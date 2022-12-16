Read full article on original website
Montclair Immaculate girls basketball coach suspended after lopsided score in opener
Montclair Immaculate coach Jimmy Kreie has been suspended for four games after Montclair Immaculate opened the season with a 104-30 win over Caldwell on Opening Night, Montclair Immaculate athletic director Jim Risoli said on Monday, citing a lack of sportsmanship. “We want to reiterate that what occurred on Thursday evening...
Girls basketball: Boyd’s double-double lifts Linden over Brearley
Jaylah Boyd erupted for a massive double-double with 17 points and 18 rebounds in a back-and-forth 48-47 victory for Linden over Brearley. Linden (4-0) and Brearley (1-3) battled over the course of 32 minutes. The game was tied heading into halftime and after the third quarter. Jaedyn Boyd added 15...
Girls basketball: Hackettstown stops North Warren to stay unbeaten
Rylie Grant netted 19 points to lead all scorers and went 5-for-5 from the free throw line as Hackettstown stopped North Warren 53-29 in Hackettstown. Angelene Mattingly and Kim Curcio each chipped in with eight points for Hackettstown (3-0). Courtney Keane contributed six points. North Warren fell to 1-3. The...
Boys basketball: Starcevic’s double-double pushes Highland Park past East Brunswick Magnet
Daniel Starcevic posted a double-double with 11 points, 25 steals and three steals to lead Highland Park in a 56-55 win over East Brunswick Magnet, in East Brunswick. Phillip Wilson added on 11 points for Highland Park (2-0). Scott Pede netted 18 points while Estevan Atanacio chipped in 14 points...
Top 50 daily girls basketball stat leaders for Wednesday, Dec. 21
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Dec. 21 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Can’t-miss girls basketball games for the week of Dec. 19
The first weekend of the girls basketball season is complete, and this next week should be just as exciting leading into the holidays. The schedule doesn’t feature any games on Christmas Eve and Christmas as teams get ready for holiday tournaments throughout the state and other teams making trips out of state as well.
No. 3 Morris Catholic defeats Kinnelon - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Stoupakis had 17 points and six rebounds to lead Morris Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Kinnelon 79-24 in Denville. Morris Catholic (4-0) took a 39-point lead into halftime before outscoring Kinnelon 32-15 in the second half. Mia Pauldo added 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.
Clutch free throws power Piscataway Magnet over Timothy Christian - Girls basketball recap
Matti Miller scored 23 points and a pair of game-winning free throws to propel Piscataway Magnet to a 37-35 victory over Timothy Christian in Piscataway. Piscataway Magnet (1-2) jumped out to a commanding 25-14 lead at halftime before Timothy Christian rallied in the second half to tie the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter. However, Timothy Christian (0-4) would foul Miller in the final possession of regulation, which allowed her to sink a pair of game-winning free throws to win the game for Piscataway Magnet.
Montville defeats Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Matt Gagliardo scored 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Montville past Morris Hills 56-53 in Montville. Montville (1-1) went into the fourth quarter trailing 42-41 before catching fire as it outscored Morris Hills 15-11 to come away with the win. Patrick Ferrare also recorded 16 points, six assists, and...
Middlesex defeats Iselin Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hurling scored 16 points to lead Middlesex past Iselin Kennedy 44-33 in Iselin. Middlesex (3-0) took a 10-point lead into halftime before outscoring Iselin Kennedy 23-22 in the second half. Sebastian Cano added 14 points. Apurva Amin led Iselin Kennedy (2-1) with 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
Point Pleasant Boro tops Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Jake Venturoso scored 16 points as Point Pleasant Boro defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 58-47 in Point Pleasant. The game was tightly contested in the first half with Point Pleasant Boro (3-0) holding a 29-25 lead at the half. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 29-22 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-point fourth quarter.
No. 5 Delsea wrestling switches gears from football, dominates short-handed Kingsway
Just 18 days ago, many members of the No. 5 Delsea Regional High School wrestling team were competing in a state football final. On Wednesday night, with its entire lineup down to weight and No. 15 Kingsway missing four starters, Delsea rolled to a 54-9 victory. It was an impressive early performance for a team that is looking to repeat as state Group 3 champions especially since about half its lineup is still transitioning into wrestling shape.
Hoboken over Ferris - Boys basketball recap
Joel Lopez scored a game-high 17 points to lead Hoboken to a victory at home over Ferris, 58-43. Lamir Boxley finished with 16 points and four steals while Jasir Lane added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Hoboken (2-1), which led by nine at halftime before expanding the lead with a 15-6 third quarter.
Egg Harbor over Atlantic City - Boys basketball recap
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead Egg Harbor as it defeated Atlantic City 55-39 in Egg Harbor. Egg Harbor (3-1) trailed 10-4 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back in the second with a 24-10 run to lead 28-20 at the half. It outscored Atlantic City 27-19 in the second half.
Mainland over Holy Spirit - Girls basketball recap
Kasey Bretones and Ava Mazur each scored 13 points to lad Mainland in a 56-41 win over Mainland in Linwood. Bella Mazur and Sydney Stokes both tallied 11 points or Mainland (4-0). Holy Spirit fell to 3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
South River defeats Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) - Girls basketball recap
Natalia Vera Cruz tallied 11 points to propel South River to a 43-29 victory over Calvary Christian (Old Bridge). South River used an 11-4 first-quarter run to give them a sizeable advantage at halftime, as they led 18-10 at halftime. South River would increase its lead to 14 in the third quarter to help put the game even further out of reach.
Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Maloney netted 10 points to lead Madison to a 34-20 win over Mountain Lakes, in Mountain Lakes. The Dodgers (1-2) led 12-6 at the half. Joe Sluck scored 10 points for the Lakes (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
No. 5 Sparta defeats No. 18 Chatham - Girls basketball recap
Ally Sweeney tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Sparta, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 71-57 victory against No. 18 Chatham in Sparta. Sparta (4-0) took a 56-52 lead at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth as it outscored Chatham 15-5.
Egg Harbor edges Middle Township - Girls basketball recap
Averie Harding scored a game-high 15 points to lead Egg Harbor to a narrow victory at home over Middle Township, 46-43. Lyla Brown finished with 11 points while Kara Wilson added 10 points for Egg Harbor (3-1), which held Middle Township to just 16 points in the second half to secure the win.
Pleasantville defeats Cedar Creek - Boys basketball recap
Marki Barnes led Pleasantville with 23 points past Cedar Creek 59-54 in Pleasantville. Ibn Mitchell added 16 points, four rebounds, and four steals for Pleasantville (4-0) while Sha’Kir Boyd had nine points and five assists. Cedar Creek dropped to 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
