Yuma County, AZ

Migrants build fires at border as Yuma County declares a local emergency

By Adam Klepp
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
FOX 9's Adam Klepp was at the border Friday morning as hundreds of migrants waited to be apprehended

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma border was lined by fires Friday morning.

Migrants waited for hours to be apprehended by the local border patrol which is being stretched thin.

Julian Miran from Peru saying he came to the United States seeking safety.

“My country is violent," Miran said. "There is not peace.”

Local lawmakers are trying to balance providing humanitarian assistance, while also advocating for their community.

As County Supervisor Tony Reyes says the record numbers of migrants coming to Yuma has negatively impacted the ag industry, first responders, and the hospital.

“It’s not normal, it is a crisis, and it’s not being taken care of by the federal government which it should be,” Reyes said.

Reyes says the supervisors can now request to be reimbursed by the federal government for costs the county is paying due to the border issues.

But then adding reimbursement isn’t a guarantee.

“I know whatever we’re spending now isn’t going to be what we’re spending in the future on this," Reyes said.

Because Reyes believes the crisis will only worsen when Title 42 eventually ends.

The post Migrants build fires at border as Yuma County declares a local emergency appeared first on KYMA .

Related
NBC News

Desperate migrants are met with cold, no room at shelters after crossing the border

EL PASO, Texas — At a downtown convenience store, María paced anxiously in the cold scanning people arriving at a nearby bus station to find her husband. María, who would not give her full name, wore a short coat not meant for at or near freezing temperatures, black jeans and sneakers. She kept her bare hands in her pockets for warmth. A light American Red Cross blanket sat folded at a perch she'd taken up to keep her eye on the bus station.
EL PASO, TX
Vice

Honduras Declares State of Emergency as MS-13 Holds Country Hostage

Honduras has declared a state of emergency in a desperate bid to stamp out widespread gang-run extortion that has affected every part of society and driven tens of thousands to seek protection in the U.S. The new measures announced by President Xiomara Castro allow for boosted police presence and surveillance,...
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Center Square

Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge

(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Odyssey

Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas receives icy welcome from 'lifeless' Border Patrol agents

EXCLUSIVE — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was confronted by at least one Border Patrol agent during his visit to El Paso, Texas, this week about his response to the millions of illegal immigration attempts at the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden took office, according to three government officials.
EL PASO, TX
KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
