Post-Searchlight
Bearcat Invitational showcases Bainbridge’s best
On Saturday December 17 Bainbridge High School hosted their first wrestling tournament in school history as they hosted the Bearcat Invitational. Not only did the tournament feature dozens of wrestlers but it also spotlighted numerous programs at Bainbridge High School such as the JROTC, Colorguard, dance team and much more.
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats Football racks up Region Awards
The Bainbridge Bearcats football team may not have anymore games left to play in the 2022 season, but their impact is still being felt as they are racking up individual awards and accolades after a historic 2022 season that featured a third round trip to the GHSA Playoffs, three 1,000 yard playmakers and a Region Championship.
Post-Searchlight
Mitchell’s receive ITG Next 12th Man Award for Service and Sacrifice
The holiday season often spotlights the season of giving and many people look to give all they can to help others and put smiles on faces. For Bainbridge natives Mark and Connie Mitchell, acts of service are a daily occurrence. On Wednesday, December 16 Mark and Connie Mitchell were awarded with the ITG Next 12th Man of the Year Award. The 12th Man Award highlights people who devote time and service to helping programs in any ways they can.
Post-Searchlight
Robert Earl “Little Bobby” Walden II
Robert Earl “Little Bobby” Walden II, 56, of Bainbridge, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Moore officiating. Interment will be at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. The...
Post-Searchlight
Rotary Club donate toys in place of dues
Members of the Bainbridge Rotary Club gathered at the Kirbo Center for their weekly meeting. Rather than hosting a speaker like usual, the meeting was more akin to a party, with Christmas bingo and a visit from Santa (namely to jokingly deliver coal to “naughty” club members). Additionally, to attend, instead of their dues, members were asked to donate a toy for Toys For Tots. This marked the Rotary club’s last meeting for the year.
Post-Searchlight
Humane Society receives donations
This weekend was a busy one for the Bainbridge-Decatur County Humane Society, with two back-to-back events: the first being a meet and greet with the Humane Society’s mascot Paws at the Tinsel Trail on Friday night, followed with a donation drive and photos with Santa at Avie Lou & Brother on Saturday morning.
