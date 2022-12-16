ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Suspect arrested in shootings of PPA officer, NYC gas station employee

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer and a gas station employee in New York City has been taken into custody. Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was arrested Wednesday night on the 5500 block of Girard Avenue, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Marshal's Office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox29.com

Police: More than 16 shots fired in Frankford double shooting that injured 2

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Frankford on Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on the 5200 block of Jackson Street. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, 15th District officers responded to numerous 911...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man, Woman Shot Inside Car in Philadelphia

A man and woman were shot in a car Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police said they found 16 bullet holes in the car. Investigators said the woman was driving when she and her passenger were shot near Jackson and Brill streets around 2 a.m. The victims, both in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe

A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Thieves Steal and Then Crash DoorDash Driver's Car

Patrice Jackson knew for most of her life that she wanted to help others, especially children. “Because I was in the foster system and I felt like someone helped me. So it’s my job to pay it forward,” she said. Jackson was working with teens and patients in...
NORRISTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2 suspects identified in shooting of Philadelphia Sanitation Worker

The Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the publics help in locating the two suspects involved in the shooting of an on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker in November. The shooting occurred at 10:33a.m. on Friday, November 18th near the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue. The sanitation worker, later identified as 35-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 14-year-old injured in North Philadelphia drive-by

PHILADELPHIA - A teenager was injured Monday night in what police described as a drive by shooting outside a North Philadelphia home. Police tell FOX 29 a 14-year-old was standing on the front porch of a home on the 2100 block of West York Street when someone drove by and fired multiple times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) --  Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

