Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Complex
Millions Respond to Snoop Dogg Asking If He Should Run Twitter Following Elon Musk’s Poll
Hours after Elon Musk shared a poll on Twitter asking if he should step down as head of the company, Snoop Dogg hopped on the platform to ask his followers the same question. “Should I run Twitter?” Snoop tweeted. The poll, which was posted Sunday night, has since received nearly three million responses, with 81 percent of the Twitter users voting “Yes.”
Complex
Kid Cudi Says ‘Moment Has Passed’ for Travis Scott Collab Album, Says He Doubts Tyler or The Weeknd Would Collab
In a series of tweets shared early on Wednesday, Kid Cudi said that he won’t be recording a collaborative album with Travis Scott. “The Scotts album still on the cards?” asked a fan. “Naw im not doing that,” replied Cudi. “The moment has passed.”. In 2020,...
Complex
Bob Dylan Says He’s a Fan of The Wu-Tang Clan and Eminem
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan said he’s a fan of both The Wu-Tang Clan and Eminem. The 81-year-old musician was asked about what music he’s been listening to this past year, and revealed that he’s a “fan” of “anybody with a feeling for words and language” and “anybody whose vision parallels mine.” He admitted that he mostly finds new artists, or artists that are new to him, “by accident” or “by chance” but listed an eclectic selection of musicians.
Complex
Britney Spears’ Dad Publicly Addresses End of Daughter’s Conservatorship for First Time
Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, publicly addressed the end of his daughter’s conservatorship for the first time. In an interview with British tabloid The Daily Mail, Jamie defended the 13-year conservatorship, which placed severe restrictions on the pop star’s personal freedoms. “Not everybody’s going to agree with me,” he said. “It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t.”
Complex
Cam’ron Shares Video Pretending He’s Being Told at Gunpoint to Get Spike Lee to Stop Attending Knicks Games
In a message posted to his Instagram, Cam’ron has requested director-writer Spike Lee not attend any New York Knicks games in the immediate future. In the video the Dipset rapper shared, he’s jokingly held at gunpoint as he reads a prepared statement. “Dear Spike Lee, please do not come back to Madison Square Garden as you are bad luck to the New York Knicks,” said Cam. “We haven’t won shit...since you been a ticket holder, and all you do is kiss other player’s ass, pause, from other teams when they come. We thought it was disrespectful when you was…taking pictures of Steph Curry.”
Complex
Ice Cube’s Son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Chimes in Amid ‘Nepo Babies’ Discourse
O’Shea Jackson Jr. took to Twitter to share his thoughts on being the famous child of a famous entertainer—or, as highlighted by this week’s New York magazine-inspired discourse, one of Hollywood’s “nepo babies.”. In a series of tweets, O’Shea defended his father, Ice Cube, whom...
Complex
Lana Del Rey Places Lone Billboard for Upcoming Album in Ex’s Hometown
It’s personal for Lana Del Rey. The Blue Banisters singer shared that a single billboard promoting her forthcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has been placed in the hometown of her ex-boyfriend. “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa,” Del Rey wrote on her private Instagram account, later adding in the comments, “It’s. Personal.”
Complex
Quentin Tarantino on Originally Wanting Adam Sandler for ‘Inglourious Basterds’ Role
Quentin Tarantino has opened up about wanting Adam Sandler for a key part in his Hitler-killing epic Inglourious Basterds. As fans of both will note, Sandler’s would-be appearance in the 2009 film (and its connection to that year’s Funny People) has been discussed in the past. This instance, however, is particularly unique in that it sees Tarantino getting specific about his intentions to cast Sandler, all while making a podcast appearance alongside Funny People director Judd Apatow.
Complex
Killy Releases New ‘Crazy Life of Sin’ EP
After dropping a slew of singles over the past few months, Killy has finally dropped his latest project, an EP titled Crazy Life of Sin. The eight-track EP features the previously released tracks “CEO,” “Vince Carter,” with Smiley, and “Y?”. Crazy Life of Sin doesn’t...
Complex
Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey, and Talib Kweli Launch ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Season 2
Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey, and Talib Kweli have launched the second season of their Luminary podcast series The Midnight Miracle. The first episode of the new season, titled “A Magnificent Day for an Exorcism,” follows the audio collage-style format of the series’ inaugural season and features Q-Tip, Bill Murray, Jon Stewart, Arthur Jafa, Monie Love, and Pharoahe Monch.
Complex
Young Thug’s Sister Breaks Down the Meaning Behind Thug’s Faith-Based Acronym
Young Thug’s stage name is pretty self-explanatory, right? Well, not according to his sister. On Tuesday, HiDoraah took to social media to reveal the true meaning behind Thugger’s rap alias. While many fans assumed the name was a reference to the artist’s alleged gang ties, his sister claimed “Thug” was an acronym inspired by his modest and spiritual side.
Complex
Drake Shares Praises for SZA’s New Album, Calls It ‘Incredible’
Drake is a fan of SZA’s new album SOS. During a recent livestream with online gambling company Stake, Drake praised the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, who just earned her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with SOS. “I know one of the questions was ‘what have I been listening...
Complex
Jordyn Woods Responds After TikTok Users Claim She Shaded Kylie Jenner With ‘Natural Lips’ Video
Jordyn Woods is setting the record straight after being accused of shading her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner. In a video uploaded to TikTok, Woods participated in a viral challenge where she showcased her natural lips. The clip was accompanied by a sped-up version of The Weeknd’s “Party Monster.” The model showed her lips to the camera as the lyrics “Angelina, lips like Angelina” played in the background. “Thank you mom & dad for these genetics 🫶🏽,” she captioned the clip.
Complex
“Some Cut” Challenge Choreographer Ysabelle Capitulé Breaks Down Moves Behind the Accidental TikTok Craze
The “Some Cut” Challenge wasn’t supposed to be a TikTok challenge. Ysabelle Capitulé, a 24-year-old Bay Area dancer, was tapped by Victoria Monét to design some music festival dance breaks to the Trillville classic after she previously curated moves to go with the singer’s “Ass Like That” single. But back in September, Monét’s choreography went viral—with almost everyone trying to mimic the complicated moves.
Complex
Justin Bieber Reportedly Close to Selling Catalog for $200 Million
Justin Bieber is reportedly nearing a deal to sell his entire catalog of music for $200 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Canadian pop star is in talks with Hipgnosis Capital to broker one of the biggest music-rights acquisitions in the company’s history. The deal would cover his full discography, which spans six albums and a number of one-off singles and collaborations.
Comments / 0