Tonight, Paso Robles city council to conduct a public hearing on a proposed increase in water rates. The average water user would see rates increase about $5. About the proposed increase in water rates, the city council will discuss that increase at tonight’s city council meeting. The rates for the average water user will increase by about $5. The council will also discuss some minor modifications to the parking fees downtown. The plan is to eliminated free parking within existing paid parking zones, and increasing the hourly rate to $2 per hour. The city will also spend more money to upgrade the parking system technology.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO