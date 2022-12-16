Read full article on original website
Paso Robles Parking 12.21.2022
Of the issues Paso Robles city council addressed last night during a marathon meeting, the most contentious was parking in downtown. The staff indicated that 77% of the parking fines paid to the city were paid by out of town visitors. That’s where the 77% came from. After further...
Paso Robles City Council 12.21.2022
The second big issue was a water rate increase. Alex Hammer represented a firm, Bartles Associates, helping the city perform this increase, because it has serious state regulations. Not everyone approved of the increase. Several people took issue with the way the city conducted the increase notification. Ultimately, the county...
Paso Water Rates 12.19.2022
Tomorrow night, the Paso Robles city council will conduct a public hearing for the adoption of new water rates. That is item #19 on tomorrow night’s agenda. The water rate increase comes up right after a public hearing on an agreement to sell part of Pioneer Park property to the 16th district agricultural association. Which we know as the mid-state fair.
Paso City Council Meeting 12.20.2022
Tonight, Paso Robles city council to conduct a public hearing on a proposed increase in water rates. The average water user would see rates increase about $5. About the proposed increase in water rates, the city council will discuss that increase at tonight’s city council meeting. The rates for the average water user will increase by about $5. The council will also discuss some minor modifications to the parking fees downtown. The plan is to eliminated free parking within existing paid parking zones, and increasing the hourly rate to $2 per hour. The city will also spend more money to upgrade the parking system technology.
In Sports 12.21.2022
This afternoon, the Atascadero Greyhound football team will get a parade through Atascadero. The parade will start at the armory at 1:50, and end up at city hall. No rain expected. Nothing like that championship game. But a parade beginning at 1:50 and also for the the CIF division three...
Paso Teen Crashes Car in SLO 12.19.2022
A Paso Robles teenager crashed his car in downtown San Luis Obispo early yesterday morning after driving recklessly. 19-year-old Tyler Stevens of Paso Robles was arrested after his car struck a tree and a fire hydrant. San Luis Obispo police began receiving reports of a reckless driver in downtown San Luis around 5:30 Sunday morning. That was before the car ran into a tree and fire hydrant at the intersection of Broad and Francis streets. The collision occurred around 6:20.
In Sports 12.19.2022
Argentina beat France to win the World Cup in soccer. Lionel Messi scored two goals for Argentina. The Tribune names Trey Cooks of Atascadero high school, San Luis Obispo county football player of the year. Coach Vic Cooper says several members of the Cooks family have played well for the Greyhounds.
