ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?

A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

MONEY GUIDE: Making gift returns after the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The season of shopping for holiday gifts will soon become the season of returning holiday gifts. According to the National Retail Federation, holiday shoppers are expected to return about $816 billion worth of goods that were purchased. “That equates to about 16.5% of everything that's...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Getting your vehicle ready for the major holiday storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is poised to hit ahead of the holiday weekend, dumping double-digit snow totals in blizzard-like conditions. Traveling between Thursday evening and Saturday evening is not advised, but if you absolutely have to go out, follow this checklist to make sure your car is as safe as possible for the trip.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Heights school board member shot at home

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night. The incident took place on Dec. 19 at the home of a school board member of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System on Baker Street. That's according to the Muskegon Heights city manager.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy