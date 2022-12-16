Read full article on original website
‘Avatar’: What You Need To Know Before You See ‘The Way of Water’
The rap on the first Avatar — even though it is the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema — is that no one remembers it. Supposedly, James Cameron’s magnum opus left behind no cultural footprint whatsoever. I tend to disagree; nobody who saw Avatar forgot the characters’ distinctive look, or the awesome 3D aerial sequences. I certainly didn’t.
Why Did It Take 13 Years to Make ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
Hollywood usually cranks out sequels as fast as they can make them. But it took 13 years for Avatar: The Way of Water to follow the original Avatar. James Cameron hasn’t made a single feature film between the two. So why did it take so long?. That‘s the subject...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Review: A Gorgeous Return to Pandora
James Cameron hasn’t made a movie since the first Avatar in 2009. You may wonder what he’s been doing for the last 13 years — until you watch this sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which very much feels like a decade’s worth of accumulated ideas crammed into a single, wildly ambitious (and slightly overstuffed) film. It’s jammed with massive action sequences, weird alien lifeforms, and a heartfelt message about the power of family and the importance of living in harmony with the natural world. If all goes as planned, The Way of Water will be the first of four Avatar sequels James Cameron makes over the next six years — but it doesn’t seem like Cameron held anything back for the next three Avatars.
James Cameron Explains What Went Wrong With ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’
After a couple of middling-to-terrible sequels, Terminator fans were cautiously optimistic about 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate because it had something the three previous movies all lacked: The direct creative involvement of James Cameron, who created the series and directed the first two movies. But even with Cameron as co-writer...
When Should You Go to the Bathroom During ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’?
NOTE: If you’re reading this we assume you a) haven’t seen Avatar: The Way of Water yet and b) you have a small bladder. (We can relate.) So we’re not going to spoil the movie in this piece. It contains only the minimal essential info you need to make an informed decision about when to make a dash for the restroom.
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
James Gunn Says He Will ‘Rectify What Has Not Worked’ in DC Movies
James Gunn responded publicly to an eyebrow raising article in The Hollywood Reporter that claims huge changes are coming to the DC Movie Universe – including the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 and possibly reversing course on the plans to make new Superman movies with Henry Cavill — in a lengthy Twitter thread.
‘Guardians Vol. 3’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer opens with the team encountering a whole suburban housing development full of strange human animal hybrids. Where are they? Who are these people? And why are the Guardians all wearing matching uniforms?. Those are just a few of the questions we answer...
The True Meaning of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
We recognize that it might seem like Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four was scattered and disconnected, especially when compared to previous phases of the MCU. And it’s true that it doesn’t rate with Phase Three of the MCU in terms of the way one film builds right off the next and the next and so on. But remember: Marvel was around for years before Phase Three. And in its early days, Marvel wasn’t quite so cohesive. (Remember Tony Stark showing up in The Incredible Hulk? Remember that weird Captain America shield in Iron Man 2? Remember when they recast Bruce Banner and James Rhodes? We do!)
‘Echo’ Writer Says the Show May Premiere Later Than Expected
Marion Dayre, the head writer behind Marvel’s upcoming Echo series, has announced that the show might be just a little late. Of course, everyone is eager for Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Five to begin. While a good few movies and series are running on schedule, others are experiencing some delays. When you have a giant cinematic universe, there’s really no way to guarantee that everything will always proceed according to plan.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Every Easter Egg You Missed
After 13 long years, Avatar is back with its first sequel, The Way of Water. And while it has been well over a decade since we last saw these characters or visited the alien planet of Pandora, the new movie features a ton of references to the first film, and it builds off the concepts, themes, and even the dialogue that was in that first movie.
DC Reportedly Cancels Michael Keaton ‘Batman Beyond’ Movie
This era of DC movies is arguably going to be remembered more for the movies that weren’t made than for the ones that were. Black Adam was fairly forgettable, but we’re never going to forget the whole situation around Batgirl, which was mostly shot and then shelved by Warner Bros. as a cost-cutting measure. In the last few days, we’ve been hearing more and more rumors about other announced DC projects that may never see the light of day now that a new team has taken charge of DC Studios, including Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2.
Which Guardians Will Die in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?
The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is here, and it does not look like it will be a happy ending for our heroes. James Gunn has already said that it will be the last time we see this team together onscreen, and the trailer gives us a few glimpses of scenes that suggest one or more of the heroes are severely wounded, or possibly even killed.
The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023
If you’re like me, you keep two calendars: One with all your various appointments, meetings, reminders, and family obligations, and then another that’s just all the movies that are coming out soon that you can’t wait to watch. (It’s okay if you’re not like me, I am...
Marvel Phase 4: A Full Recap of Every Movie and Show
Between all the movies and Disney+ series, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe clocks in at around 51 hours of content. That’s more than two full days if you tried to marathon them all in one extremely exhausting sitting. But no one (except us dorks) have time for...
Every Horror Reference in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Marvel movie, of course, but it is also a Sam Raimi movie. And Sam Raimi just can’t help himself, he loves horror. No matter what he’s making, he always throws a little horror flavor into the mix. And sure enough, Multiverse of Madness is full of references to horror movies — some by Sam Raimi, and some just classics of the genre.
New ‘National Treasure’ Posters Contain a Secret Message
National Treasure: Edge Of History is just weeks away, and as a result, some promotional materials are giving fans hints about where the show is going. The show is right around the corner, and it would be reasonable to assume it’s cloaked behind a veil of mystery. That’s not exactly the case though!
‘You People’ Teaser: Jonah Hill Versus Eddie Murphy
All right, it’s time to start talking about 2023 movies. One of Netflix’s big early titles for next year is You People, co-written and directed by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, and co-written and starring Jonah Hill, opposite Eddie Murphy along with David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. That’s quite a cast.
‘Strange World’ Announces Disney Plus Premiere Date
On the box office tracking website The Numbers, the lowest-grossing movie ever from Walt Disney Animation Studios is Strange World. According to their chart, the latest Disney animated movie grossed just $30.4 million in the United States and $53.4 million worldwide. That’s much worse than previous notorious Disney flops like Treasure Planet and Atlantis: The Lost Empire.
IMDb Names ‘The Batman’ as Top Movie of 2022
Where would we be without the Internet Movie Database? Can you imagine a world where there was no central place to find the running time of The War of the Roses or how much it cost to make Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer? It would be a nightmare. Thank you, IMDb.
Comments / 0