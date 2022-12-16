ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during Jackson ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Canton vehicle stolen early Wednesday, police say

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a navy blue 2011 Nissan Titan was stolen from the city’s multipurpose sports complex. The incident happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Brown says the thieves managed to cut the lock on the gate and drove the vehicle out of...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Potential icy roads raise concern for holiday travelers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bitterly cold temperatures bring the risk of dangerous road conditions for anyone traveling for the holiday weekend. With extremely low temperatures expected across the Magnolia State this weekend, MDOT wants to reinforce to drivers leaving town for the holidays to have a plan in place and that they will be there to answer the call as well.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed over Mississippi’s redistricting maps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2022 state legislative district maps are being challenged by civil rights advocates, who claim the maps unlawfully dilute the voting strength of Black Mississippians. The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Mississippi, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Mississippi Center for Justice; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, and civil rights attorney Carroll […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars

JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, December 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Weapon Wielding Intruder in Leake News

4:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Old Walnut Grove Rd reporting that someone broke into the home wielding a gun. The intruder, who reportedly hit the caller as well as drew a weapon, was determined to be the caller’s ex.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

