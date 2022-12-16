Read full article on original website
Related
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence could miss Thursday Night Football vs. Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars might be hitting the field at MetLife Stadium Thursday without a key piece of their offense. The Jaguars announced Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is limited again with a toe injury and is listed as questionable for the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets. It’s worth noting, however, that Lawrence has been playing through this toe injury for a few weeks.
Eagles reward Jaguars for beating Cowboys by sending Doug Pederson Philly’s finest
This is a pretty good gift of gratitude. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. In turn, the Philadelphia Eagles get a little breathing room in the race for the division title. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles...
Giants to face ex-Eagles Super Bowl champion QB
When the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts Week 17, they should not expect to face Matt Ryan. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
Jets’ Robert Saleh announces Mike White decision for Thursday Night Football vs. Jaguars
Another start for Zach Wilson. The New York Jets have ruled out quarterback Mike White for the Thursday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov reports. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. White suffered a rib injury in Week 14′s 20-12 loss...
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. deal on life support, Jerry Jones says
After weeks of flirting and headline-grabbing, the Dallas Cowboys may end up passing on free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pumped the brakes on Beckham Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance. “The reality...
Ex-Eagles star gets explicit in trashing Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys had a tough overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling 40-34. In the loss, quarterback Dak Prescott was 23-of-30 for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked three times. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back...
Eagles send league-high 8 players to Pro Bowl Games | Who was snubbed?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are still in the midst of their preparations for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, looking to win an NFC East title for the first time since 2019. However, eight players on the team will have the title of Pro Bowler when they take the field, with several others serving as alternates.
Madden has a holiday gift for Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux has something on his wish list. And the New York Giants linebacker decided to ask for it. On Wednesday, the rookie tweeted: “I just want an update for Christmas @EASPORTS @EAMaddenNFL”. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And it worked. Madden’s twitter account responded: Do...
Another NFL insider pitches former Super Bowl champ as Jets QB in 2023
What does the future of the New York Jets quarterback position look like?. Zach Wilson made his first start since Week 11 on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in the 20-17 loss. Wilson had been benched following a disheartening 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots and Mike White stepped up. White was 1-2 over three starts and was not cleared by doctors to play Sunday after a Week 14 rib injury.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Giants beat Commanders: Eagles near division title, Jets fading, Chiefs clinch
The NFC East is all but settled. The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from claiming the division title following Sunday’s 25-20 victory over the Chicago Bears. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That win, when combined with the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville...
Mike Francesa slams clueless Jets’ Zach Wilson: ‘He does everything wrong … he’s a mess’
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Zach Wilson. And he was pretty candid about his thoughts on the New York Jets quarterback on his podcast, via a clip posted by Funhouse on Twitter:. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Wilson makes the game completely uncomfortable on every...
Tickets to Eagles vs. Cowboys Christmas Eve game are still dirt cheap | How to buy your own
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL NFC Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER. Fans can purchase Eagles tickets via Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According to VividSeats, prices for this Eagles...
Giants draft bust gets back on the field
The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was on the field again Sunday after being sidelined for the past three weeks with a hamstring injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He’s being eased back in and played just 10 snaps (five on offense and five on special teams)...
Will Cowboys’ Micah Parsons miss Eagles game after trashing Jalen Hurts?
ESPN’s Todd Archer reports: Micah Parsons will miss his second straight practice with an illness. Mike McCarthy said there are a couple of players and their families dealing with illness. “It’s going around,” he said. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Dallas Cowboys...
NFL Week 16 picks: Jacksonville Jaguars-New York Jets predictions | Will Trevor Lawrence keep it going?
Jets fans have been reminded this season just how tough it is to find a franchise quarterback, as they’ve watched last year’s second-overall pick Zach Wilson struggle through his second season. The only reason Wilson is likely to start Thursday night against the Jaguars is a rib injury...
Giants injury report: Latest on Adoree’ Jackson, Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux, as Vikings game nears
This is a compressed week for the Giants, since they play at Minnesota on Saturday. So Wednesday’s injury report is like the normal Thursday report. And on Thursday, the Giants will release their final injury report for this game. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If they...
Eagles’ Howie Roseman praised by NFL insider for building title-contending roster
The Philadelphia Eagles are a team to fear. So how did the 13-1 Eagles, who have clinched their spot in the playoffs, become so daunting?. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Dan Graziano praises general manager Howie Roseman’s work and makes a case for him as executive...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner learns frustrating reality of being one of NFL’s top corners: ‘I take that personal’
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner insisted all of last week that it was just another game as he prepared to face the team he grew up watching: the Detroit Lions. But the day before the game, as he got calls from friends and family from his hometown of Detroit, he decided it was a little bit more than that.
‘We take that to the chin’: Jets’ defenders frustrated after allowing game-winning 51-yard touchdown to Lions
Jets defensive back D.J. Reed knew the stakes when the Lions lined up on a fourth-and-one play from their 49-yard line with just under two minutes remaining at MetLife Stadium Sunday. “If we stop the run,” he said, “we win the game.”
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0