College Station, TX

KAGS

Over 100 Hours: Search for Tanner Hoang continues

CALDWELL, Texas — As the search for Texas A&M student, Tanner Hoang, passes the 100-hour mark since he's been reported missing, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KAGS that it is stepping in to try and help locate the 22-year-old. Hoang went missing on Friday, Dec. 16...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter

BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this winter. As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to. Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Student Bonfire helps keep residents warm ahead of the winter weekend

BRYAN, Texas — This weekend, the Brazos Valley is expecting to see an extreme drop in temperatures. On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon, Student Bonfire had a crew composed of 10 A&M students cut and distribute truckloads of firewood for BCS residents bracing for the cold. Senior Student Bonfire...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD schools close for winter break

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project

BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Washington County police in search of man on the run

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Downtown Bryan Holiday Contest winners announced

BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan announced the winners from the Downtown Holiday Stoll & Lighted Parade and the Window Decorating Contest on Thursday, Dec. 8. For this year's parade, the theme was "The Holidays Are Sweeter in Bryan." Floats participating in the parade were judged on design, execution and...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Mays Business School at Texas A&M selects new dean

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mays Business School at Texas A&M University announces that Dr. Nate Y. Sharp will be its new dean, beginning Feb. 1, 2023. Dr. Sharp is an award-winning teacher with incredible expertise in the realm of finance and business. His research has been published in "The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sam

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, an approximately two-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted. While his name may be ordinary unlike some other pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sam is an energetic dog that loves to run around outdoors and would make a fantastic running buddy. However, he also enjoys cuddling when he's not trying to set a new record for how fast a dog can run.
BRYAN, TX
