Ralph “King” Schumacher, 84, of rural Ontario, Wis., passed away Dec. 19, 2022, at his home. Ralph was born April 30, 1938, in Vernon County, Wis. He lived in Vernon and Monroe counties throughout his life. In January 1956, he wed his wife, Betty (Hunter), who was his high school sweetheart. They had three children: Gary, Johnny, and Theresa. He worked at Tillmans and as a farmer. There were always animals to take care of and chores to be done! Additionally, Ralph logged — with horses — and was known as one of the best at fixing fences in the area.

ONTARIO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO