Tell us: What do you think of the Navy ship name, the USS Fallujah?

The Navy’s new America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will be named “Fallujah” to remember 2004′s first and second Battles of Fallujah during the Iraq War, Navy Times recently reported. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said Dec. 13 during the announcement, “The name selection follows...
Are housing conditions causing medical problems? DoD doesn’t know.

Defense officials don’t have enough information to be able to link mold, lead paint and other known issues in privatized housing to residents’ medical problems, according to DoD auditors. Because this information hasn’t been available, DoD officials “were unable to effectively monitor and ensure the health and safety...
Barriers still prevent women from joining special ops, watchdog says

Inconsistent policies to prevent gender discrimination and sexual harassment are among the barriers to why women make up less than 10% of U.S. special operations forces, according to a government watchdog report released on Dec 15. The number of women within Special Operations Command, or SOCOM, the military’s unified combatant...

