Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Majorly Trolls Parents Kody & Christine Over Split

Gwendlyn Brown seems to be getting the last laugh in her parents' divorce.

The child of Kody and Christine Brown joked about one of the perks of having separated parents after her mom announced last year that she was leaving the patriarch following more than 25 years of marriage.

“When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, quipped in an Instagram Story alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. "Verified b**ches."

The Sister Wives star made light of her parents' situation following Christine's November 2021 announcement that read, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine wed Kody in 1994, one year after Janelle joined the polygamous family. The former couple later welcomed kids Aspyn , Mykelti , Paedon , Ysabel , Gwendlyn and Truely .

Though the TLC stars have been over for more than a year, their split played out on the latest season of Sister Wives , with the demise of their relationship majorly impacting Kody's unions with the other women.

"The collateral damage will go on for generations," Robyn said of Christine's decision to give up on her spiritual marriage to Kody — and she wasn't wrong.

One year after Christine's November announcement, it was confirmed that Janelle also left the father-of-18. Kody's second wife revealed they had been separated for months in the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, set to air Sunday, December 18.

In a sneak peek of the episode — which hit the small screen after the Season 17 finale on Sunday, December 11 — both Janelle and Kody offered an update on the status of their relationship , with the latter confessing to host Sukanya Krishnan : "Yes, we are separated… Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me."

Kody and Meri also confirmed they were no longer together on the special, though his first wife made it clear that she had no say in the decision.

"I don’t really considered myself married to Meri," said Kody, who left Meri speechless with his claim considering he apparently never told her this.

"I have never heard him say that to me," Meri confessed, shading Kody for doing exactly what Christine did to him when she decided she wanted out of their marriage.

As for where Kody's remaining wife stands, she is likely questioning her marriage to the controversial reality star, one insider speculated. "Kody is happy with Robyn and that’s what he’s concentrating on , but who knows how long that will ultimately last?" said the source. And while “Robyn seems to be happy with him... there’s no way that she’s not questioning her relationship with Kody."