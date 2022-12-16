Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Hands-on with Sony’s DualSense Edge, the $200 PS5 gamepad
How do you build a better controller than the best gamepad that’s come along in years? Sony’s strategy with the DualSense Edge — arriving January 26th for $199.99 — was familiarity. Instead of changing how buttons feel or where they’re located, Sony’s designers took an entirely additive approach, making a highly configurable version of its original PS5 controller that does more while feeling practically identical.
The Verge
Sony’s $200 DualSense Edge for PS5 will have ‘moderately shorter’ battery life
I just published my hands-on impressions of Sony’s new DualSense Edge gamepad — the $200 answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controllers — and I came away fairly impressed. But you should know that there’s one not so impressive change from the original DualSense controller. It’s got less battery life, Sony confirms to The Verge.
The Verge
Ubisoft has started transferring games from Google Stadia to PC
Ubisoft has started handing out PC versions of games originally purchased on Google Stadia in preparation for Stadia’s shutdown on January 18th, 2023. Ubisoft previously announced back in September that any Ubisoft titles purchased on the cloud gaming platform would be eligible to transfer over to PC, promising to share “specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date.” 9to5Google now reports that this migration process quietly started on Friday, December 16th.
The Verge
Meta is making the Quest 2’s GPU more powerful
Meta is giving Quest 2 developers 7 percent more GPU compute power to work with, meaning apps and games on the headset you already own might look a little bit better sometime soon. For developers, the increased power should “improve your ability to leverage higher pixel density without substantially reducing...
The Verge
The Verge’s 2022 in review
We look back at some of the best and the worst of the year in entertainment, gaming, and science. Nobody can say that 2022 was an uneventful year. But if you wanted to escape reality occasionally by playing a really great game, enjoying a fantastic movie, or marathoning an exciting series, there were plenty of options to be found.
The Verge
Sony’s DualSense controller for PS5 and PC is up to $25 off in all colors
Attention, fellow deal hunters and cheapskates: it’s the Monday before Christmas, so if you still have gifts to buy, you’d best hurry. Let us help you do that without overspending. Starting things off, Sony’s DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 and PC is once again on sale for around $49.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The best part of this deal, aside from the fact that you’re getting up to $25 off, is that every color of the DualSense is discounted.
The Verge
YouTube’s testing out Courses, multiple audio tracks, and easier search
Google has announced that it’s working on a way to make it easier to search through YouTube videos as well as the ability to create educational courses and have multiple audio tracks that make it easy to present content in several different languages (via Android Police). The company is currently testing out some of the features, so they’re not necessarily fully available to everyone yet.
The Verge
Tumblr is launching a livestreaming feature
Tumblr is adding support for livestreaming via the video platform Livebox. The feature is being rolled out to US users on iOS and Android now, and a release for global users and the desktop site is planned for the future. More details are outlined in a blog post, which dubs the service Tumblr Live.
The Verge
Successes of 2022: iOS 16’s amazing lock screen customization
In 2022, Apple introduced iOS 16, which brought with it vastly improved lock screens — and made the iPhone so much better. With iOS 16, you can now set things on your lock screen, like different clock fonts, lock screen widgets, and new wallpapers, in just a few taps. Anytime I want to give my iPhone a fresh coat of paint, I can do it right from the same screen I see every time I wake my phone — without having to dive into settings. And even better, when you start to make a new wallpaper, the page contains a bunch of suggestions and options to help you decide what it might look like.
