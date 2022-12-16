Read full article on original website
Kiddie Academy of Bryan and College Station give back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Children from the Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan helped donate food items and gifts this holiday season. Together, they donated over 400 food items to the Brazos County Food Drive. In addition, the Kiddie Academy of College Station hosted a...
Warming centers open up in the Brazos Valley ahead of dangerous freeze
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The upcoming cold front is bringing a dangerous drop in temps and in order to stay safe, warming centers are opening up around the Brazos Valley to protect those who need shelter. Here is a list of some warming shelters around the area that community...
A local daycare is showing the importance of giving back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Christmas is just days away, and the theme of giving back to your community has been a common theme throughout the Brazos Valley this holiday season. Here in the Brazos Valley, a local daycare has given back to families by collecting hundreds of items for the Brazos County food drive.
Over 100 Hours: Search for Tanner Hoang continues
CALDWELL, Texas — As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old. Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16...
Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter
BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this winter. As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to. Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan...
Brazos community shows solidarity in finding missing Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thousands of people are coming together in hopes of trying to find missing Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang. Shortly after the 22-year-old was reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 18 by College Station Police, community members, including Hoang's family and friends, started a Facebook group to help with their mission.
Student Bonfire helps keep residents warm ahead of the winter weekend
BRYAN, Texas — This weekend, the Brazos Valley is expecting to see an extreme drop in temperatures. On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon, Student Bonfire had a crew composed of 10 A&M students cut and distribute truckloads of firewood for BCS residents bracing for the cold. Senior Student Bonfire...
Century Square to welcome new brunch restaurant to eatery lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new brunch restaurant is set to join the lineup of eateries in Century Square in College Station, according to a press release from real estate investment and development firm Midway. The new location joining the array of restaurants and shops is called Uptown Brunch,...
Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
Brazos Valley Veterans Treatment Court Project announces initiative to create Veterans Treatment Court in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — On Dec. 6, Commissioners Aldrich and Ford proposed an agenda item to seek funding for and establish a Brazos County veterans court. “Discussion and possible action on creating a Brazos County Veterans Court Advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and establish a Brazos County Veterans Court.”
A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project
BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.
Heart of Texas Goodwill to open third Bryan-College Station facility in 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new Goodwill facility is set to be created in College Station, according to a press release from the organization. The organization currently has two locations in the Bryan-College Station area--one off of Boonville Road in Bryan and another off of Texas Avenue in College Station.
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
A Bryan family is being honored for a $40,000 donation towards a joint fundraising project spearheaded by Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas — As we head into the new year, the Bryan Independent School district is making resolutions to help a family in need with their home build project in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity. For a year, the district has worked to build a home for one deserving...
Former Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society finds a new role with the American Red Cross
BRYAN, Texas — The Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross announces that Jennifer Young will be its new Executive Director beginning Dec. 19. Young announced last week that she would be stepping down from her Executive Director position at Aggieland Humane Society. Prior to working for...
Downtown Bryan Holiday Contest winners announced
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan announced the winners from the Downtown Holiday Stoll & Lighted Parade and the Window Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 8. For this year's parade, the theme was "The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan." Floats participating in the parade were judged on design, execution and...
Mays Business School at Texas A&M selects new dean
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mays Business School at Texas A&M University announces that Dr. Nate Y. Sharp will be its new dean, beginning Feb. 1, 2023. Dr. Sharp is an award-winning teacher with incredible expertise in the realm of finance and business. His research has been published in "The...
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sam
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, an approximately two-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted. While his name may be ordinary unlike some other pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sam is an energetic dog that loves to run around outdoors and would make a fantastic running buddy. However, he also enjoys cuddling when he's not trying to set a new record for how fast a dog can run.
