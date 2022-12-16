Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Individual Arrested After Search Warrant in Wood County Appears in Court
An individual arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County appeared in court. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
La Crosse man indicted on meth distribution charges
On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted Joshua Wittenberg, who is charged with possession of 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. Police arrested Wittenberg on November 7 and he is currently being held in La Crosse County jail.
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from employer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars of cash from her employer. 60-year-old Jeanie Frederiksen was charged with theft in a business setting Tuesday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court. According to documents filed with the charges, the owner of The...
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 wrong-way crash on I-94 in Monroe County
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who caused a wrong-way head-on crash on I-94 in Monroe County in 2021 is sentenced to prison Friday. 42-year-old Carrie Herbst of Waunakee was sentenced to eight years in prison, 10 years extended supervision, and 15 years of probation in Monroe County Circuit Court.
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona homicide suspects plead not guilty
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April plead not guilty. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents show 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. enters not guilty pleas. Dec. 20, 2022 court documents also show 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona enters not guilty pleas.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department looking to fill 2 patrol officer positions
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is now hiring. With one officer approaching retirement and the passing of the city referendum in Nov., the Police Department is looking to fill two patrol officer positions. The application opened last Thursday and will remain open until mid-Jan. The hiring process will consist of numerous interviews, a background check, and a physical if candidates didn’t complete one during their time at the academy.
winonaradio.com
Outstanding Warrant Arrest Leads to Further Charges After Culprit Refused Arrest
(KWNO)- On Sunday, December 18th, Winona Police Department went to the 450 block of E 8th street in order to arrest a Joshoua Deppe, 29 of Winona, due to a felony probation violation warrant. According to WPD, officers knocked on the door of the home of Deppe when Deppe then...
wizmnews.com
Semi, hauling 40,000-pound loader, crashes into Hokah home, where mom and son were sitting
HOKAH, Minn. — She was sitting in her living room, watching TV with her 10-year-old son when the explosion happened. More pictures of the incident can be found here. Only it wasn’t an explosion. It was a semi crashing into Jessica McFarland’s living room Monday at her home on Mill Street in Hokah.
WSAW
Granton district administrator cleared following Title IX investigation, student speaks out
GRANTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX investigation which determined he had not sexually harassed a student, as alleged. Samantha Martin was finishing up her senior year at Granton when she started experiencing strange interactions with James Kuchta. “There were...
rmef.org
Help Wanted to Solve Wisconsin Two Elk Poaching Cases
Below is a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse Mayor issues temporary emergency declaration, city buildings will open for homeless
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds is issuing an emergency declaration to open city-owned buildings as emergency overnight winter shelters. According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, an emergency declaration is necessary in order to allow non-conforming usage of these sites. “With...
95.5 FM WIFC
Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
WEAU-TV 13
Burning for Bartlett Crossing causes concerns
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Bartlett Crossing is a new multi-family and twin-home lot being built on Bartlett Avenue near the Altoona Elementary School. To build the new housing developments, the construction companies are burning hundreds of trees through a permit with the Altoona Fire Department. This burning is happening hundreds...
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Friday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a structure fire in Eau Claire late Friday night. The Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a duplex on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Friday. According to a release,...
WEAU-TV 13
Being safe while using a generator
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter storm approaches, it’s important to be prepared for potential power outages. The Electrical Safety Foundation International says if you have a generator in your home there are precautions you need to take for using them safely. Make sure all generators are...
After La Crosse’s State Street floods and freezes, one resident believes the freeze was preventable
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One week after a water main break on La Crosse’s south side, that same block of State Street flooded again. That water froze, and became thick ice. A man who lives on State Street said this safety hazard could have been prevented. “Flooded at the end of our street here, and it flooded homes that were...
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
winonaradio.com
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
