The holiday season often spotlights the season of giving and many people look to give all they can to help others and put smiles on faces. For Bainbridge natives Mark and Connie Mitchell, acts of service are a daily occurrence. On Wednesday, December 16 Mark and Connie Mitchell were awarded with the ITG Next 12th Man of the Year Award. The 12th Man Award highlights people who devote time and service to helping programs in any ways they can.

BAINBRIDGE, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO