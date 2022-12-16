ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NJ.com

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence could miss Thursday Night Football vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars might be hitting the field at MetLife Stadium Thursday without a key piece of their offense. The Jaguars announced Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is limited again with a toe injury and is listed as questionable for the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets. It’s worth noting, however, that Lawrence has been playing through this toe injury for a few weeks.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. deal on life support, Jerry Jones says

After weeks of flirting and headline-grabbing, the Dallas Cowboys may end up passing on free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pumped the brakes on Beckham Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance. “The reality...
DALLAS, TX
Orioles getting trade calls on ex-Yankees infielder

The Baltimore Orioles will have the opportunity to make a deal. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles have been receiving inquiries on shortstop Jorge Mateo. According to Rosenthal, they started fielding calls “almost immediately” after the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Giants to face ex-Eagles Super Bowl champion QB

When the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts Week 17, they should not expect to face Matt Ryan. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yankees fan favorite signs with NL West contender

Matt Carpenter is heading to San Diego. The 37-year-old has signed a deal with the Padres for the 2023 season, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reports. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports: Matt Carpenter contract breakdown with Padres, per source: $3M signing bonus. $3.5M in 2023 $5.5M player option for ‘24 $500K each for 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs in both ‘23 and ‘24 2024 base salary increases by $500K each at 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Another NFL insider pitches former Super Bowl champ as Jets QB in 2023

What does the future of the New York Jets quarterback position look like?. Zach Wilson made his first start since Week 11 on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in the 20-17 loss. Wilson had been benched following a disheartening 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots and Mike White stepped up. White was 1-2 over three starts and was not cleared by doctors to play Sunday after a Week 14 rib injury.
Madden has a holiday gift for Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux has something on his wish list. And the New York Giants linebacker decided to ask for it. On Wednesday, the rookie tweeted: “I just want an update for Christmas @EASPORTS @EAMaddenNFL”. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And it worked. Madden’s twitter account responded: Do...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ex-Jets head coach on the hot seat

Todd Bowles is on the clock. That’s because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach doesn’t have much time to save his job. Sunday’s 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals certainly didn’t help. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yes, the Buccaneers still sit in...
TAMPA, FL
Ex-Eagles star gets explicit in trashing Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys had a tough overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling 40-34. In the loss, quarterback Dak Prescott was 23-of-30 for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked three times. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back...
