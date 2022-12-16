ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Peru imposes curfews as death toll doubles amid protests

By Stephan Kueffner - Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

Peru imposed curfew orders in parts of the country to try to contain violent demonstrations as clashes between protesters and police in the southern city of Ayacucho left seven people dead and more than 50 injured.

The latest fatalities mean the overall death toll from a week of protests doubled overnight to at least 14 as supporters of the impeached left wing leader Pedro Castillo show no signs of giving up their demands.

Dina Boluarte, who was Castillo’s running mate and was sworn-in as president on Dec. 7, has failed to quell the anger despite a proposal to hold early elections. Peru’s long-running political instability is reaching a boiling point as no elected leader since 2016 has been able to complete the five-year presidential term. Boluarte is the sixth president since then.

“In a sad day of violence, we again lament the death of Peruvians,” Boluarte wrote on Twitter. “I reiterate my call for peace.”

Castillo was quickly impeached last week after attempting to dissolve congress and govern by decree. He was intercepted on his way to seek asylum in the Mexican embassy in Lima and has now been ordered to be detained for the next 18 months by a judge.

Protesters are demanding his release and early elections, with some also calling for a constitutional convention to write a new charter. Castillo is being held at a Lima police facility were former President Alberto Fujimori is also serving time.

Peru’s fragmented unicameral congress meanwhile is scheduled to resume a debate Friday on when and how to hold early elections as a way out of the crisis. The normal presidential period would end in 2026, but a vote could be held late next year or in 2024.

During Thursday’s congressional debate, several lawmakers and electoral experts said that accelerated elections would make it impossible to reform the political system, paving the way for the crisis to continue.

“We see a high probability of a repeat of the musical chairs that followed the removal of Pedro Kuczynski” in 2018, BancTrust Senior Economist Cesar Alexander Petit and Head of Research Ramiro Blazquez said in a report.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico’s relations with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesday it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador to Lima persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours. The Peruvian foreign ministry said without elaborating that Castillo’s wife, Lilia Paredes, was under criminal investigation in the South American country, where corruption allegations had dogged her husband’s administration. ...
Leader Telegram

Virus death toll in China's capital shows further rise

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the latest COVID-19 surge in China’s capital Beijing has risen incrementally, as feverish clinic patients and an increase in the funeral business point to a widening outbreak after an easing of strict virus containment regulations. Unofficial reports suggest a widespread wave of new coronavirus cases, and relatives of victims and people who work in the funeral business said deaths tied to COVID-19 were increasing. Those people spoke on condition of not being identified for fear of retribution, official...
Leader Telegram

How US sanctions turn people into ‘economic pariahs’ and why some call it a civil death

In Colombia, they call it “muerte civil,” civil death. In the United States, some lawyers prefer to call it purgatory, while others describe it as being closer to hell. Getting blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control carries criminal and civil penalties, both for those who have been designated for sanctions and for any U.S. citizen or U.S. permanent resident who dares to do business with anyone or company that has been listed. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

China accused of fresh territorial grab in South China Sea

China is building up several unoccupied land features in the South China Sea, according to Western officials, an unprecedented move they said was part of Beijing’s long-running effort to strengthen claims to disputed territory in a region critical to global trade. While China has previously built out disputed reefs, islands and land formations in the area that it had long controlled — and militarized them with ports, runways and other infrastructure — the officials presented images of what they called the first known instances of...
Leader Telegram

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:56 a.m. EST

Hawaii winter storm: thunder, hail and power outages HONOLULU (AP) — A strong winter storm is downing trees, knocking out power and flooding soccer fields as it moves across the Hawaiian Islands. The National Weather Service says the weather is typical of the kind of storm Hawaii occasionally gets in December and January. The cold front came in from the northwest, delivering thunderstorms, powerful wind gusts and high surf. Some residents reported pea-sized hail, which is not unusual for this type of storm. Honolulu received...
HAWAII STATE
Leader Telegram

Taliban threaten women at gunpoint after education ban order

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government barred women from attending universities across the country and enforced the order at gunpoint in some places, disregarding global condemnation and inflicting another blow to half its population’s rights. “According to a cabinet decision, you are all instructed to immediately carry out the mentioned order of suspending girls’ education until further notice,” the Taliban’s minister of higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Make certain that the order is executed.” ...
Leader Telegram

WHO "very concerned" about reports of severe COVID in China

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy, warning that its lagging vaccination rate could result in large numbers of vulnerable people getting infected. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the U.N. agency needs more information on COVID-19 severity in China, particularly regarding hospital and intensive care unit admissions, “in order to make...
Leader Telegram

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj to leave Nepal prison

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Nepal, was ordered Wednesday to be released because of poor health, good behavior and having already served most of his sentence. The Supreme Court ruling also said he had to leave the country within the next 15 days but did not specify to where. He was serving two life sentences...
Leader Telegram

Report: Sapporo 'reviewing' bid promotion for 2030 Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sapporo officials and the Japanese Olympic Committee are “reviewing” the promotion of their bid to land the 2030 Winter Games, news agency Kyodo reported Tuesday. Kyodo gave few details and neither Sapporo officials nor the Japanese Olympic Committee could be immediately reached for comment. Kyodo did not indicate that officials had entirely scrapped the bid. The Sapporo bid has been battered by a corruption scandal surrounding the...
Leader Telegram

An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars

NEW YORK (AP) — After being arrested for creating antigovernment propaganda in 2010, the Iranian director Jafar Panahi was banned from making films for 20 years. Since then, he’s made five widely acclaimed features. His latest, “No Bears,” opens soon in U.S. theaters while Panahi is in prison. In July, Panahi went to the Tehran prosecutor’s office to inquire about the arrest of Mohammad Rasoulof, a filmmaker detained in the...
Leader Telegram

China’s COVID-19 outbreak has US worried about new variants

The U.S. is concerned China’s runaway COVID-19 outbreak might spawn new mutations of the virus, as the world’s most populous country continues to grapple with the impact of loosening “COVID zero” protocols that had kept the pandemic at bay. “When it comes to the current outbreak in China, we want to see this addressed,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday. “We know that anytime the virus is spreading in the wild that it has the potential to mutate and to...
Leader Telegram

German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder in over 10,000 cases for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. Irmgard Furchner was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function. The Itzehoe state court in northern Germany gave her a two-year suspended sentence, German news agency dpa reported. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy