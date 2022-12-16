Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Man dragged across floor, robbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects involved in a robbery in West Philadelphia. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on December 12 around noon. Police say four men followed the victim into a laundromat located on the 5100 block of Market...
fox29.com
Suspect arrested in shootings of PPA officer, NYC gas station employee
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority Officer and a gas station employee in New York City has been taken into custody. Termaine Saulsbury, 39, was arrested Wednesday night on the 5500 block of Girard Avenue, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Marshal's Office.
fox29.com
Police: More than 16 shots fired in Frankford double shooting that injured 2
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in Frankford on Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. on the 5200 block of Jackson Street. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, 15th District officers responded to numerous 911...
fox29.com
Victims drove themselves to hospital after double shooting in Holmesburg, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were able to get themselves to a nearby hospital after police say they were shot in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood Wednesday. The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the left leg and a 31-year-old man was...
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia Water Department employee injured in Frankford double shooting
Authorities say an on-duty member of the Philadelphia Water Department was among two people injured in a midday shooting. Investigators believe a 25-year-old water department employee was greeting a group of people outside the store when a gunman inside a car opened fire.
NBC Philadelphia
Man, Woman Shot Inside Car in Philadelphia
A man and woman were shot in a car Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police said they found 16 bullet holes in the car. Investigators said the woman was driving when she and her passenger were shot near Jackson and Brill streets around 2 a.m. The victims, both in...
Philly Drug Dealer Cooked Meth In Darby, Police Believe
A Philadelphia man accused of selling drugs cooked his methamphetamine in Delaware County, investigators believe. Marcus Harris, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 13 following an investigation by state, county, and local law enforcement officials, said Darby Township police in a statement. Authorities claim Harris had 4.25 pounds of meth and...
fox29.com
Police investigating 2 double shootings in Philadelphia that happened less than an hour apart
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of double shooting on Monday night that happened less than an hour apart. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7700 block of Limekiln Pike just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 33-year-old...
fox29.com
Man, 35, dies after patrol officers rush him to hospital following Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after being rushed to the hospital by patrol officers, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Tuesday night around 9:18 p.m. Officers who were on patrol in the area of N 27th Street and W Montgomery Avenue were approached by a 35-year-old...
GARBAGE GRINCHES: Coatesville Duo Stole Holiday Tips From Trash Men, Cops Say
A Chester County duo might not make it home for the holidays. Adam Thompson and Anne Farrelly, both of Coatesville, are accused of stealing gift cards and cash tips that East Goshen homeowners left out for sanitation workers, authorities said in a release. Police were dispatched to the area near...
NBC Philadelphia
Thieves Steal and Then Crash DoorDash Driver's Car
Patrice Jackson knew for most of her life that she wanted to help others, especially children. “Because I was in the foster system and I felt like someone helped me. So it’s my job to pay it forward,” she said. Jackson was working with teens and patients in...
fox29.com
Watch: Pursuit of accused mail thieves in Pennsylvania ends in violent crash
Police in Delaware County shared dashboard camera footage showing a pursuit of three men accused of stealing mail. The chase ended in a serious crash and all three men have been arrested.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
'I thought a woman was getting murdered:' Neighbors intervene during attack in NJ neighborhood
"I mean, the neighbors did a really good job and possibly saved her life," said Deputy Chief Mike Packer.
phl17.com
2 suspects identified in shooting of Philadelphia Sanitation Worker
The Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the publics help in locating the two suspects involved in the shooting of an on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker in November. The shooting occurred at 10:33a.m. on Friday, November 18th near the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue. The sanitation worker, later identified as 35-year-old...
fox29.com
Police: 14-year-old injured in North Philadelphia drive-by
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager was injured Monday night in what police described as a drive by shooting outside a North Philadelphia home. Police tell FOX 29 a 14-year-old was standing on the front porch of a home on the 2100 block of West York Street when someone drove by and fired multiple times.
Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
fox29.com
Woman, 42, extremely critical after she was shot inside Cobbs Creek home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood. The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of South 57th Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old woman was shot once...
fox29.com
Woman's body found in a bag encased in cement in basement of vacant Philadelphia home, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources say the body of a woman was found encased in cement in the basement of a vacant Philadelphia home. The gruesome discovery was made by police last week as they were acting on a tip about human remains inside a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Frankford.
