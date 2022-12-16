Migrants build fires at border as Yuma County declares a local emergency

FOX 9's Adam Klepp was at the border Friday morning as hundreds of migrants waited to be apprehended

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma border was lined by fires Friday morning.

Migrants waited for hours to be apprehended by the local border patrol which is being stretched thin.

Julian Miran from Peru saying he came to the United States seeking safety.

“My country is violent," Miran said. "There is not peace.”

Local lawmakers are trying to balance providing humanitarian assistance, while also advocating for their community.

As County Supervisor Tony Reyes says the record numbers of migrants coming to Yuma has negatively impacted the ag industry, first responders, and the hospital.

“It’s not normal, it is a crisis, and it’s not being taken care of by the federal government which it should be,” Reyes said.

Reyes says the supervisors can now request to be reimbursed by the federal government for costs the county is paying due to the border issues.

But then adding reimbursement isn’t a guarantee.

“I know whatever we’re spending now isn’t going to be what we’re spending in the future on this," Reyes said.

Because Reyes believes the crisis will only worsen when Title 42 eventually ends.

