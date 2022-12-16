Palos Park Ukrainian church holds annual Christmas sale amid war

The Rev. Vasyl Sendeha, priest at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Palos Park, helps arrange cookies Thursday for the church's Christmas sale. Alexandra Kukulka/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The comforting smell of sweet poppy seed bread and steamed cabbage at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Palos Park wrapped around those who entered its banquet hall like a hug from an Eastern European grandmother.

Ahead of the church’s annual Christmas sale Thursday, the hall was bustling with people arranging food, setting up the cashier box and establishing how and where volunteers can help.

While everyone was preparing, a seemingly welcomed distraction, the thought of Christmas approaching amid the war in Ukraine was still on people’s minds. But when asked about the war, parish leaders quickly pointed to the positive: working with the parish community during this difficult time and supporting Ukrainians.

The Rev. Vasyl Sendeha said this Christmas does feel different with the war in his home country. He recalled feeling homesick, especially around the holidays, when he first came to the United States from Ukraine as a teenager and said he is experiencing a similar feeling now.

But, Sendeha said he takes comfort in working on the Christmas sale with his parish family.

“Last couple of days, you get goose bumps because so many people want to help,” Sendeha said. “They’ve become my family.”

The parish was selling stuffed cabbage, pierogi with potato, sauerkraut, cheese, plum and cherry, as well as poppy seed bread, pastries and various cookies. The cookies were set up on three tables arranged in a U-shape with a circular table in the middle.

The cookies were part of the parishes Cookie Walk, which the parish held for the first time since the pandemic, said Mary Wisniowski, president of the parish council.

On Friday, Sendeha said the Christmas sale brought in more than $12,000 and said proceeds will go toward humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

As Christmas approaches, Wisniowski said the war hangs heavy in the air because “there’s no reason” for it. What comes to mind, Wisniowski said, is the photos shared shortly after the war started of the empty strollers lined up in the central square in Lviv to represent the children who died.

“It’s sad. We’re all sad,” Wisniowski said. “It’s heart wrenching.”

Wisniowski, whose dad was born in Ukraine, said she grew up in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood. Her first language was Ukrainian and she learned English when she went to kindergarten.

Since the war started, Wisniowski said the parish has worked hard to support Ukraine and refugees. The community has been very generous, she said.

In March, shortly after the war started, the parish held a pierogi sale to help Ukraine, Wisniowski said. People waited in long lines for pierogi and the parish ran out.

But, even after telling people there were no more pierogi, those in line started giving money to donate, Wisniowski said. That sale raised $37,800 for Ukrainian aid.

The church has also been collecting first aid supplies, such as band aids to tourniquets, to help Ukrainians fighting the war, Wisniowski said. For Christmas, the church set up a giving tree where people can pay $25 for an ornament to support a Ukrainian refugee family, she said.

“Every time we have a pierogi sale, we collect donations,” Wisniowski said. “People are just very generous.”

Arriving at 10:10 a.m., 50 minutes before the doors opened, Bernadine Wojcicki was the first person in line for the Christmas sale. Behind her, the line of about 40 people reached the parking lot.

“They wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t good,” Wojcicki said.

Wojcicki said she’s been coming to the sale for eight years and buys pierogi for her four grandsons. As her grandsons grow, so does her order, and now she buys four dozen, she said.

As someone who was 7 years old when World War II began, Wojcicki said she feels sympathy for those living through the war in Ukraine.

“I hope the shoe doesn’t drop,” Wojcicki said.

Richard and Maureen Giglio drove in from Valparaiso, Indiana, to get cabbage rolls, pierogi and cookies. They lived in Orland Park for 15 years and have been to the sale before, Richard said.

They would’ve come to the Christmas sale this year regardless, Maureen said, but they’re happy that their purchase supports Ukrainians.

Ellie Olson, of Palos Park, said she’s been coming to the Christmas sale for the last seven years because the bread, cookies and pierogi are authentic. Amid the war, Olson said she’s glad to support Ukraine.

“I do think about the war quite a bit,” Olson said. “My heart goes out to them.”