Houston, TX

Oxygen

Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent

Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question

A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Distractify

Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison

For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thesource.com

T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
Daily Mail

Suspect accused of gunning down Migos rapper Takeoff insists he's innocent - as it's revealed he had 'large amount of cash' on him and planned to travel to Mexico on expedited passport when he was arrested

An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the Migos star's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily News

Aspiring Bronx actor beat his wife with a hammer before death plunge: police

An aspiring actor was a real-life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before tossing her from a sixth-story Bronx window — and then jumping to his death, police sources said. Mother of two Ornela Shehi, 28, died from blunt force trauma in the brutal August homicide/suicide, where one of the kids was heard wailing “Mom! Mom!” by neighbors in the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind ...
BRONX, NY
Vibe

Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
RadarOnline

Police Announce Arrest In Connection To Murder Of Rapper Snootie Wild

A man was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, Radar has learned.Houston police announced the arrest of Ivory Duke Williams, 22, in connection to the Feb. 25 murder of Snootie Wild, also known as LaPreston Porter, in Houston. Williams is facing a murder charge in the 185th State District Court.The incident took place at approximately 2 a.m. Feb. 25. Police found the rapper in a ditch with gunshot wounds to the neck and head, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Snootie Wild's social media pages state that he died the...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man charged in Takeoff's death tried to avoid arrest

HOUSTON (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month outside a Houston bowling alley sought information about using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport in his efforts to flee the country, and repeatedly made online searches about whether he was a suspect in the case, prosecutors alleged during a court hearing Wednesday.But attorneys for Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, say their client never had any intention of leaving Houston and he will likely pursue self-defense in the case, as he has asserted his innocence."We feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr. Clark will have a...
HOUSTON, TX

