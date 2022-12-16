ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police seek help capturing thief

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from Target on Monday. Police are circulating surveillance images of the woman inside the store, where she was wearing a blue face mask, a black shirt and gold pants. She had her dark brown hair pulled back in a ponytail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo police announce DUI patrols for Thursday

Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Thursday night through Friday morning, the department announced Wednesday. Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Paso Teen Crashes Car in SLO 12.19.2022

A Paso Robles teenager crashed his car in downtown San Luis Obispo early yesterday morning after driving recklessly. 19-year-old Tyler Stevens of Paso Robles was arrested after his car struck a tree and a fire hydrant. San Luis Obispo police began receiving reports of a reckless driver in downtown San Luis around 5:30 Sunday morning. That was before the car ran into a tree and fire hydrant at the intersection of Broad and Francis streets. The collision occurred around 6:20.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 12/12 – 12/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 12, 2022. 11:10— Kerry Lynn...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles Parking 12.21.2022

Of the issues Paso Robles city council addressed last night during a marathon meeting, the most contentious was parking in downtown. The staff indicated that 77% of the parking fines paid to the city were paid by out of town visitors. That’s where the 77% came from. After further...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police shoot rubber bullets to subdue suicidal man in SLO

San Luis Obispo police officers shot rubber bullets to subdue a 44-year-old man who was making threats and suicidal comments in the downtown area on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a man was sitting in the roadway at the intersection of Broad and Higuera streets. As officers arrived, a car headed westbound on Higuera struck Joshua Dollins.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail

San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Assault in Atascadero 12.15.2022

Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road. A man had reportedly picked up a 2 x 4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Mountain lion spotted in Paso Robles

Residents and those walking in the area should be aware. – The Paso Robles Police Department received a report from a resident of a mountain lion sighting at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of Vista Cerro Drive off Golden Hill Road on Thursday. Residents and those walking in the area should be aware.
PASO ROBLES, CA

