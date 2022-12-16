Read full article on original website
Guest editorial: Community must protect coaches and teachers
This fall an incident happened within the Park City High School women’s tennis team that could have a profound impact on all student/athletes, parents and sport programs in Park City. The high-level summary of the event is as follows: a member of the PCHS women’s tennis team was unhappy with her placement in an upcoming match; after spending an hour in the locker room, she proceeded to come back to the court and argue with her coach Lani Wilcox before finally striking Ms. Wilcox in the face with her fist/hand. In the ensuing seconds, Ms. Wilcox tried to restrain the athlete (who also had her racket/weapon in her hand), and in the struggle the two ended up falling backwards with Ms. Wilcox’s head bouncing off the hard court (concussed) with the student/athlete landing on top of her. The student/athlete proceeded to jump up and then physically kick her other coach, who had come over to tell her to leave the courts.
Deer Valley releases polling data showing support for Snow Park development
Deer Valley Resort on Monday evening released a survey result showing a majority of the people polled support the redevelopment of the Snow Park Lodge parking lots, highlighting the information during a meeting when a large crowd raised questions about the proposal. The survey asked whether the respondent would support...
Respiratory illnesses are running rampant in Summit County
Respiratory illnesses are running rampant in Summit County – and across the nation – much like health officials predicted in the fall. The Summit County Health Department has been seeing an increase in influenza, coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, cases recently and creating some real concern, according to Derek Moss, director of nursing.
Deer Valley slated to bring Snow Park concept to Park City planning panel
Deer Valley Resort officials on Monday are scheduled to appear at a Park City Planning Commission meeting to discuss a development concept for the Snow Park base, a meeting that will cap a noteworthy week for the project. The Planning Commission is slated to discuss topics like transportation, traffic circulation,...
Way We Were: Socialists in Park City!
In the 20th century, unionized Park City miners sometimes became involved with radical left-wing politics, much to the chagrin of mine owners and local officials. Hundreds attended meetings held by the socialist-oriented Industrial Workers of the World (commonly called the Wobblies) in the late 1910s and early 1920s. The Wobblies organized several miners’ strikes (demanding a $6 minimum wage, eight-hour workdays, and stricter safety standards), though they were treated with hostility by other miners, local authorities, and The Park Record, the last of which called Wobblies “outside agitators” with “freak propositions.” Aware of miners’ political potential, a new organization arrived in Park City at the turn of the century, with the intention of coordinating miners and other workers into a cohesive political bloc: the Socialist Party of America (SPA).
Park City parking problems mount as crowds start to arrive
The Park City Police Department since the middle of December has responded to numerous complaints about parking, an indication crowds are arriving with the ski season at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort underway and the holidays approaching. The Police Department regularly is told of parking issues during busy...
Sheriff’s Report: Women arrested following string of retail theft
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday were dispatched to a business in Kimball Junction for theft. An employee reported that two women had taken merchandise from the store and fled on foot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly arrived on the scene and obtained video footage of the suspects. Their descriptions were given to other responding deputies.
Letters, Dec. 17 – 20: Did blunders make visitors go elsewhere?
“Is the decline in Park City lodging reservations the result of Vail’s performance last season?” We know that Park City Resort experienced a precipitous drop in its Ski magazine rating because of Vail’s poor performance. Did those blunders also cause visitors to go elsewhere this year? It would be interesting to know how this season’s Park City lodging reservations compare to those in other ski resort towns in the Rockies. If Park City is the outlier, then the reason is fairly obvious. But if all ski towns are suffering the same fate, it may just be the change in the national economic outlook that is causing people to stay home and save their money.
American doubles luge teams make most of Park City stop
For American doubles lugers, it all started as a joke. Maybe it’s fitting for a goofy-looking discipline where two sliders are stacked on top of each other and slide down an icy track at speeds that are usually only seen in the Park City area on Interstate 80 heading down Parleys Canyon.
Editorial: The ghost of Christmas present
“In the days before artificial trees and electric lights, there was a special feeling in Park City during the holiday season — a feeling of warmth, friendship and togetherness. Snow clung to the garlands of pine boughs and red ribbons which hung about the glowing windows and doors of Main Street. … As friends and neighbors drew up to a warm fire to share a glass of Christmas cheer, one must have wondered if there were indeed anything else quite like Park City during the holiday season.”
Kurt Bestor celebrates 35 years of Christmas concerts￼
For 35 years, Kurt Bestor has brought joy to the masses through his extravagant Christmas concerts in Salt Lake City and throughout the Intermountain West. In 2010, the Emmy Award-winning composer was convinced to do something different. His manager and Randy Barton, the Egyptian Theatre manager, talked him into performing a run of intimate Christmas shows in Park City.
