This fall an incident happened within the Park City High School women’s tennis team that could have a profound impact on all student/athletes, parents and sport programs in Park City. The high-level summary of the event is as follows: a member of the PCHS women’s tennis team was unhappy with her placement in an upcoming match; after spending an hour in the locker room, she proceeded to come back to the court and argue with her coach Lani Wilcox before finally striking Ms. Wilcox in the face with her fist/hand. In the ensuing seconds, Ms. Wilcox tried to restrain the athlete (who also had her racket/weapon in her hand), and in the struggle the two ended up falling backwards with Ms. Wilcox’s head bouncing off the hard court (concussed) with the student/athlete landing on top of her. The student/athlete proceeded to jump up and then physically kick her other coach, who had come over to tell her to leave the courts.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO