ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The ribbon was cut Monday afternoon on the more than $1 million of improvements at the public boat ramp at St. Albans Roadside Park. “We’ve been waiting on this for a while. The DNR has paid for this and this is one heck of a project,” St. Albans Mayor Scott James said.

SAINT ALBANS, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO