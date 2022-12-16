Read full article on original website
Ex-Eagles quarterback 1 step closer to suiting up after latest Cardinals injury
For the second week in a row, the Arizona Cardinals tapped the next man up at quarterback. In Week 14, the Cardinals lost Kyler Murray to a torn ACL. On Sunday, his backup, Colt McCoy went down with a concussion, forcing Trace...
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence could miss Thursday Night Football vs. Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars might be hitting the field at MetLife Stadium Thursday without a key piece of their offense. The Jaguars announced Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is limited again with a toe injury and is listed as questionable for the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets. It’s worth noting, however, that Lawrence has been playing through this toe injury for a few weeks.
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. deal on life support, Jerry Jones says
After weeks of flirting and headline-grabbing, the Dallas Cowboys may end up passing on free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pumped the brakes on Beckham Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance. "The reality...
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
Eagles reward Jaguars for beating Cowboys by sending Doug Pederson Philly’s finest
This is a pretty good gift of gratitude. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. In turn, the Philadelphia Eagles get a little breathing room in the race for the division title. The Eagles...
Orioles getting trade calls on ex-Yankees infielder
The Baltimore Orioles will have the opportunity to make a deal. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles have been receiving inquiries on shortstop Jorge Mateo. According to Rosenthal, they started fielding calls "almost immediately" after the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson.
Giants to face ex-Eagles Super Bowl champion QB
When the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts Week 17, they should not expect to face Matt Ryan. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Francesa slams clueless Jets’ Zach Wilson: ‘He does everything wrong … he’s a mess’
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Zach Wilson. And he was pretty candid about his thoughts on the New York Jets quarterback on his podcast, via a clip posted by Funhouse on Twitter:. "Wilson makes the game completely uncomfortable on every...
Jets’ Robert Saleh announces Mike White decision for Thursday Night Football vs. Jaguars
Another start for Zach Wilson. The New York Jets have ruled out quarterback Mike White for the Thursday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov reports. White suffered a rib injury in Week 14′s 20-12 loss...
Eagles send league-high 8 players to Pro Bowl Games | Who was snubbed?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are still in the midst of their preparations for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, looking to win an NFC East title for the first time since 2019. However, eight players on the team will have the title of Pro Bowler when they take the field, with several others serving as alternates.
Yankees fan favorite signs with NL West contender
Matt Carpenter is heading to San Diego. The 37-year-old has signed a deal with the Padres for the 2023 season, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports: Matt Carpenter contract breakdown with Padres, per source: $3M signing bonus. $3.5M in 2023 $5.5M player option for ‘24 $500K each for 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs in both ‘23 and ‘24 2024 base salary increases by $500K each at 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs.
Ex-NFL MVP: Daniel Jones should be Giants’ starting QB in 2023
Amongst other stirrings, a standout question for the New York Giants is what will happen with the Daniel Jones situation. Will he don a Giants uniform in 2023? New York declined to pick up his fifth-year option before this season leaving his fate to be somewhat uncertain.
Another NFL insider pitches former Super Bowl champ as Jets QB in 2023
What does the future of the New York Jets quarterback position look like?. Zach Wilson made his first start since Week 11 on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in the 20-17 loss. Wilson had been benched following a disheartening 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots and Mike White stepped up. White was 1-2 over three starts and was not cleared by doctors to play Sunday after a Week 14 rib injury.
What Yankees now are thinking about DJ LeMahieu’s nagging toe issue
NEW YORK — Christmas came early for the Yankees. Besides crossing off most of their shopping list before the holidays with free agent signings — especially the return of record-setting slugger Aaron Judge and addition of All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon — the Yankees are getting a much-needed gift:
Updated NFL playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders: Eagles near division title, Jets fading, Chiefs clinch
The NFC East is all but settled. The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from claiming the division title following Sunday's 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears. That win, when combined with the Dallas Cowboys' 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville...
Madden has a holiday gift for Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux has something on his wish list. And the New York Giants linebacker decided to ask for it. On Wednesday, the rookie tweeted: "I just want an update for Christmas @EASPORTS @EAMaddenNFL". And it worked. Madden's twitter account responded: Do...
Ex-Jets head coach on the hot seat
Todd Bowles is on the clock. That's because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach doesn't have much time to save his job. Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals certainly didn't help. Yes, the Buccaneers still sit in...
Ex-Eagles star gets explicit in trashing Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys had a tough overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling 40-34. In the loss, quarterback Dak Prescott was 23-of-30 for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked three times. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back...
NFL Week 16 picks: Jacksonville Jaguars-New York Jets predictions | Will Trevor Lawrence keep it going?
Jets fans have been reminded this season just how tough it is to find a franchise quarterback, as they’ve watched last year’s second-overall pick Zach Wilson struggle through his second season. The only reason Wilson is likely to start Thursday night against the Jaguars is a rib injury...
Jets injury report: Will Quinnen Williams return vs. Jaguars? Zach Wilson will be missing some weapons
The Jets might get their most important defensive player back on the field for Thursday night’s pivotal game against the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. But wide receiver depth could be a concern for Zach Wilson and the offense as the quarterback starts his second straight game since last month’s benching.
