Laramie, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Skate Into 2023 At The Laramie Ice & Event Center

Skate into the new year with Laramie Ice & Event Center, and join them for a fun day of ice skating!. Celebrate the new year with some music, sparkling cider, and free skate rentals. At the strike of noon, celebrate the new year together on the ice with disco lights.
[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie

Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes

With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
3rd Annual Shop With A Cop In Laramie Happened Last Friday

The third annual Shop with a Cop in Laramie took place in Walmart, last Friday, December 16. A total of 30 elementary students from Albany County School Districts spent their Friday afternoon shopping with an officer, with approximately $150 as they wish. The event is a collaboration of The Laramie...
Are You legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Laramie?

"Winter is coming" for sure, and Laramie has its way of telling you that. With the frigid temperatures on the way, we are currently in a windchill warning. Wind chills lower than -40F to potentially -70F are expected over a large area on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, along with a possible Flash Freeze event. Oh and, the forecast also calls for a chance of snow. Ah... great.
Laramie, Let’s Celebrate the Solstice Together

Join The Great Untamed in celebrating the solstice, the shortest day of the year. Join them for a family feast along with some fun activities this Wednesday. Be with the community for an all-around good cheer. It will be a potluck event, so bring a dish to share! Homecooked or...
I-80 closed to all traffic Laramie-Rawlins

This morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins was closed to all traffic due to a crash. However, as of 11:50 AM, the closure from Rawlins to Laramie has been lifted, but with the cold front hitting much of the state, wind closures remain in effect on I-80 from Laramie to Elk Mountain. According to WYDOT, light, high-profile vehicles are prohibited on that stretch of I-80 due to gusting winds.
Tis the Season to be Freezin in Laramie

As we approach the shortest day and the longest night of the year, the University of Wyoming Art Museum invites you to celebrate the Winter season with them!. They will be having spectacular three days events for the community to celebrate and embrace the season, including a festival of lights and the winter night sky, good food, and family art-making activities.
Laramie, Come Join Us For A Community Christmas Dinner

The Laramie Elks Lodge #582 will be hosting their 38th Annual Community Christmas Dinner THIS CHRISTMAS. It's a FREE event, open to the public. So come and enjoy a Christmas Dinner and get to know your community. Invite all of your family, friends, and neighbors. The more the merrier, especially this holiday season.
