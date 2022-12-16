Compost Headlines: Green Dreams, Legal Nightmares

(Opinion) When yet another New Haven man walked free this week after revelations showed he had spent decades falsely imprisoned, more than police or prosecutorial misconduct was at fault. We all shared the blame.

The same holds true in revelations contained in a blockbuster new book by a New Haven author about the massive, deadly crimes and assaults on democracy perpetrated by late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

Meanwhile, it continued raining money on New Haven this week — and a new climate czar promised to keep seeding the clouds in order to make our city greener.

Those challenges are the subject of the latest opinionated v‑log news summary direct from the New Haven Independent assignment desk — er, compost heap. Click on the video at the top of the story to watch it.