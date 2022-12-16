Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop
San Luis Obispo Police officers responded around 3:19 p.m. on Friday to a 44-year-old man sitting in the intersection of Higuera Street and Broad Street claiming to want a "suicide by cop", according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department report. The post SLO Police respond to attempted suicide by cop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Driver arrested for DUI following rollover crash in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a driver for driving under the influence after he crashed into a parked car and rolled his vehicle on a residential street Sunday evening. The driver swerved and hit a parked car in the 1300 block of Royal Way, according to police. His dark-colored...
Pedestrian killed in Hwy 101 crash in Paso Robles identified
California Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed during a traffic collision in Paso Robles Friday night.
Woman sentenced to four years in prison for child endangerment resulting in death
Forensic testing revealed her three-year-old child died of acute fentanyl intoxication. – District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that San Luis Obispo resident Jennifer Mae Niemann, 30, has been sentenced to four years in state prison for her conviction of child endangerment resulting in the death of her three-year-old son. The conviction came after Neimann entered a plea of guilty to the sole count. The district attorney recommended the maximum sentence of six years based on the severity of the crime and the conduct of Niemann after the crime.
Woman suspected of stealing $1,300 in merchandise from SLO Target store. Do you know her?
The SLO Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the alleged thief.
Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria
At least three cars are involved in a multiple-car rollover on Santa Barbara Highway 135 near Elkhorn Estates around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Dispatch Services The post Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
SLO police release name of driver who hit and killed couple
The San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday identified the 24-year-old city resident who allegedly hit and killed a couple and their dog while speeding on Sacramento Drive as Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio. On the evening of Nov. 21, officers responded to a report that a car struck a curb,...
Teen driver arrested after hitting tree, fire hydrant in downtown SLO, police say
Police said they tried to stop the Paso Robles man multiple times before he crashed.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
CBS News
San Luis Obispo police identify driver in crash that killed couple with ties to Modesto and Ceres
Police say 24-year-old Daniel Saligan Patricio lost control of his car, hitting the couple while they were walking their dog. Investigators say speed was likely a factor.
Man arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun at Cambria Christmas Market
The firearm was recovered after the suspect was arrested.
kprl.com
Body Found in Atascadero 12.16.2022
Atascadero police say the man’s body they found Wednesday morning near the 6300 block of Morro road, was not the result of foul play or suspicious circumstances. They say the man appears to have died of an overdose. Citizens called the police at 4:50 Wednesday morning, reporting an unresponsive...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
kprl.com
Assault in Atascadero 12.15.2022
Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road. A man had reportedly picked up a 2 x 4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.
Person with gun arrested at Cambria Christmas Market, officials say
An arrest was made at the Cambria Christmas Market in Cambria Thursday night after officials say a gun was found.
Man dies of apparent overdose in Atascadero on Morro Rd
A man died of an apparent overdose early Wednesday morning on Morro Rd according to the Atascadero Police Department. Police arrived at the scene just before 5 a.m. and located a deceased male.
Paso Robles woman who killed CHP officer in a DUI crash 12 years ago is granted parole
Kaylee Weisenberg hit Officer Brett Oswald while driving high on meth.
One found dead from an overdose in Morro Road early Tuesday morning
One man was found dead in the 6300 block of Morro Road from an overdose near 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Atascadero Police Department. The post One found dead from an overdose in Morro Road early Tuesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police find body in Atascadero
Several people reported seeing an unresponsive man in the neighborhood.
kprl.com
Paso Robles Parking 12.21.2022
Of the issues Paso Robles city council addressed last night during a marathon meeting, the most contentious was parking in downtown. The staff indicated that 77% of the parking fines paid to the city were paid by out of town visitors. That’s where the 77% came from. After further...
