The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
This Proves That Josh Allen Owns the Miami Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills (11-3) have clinched a postseason berth for a fourth consecutive season and have a 99 percent chance at winning the AFC East. The Bills defeated the rival Miami Dolphins 32-29 on Saturday night and while it did appear the Dolphins were going to win the game in the third quarter, the Bills came roaring back in the fourth quarter; tying the game with a two-point conversion and then a game-winning field goal by kicker Tyler Bass with no time remaining.
Former Buffalo Bills Star Snapped in an Embarrassing Picture
In the NFL you'll do anything to make a tackle. ANYTHING. Sometimes it's a desperate leap to try and stop a man from getting by you. Other times it's holding on for dear life to the end of a player's jersey. Shoe string tackles are just that. There are also times when you grab anything and everything to try to bring a man down. We mean ANYTHING.
Buffalo Sabres Game Postponed Due To Winter Storm
The National Weather Service of Buffalo is calling for a record winter storm for the Buffalo area, beginning early Friday morning and lasting through the holiday weekend, with accumulating snow and wind gusts up to 65 mph. The impending weather is causing holiday events all over Buffalo to be delayed...
Josh Allen’s Christmas Gifts to His Offensive Line This Year [PHOTO]
The Buffalo Bills are having another great season. They're 11-3 and are currently the number one seed in the AFC. The Bills have clinched a playoff spot for a fourth straight season and while they haven't mathematically clinched the AFC East, they will likely win the division with a three-game lead with three weeks remaining in the season.
The Buffalo Bills Make Changes to Beat the Storm in Chicago
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Chicago Bears at Solider Field this Saturday afternoon, which is Christmas Eve. The game is the first time the Bills have played in Chicago since the 2014 opener. However, the Bills (11-3) and the Bears (3-11) will both have the weather on the...
Fan Wore The Most Ridiculous Josh Allen Jersey at the Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills are still in first place in the AFC after their huge win over the Miami Dolphins from this past Saturday at Highmark Stadium. The game didn't turn out to be the snowstorm event we thought it would be, due to a change in wind direction which cause the lake effect snow band to stay north most of the game, but it was still a very entertaining contest for the country to watch.
Josh Allen Told Bills Fans To Stop Doing This [VIDEO]
Josh Allen was getting fed up with some of the Bills fans on Saturday. While the snow may have been cleared from the field in Buffalo, there was enough snow left in the stands to form snowballs. And Bills fans did not hesitate to throw them towards the end zone...
Could Micah Hyde Be Returning for the Buffalo Bills This Season?
The Buffalo Bills will be playing in another bad weather game this Saturday, when they take on the Bears in Chicago. The biggest threat for the Bills will be getting to Chicago on Friday, but the historic winter storm that will impact much of the Midwest and Great Lakes could shut down Chicago for travel because of heavy snow and dangerous winds. The weather for the game will be quiet but bitterly cold, with negative wind chills and 9 degrees for a kickoff temperature.
Couple Gets Engaged At Dolphins Bills Game In Buffalo
Just when you thought that watching the Buffalo Bills squish the Miami Dolphins 32 - 29 in Buffalo on Saturday, December 17, 2022, one couple decided to up the ante during the game at Highmark Stadium. The rematch between Miami and Buffalo was an absolute nail-biter with both teams going...
Twas The Night Before Christmas – Buffalo, New York Edition
What’s better than the Buffalo Bills? I guess the answer is: the Buffalo Bills at Christmastime!. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with that last win against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills are going to the AFC East Playoffs! You can’t help but feel a little happier this time of year, especially with the Bills doing so well.
