Mountain Lion Sighting in Paso Robles

It was seen in the area of Vista Cerro Drive off Golden Hill Road on Thursday

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department received a report from a resident of a mountain lion sighting at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of Vista Cerro Drive off Golden Hill Road on Thursday, Dec. 15. Residents and those walking in the area should be aware.

Per the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website: Mountain lions live across much of California, including along urban-wildland interfaces where they hunt for deer and other animals. However, it’s rare to see a mountain lion because they are elusive creatures. If you do see a mountain lion or mountain lion cub, do not approach it or intervene. Sightings can be reported to the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or online at wildlife.ca.gov/wir/incident/create