Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
musictimes.com
Takeoff Killer's Creepy Tweets Exposed: What Did He Say After Shooting Migos Rapper?
The suspect in Takeoff's tragic shooting is presently in police custody. However, Patrick Xavier Clark posted a series of bizarre tweets days following the untimely death of the Migos rapper. Houston Police reported the arrest of the 33-year-old DJ on December 2. The suspect, who allegedly worked as a club...
Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent
Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
Woman suspected in deadly DeKalb shooting arrested in Texas
A woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend’s stepfather during an argument at a DeKalb County apartment compl...
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question
A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
Two Bodies Were Found 10 Days After Two Teens Went Missing In Toledo, Ohio
Five people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman.
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home...
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
The suspect charged with Shanquella Robinson's death is believed to be one of the friends she traveled to Mexico with
Authorities charged a suspect with the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old American who died while on vacation with her friends in Mexico.
thesource.com
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview
In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family Members
Chaka Singh (Top Left), Jamarion Gillette (Bottom Left), Jaqwan Gillette (Top Right), Martaysha Flack (Bottom Right)East Valley View Crime Stoppers. A Knoxville, Tennessee family has suffered immeasurable loss not once, not twice, but four times in the last year.
Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police
An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again's music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million. On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story...
Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty
Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
Texas man busted hauling $13M in cocaine through Indiana in record seizure, authorities say
Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, 50 was arrested after investigators in Marion County, Indiana, discovered 130 kilos of suspected cocaine inside a semi-truck he was driving.
Police Announce Arrest In Connection To Murder Of Rapper Snootie Wild
A man was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, Radar has learned.Houston police announced the arrest of Ivory Duke Williams, 22, in connection to the Feb. 25 murder of Snootie Wild, also known as LaPreston Porter, in Houston. Williams is facing a murder charge in the 185th State District Court.The incident took place at approximately 2 a.m. Feb. 25. Police found the rapper in a ditch with gunshot wounds to the neck and head, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Snootie Wild's social media pages state that he died the...
TMZ.com
Willie McGinest Ambushes Man, Hits Him with Bottle in Restaurant Beatdown
Willie McGinest beat the hell out of a man at an L.A. hotspot -- an attack that got him arrested Monday -- and shocking video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows him punching the guy in the face and later bashing him in the head with a bottle. The wild altercation...
Police: Man charged in Takeoff's death tried to avoid arrest
HOUSTON (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month outside a Houston bowling alley sought information about using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport in his efforts to flee the country, and repeatedly made online searches about whether he was a suspect in the case, prosecutors alleged during a court hearing Wednesday.But attorneys for Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, say their client never had any intention of leaving Houston and he will likely pursue self-defense in the case, as he has asserted his innocence."We feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr. Clark will have a...
Comments / 2