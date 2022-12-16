CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is now hiring. With one officer approaching retirement and the passing of the city referendum in Nov., the Police Department is looking to fill two patrol officer positions. The application opened last Thursday and will remain open until mid-Jan. The hiring process will consist of numerous interviews, a background check, and a physical if candidates didn’t complete one during their time at the academy.

