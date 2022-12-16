ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

News Channel 3-12

SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop

San Luis Obispo Police officers responded around 3:19 p.m. on Friday to a 44-year-old man sitting in the intersection of Higuera Street and Broad Street claiming to want a "suicide by cop", according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department report. The post SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver arrested for DUI following rollover crash in SLO

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a driver for driving under the influence after he crashed into a parked car and rolled his vehicle on a residential street Sunday evening. The driver swerved and hit a parked car in the 1300 block of Royal Way, according to police. His dark-colored...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Woman sentenced to four years in prison for child endangerment resulting in death

Forensic testing revealed her three-year-old child died of acute fentanyl intoxication. – District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that San Luis Obispo resident Jennifer Mae Niemann, 30, has been sentenced to four years in state prison for her conviction of child endangerment resulting in the death of her three-year-old son. The conviction came after Neimann entered a plea of guilty to the sole count. The district attorney recommended the maximum sentence of six years based on the severity of the crime and the conduct of Niemann after the crime.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO police release name of driver who hit and killed couple

The San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday identified the 24-year-old city resident who allegedly hit and killed a couple and their dog while speeding on Sacramento Drive as Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio. On the evening of Nov. 21, officers responded to a report that a car struck a curb,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Body Found in Atascadero 12.16.2022

Atascadero police say the man’s body they found Wednesday morning near the 6300 block of Morro road, was not the result of foul play or suspicious circumstances. They say the man appears to have died of an overdose. Citizens called the police at 4:50 Wednesday morning, reporting an unresponsive...
ATASCADERO, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting

A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
LOMPOC, CA
kprl.com

Assault in Atascadero 12.15.2022

Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road. A man had reportedly picked up a 2 x 4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles Parking 12.21.2022

Of the issues Paso Robles city council addressed last night during a marathon meeting, the most contentious was parking in downtown. The staff indicated that 77% of the parking fines paid to the city were paid by out of town visitors. That’s where the 77% came from. After further...
PASO ROBLES, CA

