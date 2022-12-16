Of the issues Paso Robles city council addressed last night during a marathon meeting, the most contentious was parking in downtown. The staff indicated that 77% of the parking fines paid to the city were paid by out of town visitors. That’s where the 77% came from. After further...
The second big issue was a water rate increase. Alex Hammer represented a firm, Bartles Associates, helping the city perform this increase, because it has serious state regulations. Not everyone approved of the increase. Several people took issue with the way the city conducted the increase notification. Ultimately, the county...
This afternoon, the Atascadero Greyhound football team will get a parade through Atascadero. The parade will start at the armory at 1:50, and end up at city hall. No rain expected. Nothing like that championship game. But a parade beginning at 1:50 and also for the the CIF division three...
Argentina beat France to win the World Cup in soccer. Lionel Messi scored two goals for Argentina. The Tribune names Trey Cooks of Atascadero high school, San Luis Obispo county football player of the year. Coach Vic Cooper says several members of the Cooks family have played well for the Greyhounds.
