Vancouver Artist Carling Jackson Paints Murals At The World Cup
Vancouver artist Carling Jackson made history when she became the first-ever sports artist to paint at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, creating murals at both the semi-finals and the finals. At the Morocco-France semi-final, Jackson painted Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappé while gracing the Argentina-Croatia game with a mural portraying...
Germany Returns Looted Bronze Sculptures to Nigeria, Foreign Minister Says Move Was ‘Long Overdue’
Germany has returned multiple historic sculptures to Nigeria after they were stolen more than a century ago. The sculptures in question, widely referred to as the Benin bronzes, were the subject of a joint declaration between the two governments earlier this year. That agreement established plans to begin transferring the pieces back to Nigeria following their initial seizure by British forces in 1897.
