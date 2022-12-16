Read full article on original website
The Avatar 2 Scene That Proves Humans Still Beat CGI
Making a serious splash with ticket-buying audiences during its feverishly anticipated big-screen debut, the special-effects-drenched "Avatar: The Way of Water" recently delivered the second-most-profitable Monday of the year for theaters, coming in just behind 2022's Monday box office champion, "Top Gun: Maverick" (via Deadline). Racking up roughly $150 million domestically since its December 16 opening, director James Cameron's big-budget sci-fi-action flick is also closing in on the $500 million mark globally.
James Cameron Claims Avatar's Performance Capture Prevents On-Set Distractions
"Avatar 2: The Way of Water" has already made waves, so to speak, for its technological advances. The film takes place almost entirely in the CGI landscapes and seascapes of Pandora, with internationally beloved actors like Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet rendered unrecognizable by digital effects; yet the film never fails to showcase its actors' performances. "Avatar 2" is already considered to be a sure thing for the Best Visual Effects Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. After all, the movie's first iteration, "Avatar," already nabbed the Visual Effects Oscar — as well as two other Academy Awards — in 2010.
Ranking Every James Cameron Movie From Worst To Best
The films of James Cameron are full of compelling contradictions. For decades he has been at the forefront of cinematic technology, yet his cutting-edge techniques are put to the service of old-fashioned (sometimes clichéd) storytelling. He's a bleeding heart liberal and peacenik, but is fascinated with military hardware and violence on screen. His films are personal and idiosyncratic, and sometimes downright weird, but have proven to be some of the most popular movies of all time.
We'll Never See A Director's Cut Of Avatar: The Way Of Water, And That's A Good Thing
"Avatar: The Way of Water" marks the epic return of legendary filmmaker James Cameron to the director's chair, with it being his very first movie since 2009 when the original "Avatar" came out. At 192 minutes long, the cinematic behemoth was reportedly a massive undertaking for both Cameron and the crew, and many people believe — or at least wish — that a director's cut will be released in the future to show off all their hard work, especially since "The Way of Water" runtime was one of Cameron's biggest battles during post-production.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
Babylon Director Damien Chazelle Explains Why The Movie Took 15 Years To Come Together
Damien Chazelle is nothing if not ambitious. Perhaps that's why so many of his films are about all-consuming ambition, whether it's a nascent jazz legend's climb to the top in "Whiplash," two star-crossed artists' yearning for Hollywood success in "La La Land," or an astronaut's otherworldly aspirations in "First Man." "I ... naturally find myself drawn for whatever reason towards stories of people living in their dreams, for better or worse," the filmmaker told Screen Rant. "This idea of always reaching towards something that obviously can inspire achievements and progress and whatnot, but can also come with so much collateral damage."
Avatar 2 Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over The Sully Kids' Accents
There are an endless array of challenges that come with creating an entire universe from the ground up, which is more than likely what plagued James Cameron when coming up with the ever-expanding world present in the "Avatar" franchise. The planet of Pandora was truly like nothing we had seen on the big screen, not only for its grand-scaled environments and collection of strange creatures, but also for its more nuanced details that helped breathe even more life into Cameron's computer-generated world. The customs, beliefs, and language of the Na'vi people, pulled from a combination of real-life cultures and science fiction stories (via Insider), imbued the motion-captured cast with a believable sense of their society that further immersed viewers back in 2009.
Jon Kasdan On How His Career Recently Intersected With His Famous Filmmaker Father Because Of Willow - Exclusive
Although movie fans often see second-generation actors come up through the ranks in Hollywood, it's rare for second-generation filmmakers to establish themselves in the business, much less work in the company of their famous parent. Amazingly, that's exactly how it worked out for screenwriter Jon Kasdan, who co-wrote the script for 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" with his father, Lawrence Kasdan.
The Unfilmed Luke Training Scene For Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Fixes A Weird Moment
Even in big Hollywood movies, essential footage can still end up on the cutting room floor. Take 1973's "The Exorcist," for example. Ask fans to select iconic scenes from that movie, and the "Spider Walk" scene in which the possessed Reagan crawls backward up a flight of stairs, is sure to come up. However, that scene was deleted ... until "The Version You've Never Seen" of "The Exorcist" was released in 2000. Furthermore, major moments often don't even make it past the script stage, which can leave plot holes in the released film.
Jerry Seinfeld's Mad About You Cameo Fueled Fan Theories Of A Shared Sitcom Universe
During an NBC brainstorming session in 1993, then-promo producer Dan Holm created a catchy new slogan that would come to define the 90s: "Must See TV" (via Esquire). The name stuck, and while the shows that were considered "Must See TV" changed, for most of the 90s, it was whatever aired in the coveted 8 pm — 10 pm ET time slot. "Seinfeld" was part of that slot from 1993 to 1998, and "Mad About You" from 1993 to 1995. "Friends" became a permanent member of the club after first airing at 8:30 pm ET in 1994.
Ghosts' Rose McIver Resonates Most With Pete's Character And His Optimistic Yet Angry Personality
The CBS sitcom "Ghosts" was one of 2021's surprise hits. Based on the British series of the same name, "Ghosts" follows couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar), two New York millennials who renovate an old estate Samantha inherits from a distant relative with the intention of opening a B&B. They soon discover that the house is inhabited by the ghosts of people who've died on the estate grounds over hundreds of years, but only Samantha can see the ghosts, having survived a near-fatal experience when falling down the stairs of the house.
The Entire Henry Cavill Superman Mustache Controversy Explained
Whether you agree with the decision or not, Henry Cavill has officially been ousted as Hollywood's Superman. Portraying the Man of Steel for nearly a decade, Cavill hung up the cape just two months after a post-credit appearance in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam" feature. The set-up for a sequel featuring Big Blue and Rock's new anti-hero failed to fit into the plans of DC's new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, bringing Cavill's time as the Last Son of Krypton to an end after three feature films and the aforementioned uncredited cameo.
Solo: A Star Wars Story Writer Jonathan Kasdan Wants To Fix A Plot Hole
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" tried to bring the "Star Wars" franchise to a new corner of the galaxy where the series could explore standalone movies focusing on individual characters. The film was, at the time, just the latest in numerous efforts by George Lucas to give his favorite smuggler the spotlight. First, he began developing a young Han Solo movie, hiring Lawrence Kasdan ("The Empire Strikes Back") to write the script. After Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney, Kasdan shifted focus to writing "The Force Awakens," and the studio brought in his son, Jonathan Kasdan, to finish. Unfortunately, after numerous behind-the-scenes production difficulties, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" hit theaters and fairly quickly bombed. It was a surprising turn of events for the "Star Wars" franchise, which hadn't ever failed at the box office before.
Jovan Adepo On What Connects Babylon To His Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic - Exclusive
The new movie "Babylon" is an epic, sweeping tale of the early days of Hollywood, set in the 1920s as Los Angeles turns from a small, sprawling farm town into a major American city, thanks in part to the growth of the film industry. The film also chronicles the transition of cinema from silent films to the sound era and documents how many of its creative personnel were unable to make that leap.
How Star Wars' T-47 Snowspeeder Changed Film In The Empire Strikes Back
Audiences had no clue what was in store for them when "Star Wars" came out in 1977. The George Lucas-directed sci-fi fantasy epic not only provided a fresh take on so many classic stories and tropes, but it also revolutionized the field of filmmaking forever, truly pioneering the special effects heavy blockbusters fans see today. With its groundbreaking use of such effects, the film set a new precedent that every special effects film would be compared to. Its visual effects even went on to win numerous accolades, including an Academy Award (via IMDb).
Avatar 3's Story Takes A 'Hard Left Turn' According To The Way Of Water Star Jack Champion
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Thirteen years after its predecessor's debut, "Avatar: The Way of Water" finally made its long-awaited premiere in theaters. And while time will tell if the sequel succeeds past the first film's record-breaking box office performance, we at least know that "Avatar: The Way of Water" has made quite a splash with fans. Many early reactions on Twitter praised "Avatar: The Way of Water," and the movie currently has a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film dazzles, of course, with its gorgeous visuals. Yet fans may have also taken to its story trying to highlight a new generation of characters and provide many unexpected twists.
The Simpsons' Harry Shearer's First Film Role Was In An Abbott And Costello Movie
As long-running as it can be confusing, "The Simpsons" has been around for a long time, and many of its voice cast members have stayed on the job for actual decades — some since the show's humble "The Tracey Ullman Show" beginnings in 1987. As such, many of them are considerably older than you'd assume from the characters they're voicing.
Avatar 2's Opening Weekend Wasn't Huge Enough To Fight Back Against Dropping Movie Theater Stocks
The opening of "Avatar: The Way of Water" is nothing to balk at with the long-in-development sequel raking in more than $400 million worldwide in its opening weekend, per Box Office Mojo. The numbers, however, fell below some projections that had the movie topping $500 million globally in its debut, via Deadline.
Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland Explains The Process Of Recording Both Titular Characters' Lines
One of the most impressive aspects of the beloved adult animated series "Rick and Morty" is the fact that many of the lines you hear on the show are performed by the same voice actor — series co-creator Justin Roiland. Indeed, Roiland actually voices both of the titular characters from the series (Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith), having used the voices for those characters in a variety of other projects before "Rick and Morty" ever existed.
Finn Wolfhard Nearly Quit Acting After A Frustrating Experience
When "Stranger Things" hit Netflix in 2016, the paranormal series became an unlikely megahit for the streaming service. The series' cultural impact is undeniable, and it also made household names out of its teen stars. Fueled by the success of "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown kept Netflix audiences rapt in "Enola Holmes," and Sadie Sink was praised for her performance in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
