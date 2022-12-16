Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jackson City Council approves using JPD funds to finish paying Ethics Commission judgment
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Jackson city council members aren’t happy with having to pay tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees because the city’s police department violated the Mississippi Public Records Act. In 2019, WLBT sent seven requests to the city of Jackson, asking for records...
WTOK-TV
Canton Utilities board member, 2 others arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with stealing parts from the Nissan Plant, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners. Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason were arrested and charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing after Madison County...
WLBT
3 On Your Side given exclusive look at Curtis plant winterization efforts ahead of cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the cooler temperatures an ominous prelude to a severe cold front coming in later this week, a maintenance worker wrapped insulation around an exposed pipe outside the raw water pump house at the O.B. Curtis Treatment Plant. The line was installed this summer during the...
WLBT
Can Jackson avoid another winter water crisis? Leaders are hopeful but not making promises.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders are hoping for the best but bracing for the worst, with an arctic front expected to move into the metro area later this week. That front is expected to bring several days of sub-freezing temperatures, which leaders say could pummel Jackson’s already fragile water system.
Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy
The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
WLBT
City of Canton vehicle stolen early Wednesday, police say
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a navy blue 2011 Nissan Titan was stolen from the city’s multipurpose sports complex. The incident happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Brown says the thieves managed to cut the lock on the gate and drove the vehicle out of...
WLBT
Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
WAPT
Jackson public works crews race to fix broken water main line before arctic blast strikes
JACKSON, Miss. — A public works crew spent Tuesday in a race against the clock to repair a broken water main in Belhaven before an arctic blast hits the metro later this week. According to one homeowner near Pear Orchard Place and Pear Orchard Road, water has been bubbling...
WLBT
Potential icy roads raise concern for holiday travelers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bitterly cold temperatures bring the risk of dangerous road conditions for anyone traveling for the holiday weekend. With extremely low temperatures expected across the Magnolia State this weekend, MDOT wants to reinforce to drivers leaving town for the holidays to have a plan in place and that they will be there to answer the call as well.
Lawsuit filed over Mississippi’s redistricting maps
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2022 state legislative district maps are being challenged by civil rights advocates, who claim the maps unlawfully dilute the voting strength of Black Mississippians. The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Mississippi, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Mississippi Center for Justice; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and civil rights attorney Carroll […]
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
WLBT
MDOT: Thieves using their cars to snatch copper out of interstate lights
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is calling on local law enforcement to catch those who are stealing copper wire out of interstate and city lights. Brad White, the executive director at MDOT, says the thieves are driving up to these sites, hooking their cars to poles...
WLBT
Inner city garden receives anonymous donation to help feed more in the community
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inner-city garden that was created to offer free food has evolved into a non-profit organization. The spot on Powers Avenue has the goal of feeding more people. A huge donation received Monday is helping make that a reality. “I’m so very grateful. I’m still overwhelmed....
WLBT
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
Three suspects arrested in connection with weekend shooting in Mississippi grocery parking lot
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Jackson Kroger. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced on Twitter that three suspects, including the alleged shooter, have been taken into custody. Information on the suspects and the charges they face to be release shortly, Jones said.
WLBT
Jackson homeless shelters prepare for frigid temperatures this holiday weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Homeless shelters in the capital city are working together to make sure everyone has a warm place to stay over the Christmas weekend. Last winter, the director of the Stewpot Opportunity Center told us that three homeless people died in a matter of three weeks. This...
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, December 19
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and...
kicks96news.com
Weapon Wielding Intruder in Leake News
4:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Old Walnut Grove Rd reporting that someone broke into the home wielding a gun. The intruder, who reportedly hit the caller as well as drew a weapon, was determined to be the caller’s ex.
