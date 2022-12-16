ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compost Headlines: Green Dreams, Legal Nightmares

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
 5 days ago

(Opinion) When yet another New Haven man walked free this week after revelations showed he had spent decades falsely imprisoned, more than police or prosecutorial misconduct was at fault. We all shared the blame.

The same holds true in revelations contained in a blockbuster new book by a New Haven author about the massive, deadly crimes and assaults on democracy perpetrated by late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

Meanwhile, it continued raining money on New Haven this week — and a new climate czar promised to keep seeding the clouds in order to make our city greener.

Those challenges are the subject of the latest opinionated v‑log news summary direct from the New Haven Independent assignment desk — er, compost heap. Click on the video at the top of the story to watch it.

Laura Glesby photos Adam Carmon reunites with his son outside court Monday.

ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

