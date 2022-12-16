Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Where Are the Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?East Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
5 teens hurt, 3 ejected in DUI crash after using fake IDs to drink at bar
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said six teens were injured in a drunk driving crash after using fake IDs to drink at a bar.
10,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized During South Jersey Arrest: Prosecutor
A joint investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Police Department culminated in the seizure on Monday, Dec. 19 of 10,000 fentanyl pills – worth $40,000 on the street – and the arrest of a 33-year-old Florida man.
NOLA.com
Driver killed in fiery crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish: State Police
A motorist was killed when an 18-wheeler slammed into the back of a disabled vehicle on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish early Sunday morning, causing the car to catch fire, State Police said. Authorities have not yet identified the victim, who was driving the disabled car, according to Trooper...
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
19-Year-Old Airlifted, Another Hospitalized After Serious Hunterdon County Intersection Crash
A 19-year-old was airlifted to a trauma center and a second victim was hospitalized after a serious Sunday evening crash at a Hunterdon County intersection, authorities said.The two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Route 202 and Summer Road in Readington Township just after 6 p.m., th…
wrnjradio.com
2 injured including 1 flown after serious crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County Sunday evening, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at around 6:03...
N.J. teacher gave vodka, vape pens, cannabis oil to 13-year-old student, cops say
A fifth-grade teacher in Mercer County supplied a 13-year-old student with vodka, vape pens and THC drops over a two-and-a-half year period, authorities allege. Jennifer Debiec, a teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
Man injured after apartment building fire in Warrington, Bucks County
A man suffered minor burns after a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County.
Millstone family charged in connection to bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township
Members of the same family have been charged in their alleged connection to three bank robberies in Princeton, Franklin Park and Monroe Township. On July 6, a suspect attempted to rob a TD Bank in Princeton, Mercer County. The suspect was donning a motorcycle helmet with a GoPro-style camera mounted to it, face covering, gloves, and a GoPro chest harness. The suspect arrived and fled on a black motorcycle, according to police.
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
Florida Man Had Loaded Gun, Ammo In Carry-On At Trenton-Mercer Airport: TSA
A Florida man was arrested Sunday after authorities at the Trenton-Mercer Airport allegedly found a loaded gun and multiple magazines in his carry-on bag.The .380 caliber handgun, which was accompanied by two loaded gun magazines and a pellet gun, was the first firearm found at the airport checkpoi…
Two jailed in fatal shooting inside Atlantic City market
Two men are behind bars in the killing of a Mays Landing man inside an Atlantic City market, BreakingAC has learned. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside the Pacific Food Mart at 1009 Pacific Ave. Johnson was the target of the shooting, which also wounded a bystander, Chief...
Collapse Of Ewing Restaurant Staircase Traps Sysco Worker During Delivery (VIDEO)
The Monday afternoon rescue of a Ewing delivery driver who was carrying too heavy a load and fell through a local restaurant staircase that collapsed was captured in an action-packed video clip. Ewing Township firefighters were called to Metro Bar & Grill on Scotch Road around 1 p.m. and found...
Teen Girl Admits To Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain: DA
A teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old defendant, who was not identified, pleaded guilty to the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
New York Woman Found Dead Days After Reported Missing, Police Say
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman was found days after she was reported missing. New York State Police announced on Sunday, Dec. 18, that Onondaga County resident Susan Mills was found dead in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles.
Gunpoint Robber Who Held Up Bucks 7-Eleven On The Loose
Police in Bensalem are searching for the man who they say held up a 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Monday, Dec. 19.The suspect walked into the Street Road store just after 7 a.m., pulled out a gun, and demanded cash and cell phones from the employees, investigators said. He is described as a black…
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2