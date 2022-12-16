ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Individual Arrested After Search Warrant in Wood County Appears in Court

An individual arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County appeared in court. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona homicide suspects plead not guilty

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April plead not guilty. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. enters not guilty pleas. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents also show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona enters not guilty pleas.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls Police Department looking to fill 2 patrol officer positions

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is now hiring. With one officer approaching retirement and the passing of the city referendum in Nov., the Police Department is looking to fill two patrol officer positions. The application opened last Thursday and will remain open until mid-Jan. The hiring process will consist of numerous interviews, a background check, and a physical if candidates didn’t complete one during their time at the academy.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
rmef.org

Help Wanted to Solve Wisconsin Two Elk Poaching Cases

Below is a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Burning for Bartlett Crossing causes concerns

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Bartlett Crossing is a new multi-family and twin-home lot being built on Bartlett Avenue near the Altoona Elementary School. To build the new housing developments, the construction companies are burning hundreds of trees through a permit with the Altoona Fire Department. This burning is happening hundreds...
ALTOONA, WI
Y-105FM

Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway

(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
CALEDONIA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Friday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a structure fire in Eau Claire late Friday night. The Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a duplex on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Friday. According to a release,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Being safe while using a generator

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter storm approaches, it’s important to be prepared for potential power outages. The Electrical Safety Foundation International says if you have a generator in your home there are precautions you need to take for using them safely. Make sure all generators are...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy