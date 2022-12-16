Read full article on original website
Related
Skate Into 2023 At The Laramie Ice & Event Center
Skate into the new year with Laramie Ice & Event Center, and join them for a fun day of ice skating!. Celebrate the new year with some music, sparkling cider, and free skate rentals. At the strike of noon, celebrate the new year together on the ice with disco lights.
[WATCH] Oh, Deer! Bucks Battle in Christmas Smackdown in Laramie
Looks like Santa's reindeer aren't the only antlered critters out enjoying the holiday season. Two bucks found themselves playing their own version of reindeer games in Laramie on Monday night...though their version was decidedly more...aggressive. Laramie Bucks Duel in Christmas Battle Royal. It's not unusual to find deer in our...
National Weather Service: Cheyenne Wind Chill Could Break Record
While record keeping for wind chills is not as meticulous as it is for high and low temperatures, officials with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service say an approaching cold front may approach or smash the known wind chill records. Those records date back to 1947,. According to...
Comea Shelter Lifts Restrictions, Asks For Donations Facing Extreme Cold
The Comea Homeless Shelter in Cheyenne is lifting most restrictions on who is allowed to stay in the face of expected dangerously cold wind chills later today into early Friday. The shelter is also asking for donations. That's according to a post on the shelter's Facebook page:. There has been...
Albany County Emergency Management Reminds Laramie To Stay Safe
With the insanely and dangerously cold weather making its way toward us, the Albany County, WY Emergency Management is reminding us to stay safe. Yes, most of us might be used to this harsh winter weather, but it's always good to take precautions, and maybe help those whose experiencing their first Laramie winter.
Cheyenne BOPU Urges Precautions To Avoid Frozen Pipes
With temperatures in southeast Wyoming expected to plunge into the -20s range on Wednesday evening and Thursday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is urging people to take steps to avoid frozen pipes. The agency is offering this advice:. 1- Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow for...
3rd Annual Shop With A Cop In Laramie Happened Last Friday
The third annual Shop with a Cop in Laramie took place in Walmart, last Friday, December 16. A total of 30 elementary students from Albany County School Districts spent their Friday afternoon shopping with an officer, with approximately $150 as they wish. The event is a collaboration of The Laramie...
Are You legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Laramie?
"Winter is coming" for sure, and Laramie has its way of telling you that. With the frigid temperatures on the way, we are currently in a windchill warning. Wind chills lower than -40F to potentially -70F are expected over a large area on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, along with a possible Flash Freeze event. Oh and, the forecast also calls for a chance of snow. Ah... great.
Calling All Laramie Elf Hunters; Elves Are Hiding in Downtown
Join the Pleebr Laramie for a Christmas Elf Hunt. Santa's Scout Elves fly to Laramie, Wyoming each night from December 16-18 to report to Santa on whether or not you have been good or bad. Join this fun-filled adventure that will be fun for kids of all ages. All you...
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Brutal Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills, Strong Winds
As southeast Wyoming braces for exceptionally cold weather and wind chills that could reach -70, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is offering updated information on the threat posed by the arctic blast of cold air. The agency posted this on its website:. The added the following information...
Laramie, Let’s Celebrate the Solstice Together
Join The Great Untamed in celebrating the solstice, the shortest day of the year. Join them for a family feast along with some fun activities this Wednesday. Be with the community for an all-around good cheer. It will be a potluck event, so bring a dish to share! Homecooked or...
Feeding Laramie Valley’s First Annual Soup-Off THIS WEDNESDAY
Come celebrate the season with Feeding Laramie Valley! Join them for soup and solstice, at their Feed Laramie Valley's first annual soup-off!. Invited all of your friends and family to taste and vote on the best soups in Laramie. The best soup gets bragging right for a whole year!. They...
Johnson Auto of Laramie Invites You For A Photo With Santa
If you've missed out on the numerous photos with Santa events we had over the last few weeks, here's another chance. Don't put this one off or you might have to wait for next year when Santa's back in town. Join Johnson Auto of Laramie for free photos with Santa...
Cheyenne NWS: The Most Extreme Wind Chills You May Ever See
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service wants people to know how dangerous the wind chills expected to arrive in southeast Wyoming really are.
I-80 closed to all traffic Laramie-Rawlins
This morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins was closed to all traffic due to a crash. However, as of 11:50 AM, the closure from Rawlins to Laramie has been lifted, but with the cold front hitting much of the state, wind closures remain in effect on I-80 from Laramie to Elk Mountain. According to WYDOT, light, high-profile vehicles are prohibited on that stretch of I-80 due to gusting winds.
Temperatures Of -32, Wind Chills of – 60 Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about temperatures that could plunge as low as -32 degrees and wind chills that could hit -60 by the middle of this week. That's according to the the agency' s website. The weather service posted the following early this morning:
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. ....
Tis the Season to be Freezin in Laramie
As we approach the shortest day and the longest night of the year, the University of Wyoming Art Museum invites you to celebrate the Winter season with them!. They will be having spectacular three days events for the community to celebrate and embrace the season, including a festival of lights and the winter night sky, good food, and family art-making activities.
Laramie, Come Join Us For A Community Christmas Dinner
The Laramie Elks Lodge #582 will be hosting their 38th Annual Community Christmas Dinner THIS CHRISTMAS. It's a FREE event, open to the public. So come and enjoy a Christmas Dinner and get to know your community. Invite all of your family, friends, and neighbors. The more the merrier, especially this holiday season.
Come Down For A FUN Holiday Event At The Laramie Train Depot
The Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot is inviting you to join them for some good cheer at The Laramie Train Depot THIS WEEKEND!. The Holiday Art and Music Thing event will be a free holiday art and music show, for the community to enjoy. There will be over 15...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0