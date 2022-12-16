Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police seek help capturing thief
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from Target on Monday. Police are circulating surveillance images of the woman inside the store, where she was wearing a blue face mask, a black shirt and gold pants. She had her dark brown hair pulled back in a ponytail.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police announce DUI patrols for Thursday
Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Thursday night through Friday morning, the department announced Wednesday. Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a garage fire at 1345 Solomon Rd. around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Paso Teen Crashes Car in SLO 12.19.2022
A Paso Robles teenager crashed his car in downtown San Luis Obispo early yesterday morning after driving recklessly. 19-year-old Tyler Stevens of Paso Robles was arrested after his car struck a tree and a fire hydrant. San Luis Obispo police began receiving reports of a reckless driver in downtown San Luis around 5:30 Sunday morning. That was before the car ran into a tree and fire hydrant at the intersection of Broad and Francis streets. The collision occurred around 6:20.
montereycountyweekly.com
Two shootings in one day in Monterey County, including a police shooting, leave two people dead.
Monday, Dec. 19, was a rough day for gun violence in Monterey County. At about 6:15pm, King City police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, and their confrontation ended with officers firing and killing the suspect. Police say arriving officers saw a...
Man arrested for reckless driving in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo Police responded to reports of a reckless driver Sunday morning. Police say the reports came from the downtown area.
Noozhawk
Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Red Light Roundup 12/12 – 12/18/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 12, 2022. 11:10— Kerry Lynn...
kprl.com
Paso Robles Parking 12.21.2022
Of the issues Paso Robles city council addressed last night during a marathon meeting, the most contentious was parking in downtown. The staff indicated that 77% of the parking fines paid to the city were paid by out of town visitors. That’s where the 77% came from. After further...
KSBW.com
CHP: Man hit, killed by Tesla on Highway 101 in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — A 26-year-old King City man was struck and killed by a Tesla on Highway 101 on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Tesla Model 3 was driving southbound on Highway 101 south of Teague Avenue at 70 mph when he hit the man just after 9:30 p.m.
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Single vehicle rollover accident in Santa Maria
One person was injured earlier this evening following a single-vehicle rollover incident. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 135 and Clark Rd in Santa Maria.
calcoastnews.com
Police shoot rubber bullets to subdue suicidal man in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers shot rubber bullets to subdue a 44-year-old man who was making threats and suicidal comments in the downtown area on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a man was sitting in the roadway at the intersection of Broad and Higuera streets. As officers arrived, a car headed westbound on Higuera struck Joshua Dollins.
americanmilitarynews.com
California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
CBS News
San Luis Obispo police identify driver in crash that killed couple with ties to Modesto and Ceres
Police say 24-year-old Daniel Saligan Patricio lost control of his car, hitting the couple while they were walking their dog. Investigators say speed was likely a factor.
kprl.com
Assault in Atascadero 12.15.2022
Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road. A man had reportedly picked up a 2 x 4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail inmates, staff given some holiday cheer
Inmates and staff at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria received a little holiday cheer Monday with the delivery of holiday gift bags, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of...
Man dies of apparent overdose in Atascadero on Morro Rd
A man died of an apparent overdose early Wednesday morning on Morro Rd according to the Atascadero Police Department. Police arrived at the scene just before 5 a.m. and located a deceased male.
Mountain lion spotted in Paso Robles
Residents and those walking in the area should be aware. – The Paso Robles Police Department received a report from a resident of a mountain lion sighting at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of Vista Cerro Drive off Golden Hill Road on Thursday. Residents and those walking in the area should be aware.
