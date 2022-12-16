Forensic testing revealed her three-year-old child died of acute fentanyl intoxication. – District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that San Luis Obispo resident Jennifer Mae Niemann, 30, has been sentenced to four years in state prison for her conviction of child endangerment resulting in the death of her three-year-old son. The conviction came after Neimann entered a plea of guilty to the sole count. The district attorney recommended the maximum sentence of six years based on the severity of the crime and the conduct of Niemann after the crime.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO