties throughout his life. In January 1956, he wed his wife, Betty (Hunter), who was his high school sweetheart. They had three children: Gary, Johnny, and Theresa. He worked at Tillmans and as a farmer. There were always animals to take care of and chores to be done! Additionally, Ralph logged — with horses — and was known as one of the best at fixing fences in the area.
