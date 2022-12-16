Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
NFL Network Makes Official Decision On Willie McGinest After Reviewing Incident
Matters have quickly gone from bad to worse for Willie McGinest in the wake of his arrest Monday. A veteran of 15 NFL seasons and member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, McGinest was charged with assault in connection to a nightclub fracas that took place on Dec. 9th. The football world ...
Deadspin
The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude
Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
Green Bay Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on waivers on Monday, hours before the team is slated to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Watkins' career has been plagued with injury. Watkins missed a total of 27 games from 2016-2021. The past three seasons combined, ...
Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
Commanders WR shares shocking story about game-changing penalty
Sunday night’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders caught a lot of attention for the pass interference that was not called on Washington’s final offensive play. Two plays earlier, though, a penalty was called. And the player it was called on had an interesting story about it when the game ended. With Read more... The post Commanders WR shares shocking story about game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go
This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
Video: Disturbing Fight Breaks Out At NFL Stadium
A disturbing fight broke out at an NFL stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. But while the Chargers were beating the Titans on the field, the fans were fighting in the stadium. This is just the latest of many fan...
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut Before Monday's Game
A veteran NFL wide receiver has been cut before his team's game on Monday night. The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon that veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been released. Watkins was viewed by some as a potential impact player for the Packers this season, especially following the...
Derek Carr had a hilariously perfect reaction to the Raiders’ wild game-winning touchdown
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t contain his shock and excitement after his team pulled off one of the most improbable wins you’ll ever see. During that ridiculous finish to Las Vegas’ game with the New England Patriots, Carr was chatting with Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree before all the hilarity broke out.
Cowboys Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'Outstanding'; Odell Beckham Jr. 'Diminished'
The owner said Tuesday that his quarterback's play is good enough to win in the playoffs, but that the free-agent receiver's time is running out to be part of the Cowboys' postseason.
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
FOX Sports
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Best Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2023
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury received a contract extension in March 2022, just weeks after the team’s second-half collapse
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders explains why he's the best recruiter in College Football | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders explains to Shannon Sharpe what makes him the best recruiter in College Football. Deion says: “I’m not selling nothing, I am who I am. If you want exposure, I’m going to give you exposure. We know how to use social media like no other. We have people designed to make you shine.”
NFL Running Back Suffered Season-Ending Injury Sunday
It was a rough weekend for running back injuries in the NFL. Sadly, the latest one is going to be season-ending. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the New Orleans Saints yesterday. The injury is going to require surgery and will keep him out for the remainder of the year.
