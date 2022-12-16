Read full article on original website
Neighbors save the life of NJ woman getting mugged on street
WESTVILLE — Neighbors in a Gloucester County neighborhood are being credited for chasing a man who assaulted a woman as she walked on her street Thursday night. Westville police said the woman was walking on Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m. when Andre Graig, 43, walked up from behind, grabbed her and carried her onto the front porch of a home.
Teacher in Mercer County, NJ supplied student with vodka, THC oil, cops say
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School has been supplying a minor with alcohol, vape pens, and THC for more than two years, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Jennifer Debiec, 39, of Bordentown, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of...
Florida man busted in New Jersey after being found with 10,000 fentanyl pills
A Florida man has been arrested in New Jersey after being found with a massive amount of fentanyl pills. Shane Smith, 33, of Daytona Beach has been arrested and charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance after an investigation led to him being spotted with 10,000 fentanyl pills which are worth about $40,000 on the streets, according to multi agency release by Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw, Ricky J. Patel, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Newark Field Office of United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener.
Come see Grinch perform community service after arrest for Theft in Ocean Gate, NJ
The Grinch has committed one of the more brazen efforts to steal Christmas we may have ever seen here in Ocean County. Ocean Gate Police have released surveillance video of the Grinch making his way into the municipal building on Ocean Gate Avenue and, with the lights out, trying to steal Christmas.
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
Love It! List of Toms River, NJ Houses Decorated With Christmas Lights
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I am such a nerd when it comes to Christmas lights. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
Wall, NJ Police Sergeant charged with embezzling $75,000 from local PBA
A Wall Township Police Sergeant has been charged with second-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking after allegedly embezzling more than $75,000 from the very PBA chapter he was with, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. An investigation began after the Wall Township PBA Local No. 234 gave a receipt of...
Toms River, NJ men, standing next to car, killed on Parkway
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway. State Police said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 p.m. in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (Route 195/Route 34) in Wall. Digiovanni...
NJ Transit driver arrested after shooting teens who attacked him outside bus
JERSEY CITY — A rookie NJ Transit bus driver fired at three teenage boys Saturday night after being assaulted outside his bus. Now the driver faces a half-dozen charges, the most serious being attempted murder. Charles Fieros, 48, was assaulted near Monticello & Jewett avenues on the city's West...
20 most annoying things about driving in New Jersey
Driving in New Jersey can take otherwise good people and make them crazy. I know because I am one of them. Nothing makes me as frustrated in record time as hitting the road right here in the Garden State. In a perfect world, I'd be the only one on that road and be able to drive as fast as I want; but that is not the case.
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey
Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
Middletown, NJ Police looking for relentless car theft, home burglary suspects
Middletown Police are investigating as series of attempted burglaries, car thefts, motor vehicle burglaries, and even home burglaries in the Oak Hill and Lincroft sections of town that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. It was around 3:55 am that police said they received a report of...
NJ school mask mandates/testing return as COVID cases rise
With state health officials reporting a sharp rise in the number of new COVID cases, school officials are beginning to take action to prevent an outbreak among students and staff. Passaic Public Schools have announced the return of a mask mandate for all K-12 school buildings. In a letter to...
NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program
The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison. “I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks On The National Drunk Driving List
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. I was not in New...
Jersey City, NJ councilman cited for hitting parked car despite leaving note
JERSEY CITY — A city councilman who left a note with his name and number after hitting a parked car is facing three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident. James Solomon, who represents Ward E, said that he took his children to Lee Sims Chocolates on Bergen Avenue for holiday shopping on Saturday morning.
Get Cold For A Good Cause At The 2023 Polar Bear Plunge In Seaside Heights, NJ
These are some of the best events around in my opinion, and when it all goes to support a fantastic cause, it's even better. Picture this; it's a brisk winter morning, the high temperature for the day is 28 degrees and the ocean temperature is a balmy 40 degrees. Despite...
Killing of Pennington School grad leaves NJ asking questions
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — The mysterious circumstances around the fatal shooting of a Pennington School graduate and college basketball player have people asking why he was killed and why he was not in Florida with his team. Phil Urban, 22, of Manalapan, was found "slumped over" in the driver's seat...
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
