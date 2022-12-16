EXCLUSIVE: Liberty's Stefanie Dolson Reflects on New York, Brittney Griner, and WNBA's Impact

Stefanie Dolson of the New York Liberty has never been one to keep her impact contained to the hardwood of Barclays Center and beyond.

Forever known as a city that never sleeps, New York City's ever-grinding nature is prominently on display through its basketball teams, including the WNBA's New York Liberty.

While several players have engaged in overseas affairs with the WNBA offseason underway, others like Stefanie Dolson have remained stateside. Even though American affairs in major professional women's basketball have ceased for the time being, Dolson got involved in the city's expansive charity scene, offering her time to a joint effort between the Liberty, iHeartIMPACT, Empire BlueCross BlueShield, and Common Threads.

Dolson joined students and staff at P.S. 398/Walter Weaver Elementary School, located two miles from her summer activities at Barclays Center to partake in the opening of "hands-on nutrition education and food prep classes." Fresh off her first metropolitan season, Dolson was the subject of admiration and awe amongst the students.

Signer of a multi-year deal in New York after a lauded 2021 (one that included championship rings at both the international and domestic levels and an Olympic gold medal for her efforts in three-on-three play), the 30-year-old Dolson averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds over 36 games. Her 15-point, 12-rebound double-double in the regular season finale against Atlanta helped push the Liberty into the playoffs for the second consecutive season. New York took the defending champion Chicago Sky, Dolson's previous employers, to the brink in a three-game set before bowing out, one that saw her put up 13 points in the upset victory in Game 1.

In the wake of her latest charitable endeavor, Dolson spoke with All Knicks about what was, is, and lies ahead on the Liberty ledger and beyond ...

Q: What drew you most to an opportunity like the one offered at P.S. 398?

A: When the team reached out to me about coming to this one, it was one that I was excited about. I'm not very healthy, but I enjoy a healthy meal. (laughs) A healthy lifestyle is really important to me, and so when I pass that on to kids and families at the school, it just felt like a great opportunity. I'm just really happy to be here. Everyone seems so grateful and really sweet.

Q: Was New York's propensity and opportunity for making major off-court contributions something that drew you to the city in the first place?

A: Yeah, absolutely! I think, in New York, there are just so many unimaginable opportunities. There are just so many different avenues to go in to help people. It's definitely one of the many reasons I chose to go to New York, absolutely.

Q: To that end, the basketball world recently woke up to the news of Brittney Griner's release. How uplifting and inspiring was it to see that all the work you and your WNBA compatriots put in in terms of getting her out finally pay off?

A: It's absolutely incredible. I go to sleep watching ESPN, usually, so I woke up, turned my TV on and the first thing I saw was that news. Honestly, I was just in shock, because I really just didn't believe it. But I was so happy that it finally happened, bringing BG home.

For President (Joe) Biden to do that, to get to that point so quickly (is incredible). It's been under a year, which feels like so long, but at the same time, there are people over there who have been there for four years or longer. So to be able to do that for BG and to bring her home is incredible, and I'm just so happy it finally happened.

Q: One could partly credit Griner's case for shedding a light on other Americans detained in Russia, such as the case of Paul Whelan. What does it mean to have that advocacy pay off in more ways than one, serving not only not Griner's case, but beyond as well?

A: Hopefully this has a domino effect. I'm really hoping that people pay attention to (international detainments) even more now. I think hearing (Griner's wife) Cherelle say that they'd remain dedicated to this cause and knowing that she and BG will come back and still advocate for the people who are over there is just so important.

It's something that we, as players, can also continue to do and that we will continue to do. I went to the unveiling in Washington D.C. of a mural, depicting a whole list of people who have been wrongly detained. I met some of the families of these people who are still over in other countries and it broke my heart, I was tearing up. It was just beautiful to see these people come together. But to see that they still have so much faith in our country to get their family members home is something that hit me hard and we'll continue to advocate for it.

Q: The WNBA is no stranger to making a difference away from the floor. It was, perhaps, easier to do that with everyone in the centralized bubble location in 2020. But now that each team has returned to its home market, what have been some of the challenges in spreading those messages and how have you conquered them?

A: I don't think it's been that hard. I think it's because of the way that we're still a small community of teams and of players and we all have the same goals. So even though we're at different places in the country and in different cities, I think that we still are able to get our voices and use our platforms separately.

Honestly, I think we maybe touch more people because we can do things in the community more intentionally. So I'm hoping it has been even better.

Q: Looking back at your personal on-court impact in 2022, you were brought in as part of New York's "hybrid rebuild." What did it mean to guide this team in its next landmark of hosting a WNBA playoff game?

A: I t was really cool. I think you could feel it best in just the energy of the building during that playoff game. You could feel that energy, how excited the fans were, how happy they were to have a playoff game in our building. It was also funny for me because, obviously, it was against the Sky. So that was just, you know, a full circle moment (laughs).

It just feels incredible. I came here to do something and that is to win a championship. To have that first step of getting to the playoffs, having a playoff game on our home court. It just meant a lot. But now we're still going.

Q: From a transactional or mental perspective, what's going to what's the missing ingredient? What's needed to take that next step?

A: That's a tough question. I think, overall, it's leadership and confidence. I think we have a lot of young players still, me, Betnijah (Laney), and Natasha (Howard) being the older ones. I still think we need someone else who just is a leader on the court, someone who is vocal, plays really hard.

With the confidence part, I just think it's easy when you're a younger player, at least for me when I was, you lose a few games, and you get really down on yourself. So I just think as a whole, our whole team, if we take that next step of just being confident of who we are as a team, and I think will be really good.

Q: What did it mean to be one of the undoubted veteran leaders on this team, at least in terms of years, games, and accomplishments?

A: I enjoyed it. I enjoy being a leader. I have a different way of leading, a bit more of a motherly way, I guess. But it's something that I didn't really do as much in Chicago, obviously, being around Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, and Candace Parker. So I took a step back in that role, but to be able to come to New York and kind of step back into it, I enjoyed it.

I think my teammates enjoyed it a little bit. (laughs) I was trying not to step on too many toes here in my first season. But I'm excited to also take that next step of being even more of a leader and being that vocal leader for the team next year.

Q: The Liberty's situation in the paint and post was very interesting, as you worked with the experience of Howard and the breakout of Han Xu. What's the biggest lesson you bestowed to them and what did they teach you in return?

A: When it comes to Tash, I don't know if I taught her, but I told her many times to just be vocal. Tash is a very quiet person, but her game speaks for itself. But I think, as an older players, we have to speak up. I think that was, hopefully, something I got her to hear, is how important her voice is.

When it came to Han, her lesson was confidence. Hers was that if she misses a layup or misses a shot, it didn't matter, move on to the next one. I think she started to get that throughout the season, you could tell that by the way she was playing.

Q: From either an on or off-court perspective, was there ever a "Welcome to New York" moment for you?

A: It was probably my first game, the first home game. I think we had a decent amount of fans come for that opening game. These fans love the game and so to play in front of that and in front of them, it's definitely a different level. Every home game felt more important than other places that I've played just because of the energy and because of the fans that are in New York. It's amazing. I love the fans here.

Q: You were able to hit up a Nets game with New York-based teammates like Sabrina Ionescu, Michaela Onyenwere, and DiDi Richards. How helpful is it to have teammates in New York with you over the offseason and how has your relationship with them grown?

A: I've loved it, especially seeing Mic and DIDi. Sab has just gotten back to town, I think last night so I'm definitely hoping to be around her more. But DiDi and Mic, they've been here while I have been. So I've gotten a chance to spend a lot of time with them.

It's nice being around the younger players, not as a leader, but more in a mentoring way, talking things out and explaining things, just already getting them excited and ready for next season, knowing what goal we all have in mind: winning a championship. It's been really nice getting to know them on a personal level.

The Liberty opens its 2023 season on May 19 against the Washington Mystics.

