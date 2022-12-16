Goodhue County considers use, cost of radios

With many local fire, police and public works departments struggling to afford the necessary equipment, Goodhue County’s Board of Commissioners is looking at how it can ensure that the ARMER system continues to benefit county residents.

First launched in the Twin Cities nearly two decades ago, ARMER now serves as the primary communications tool for the vast majority of public safety-related entities in Minnesota. Its coverage area includes more than 95% of Goodhue County.

Chad Steffens, communications captain with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, explained that locally, the service is a partnership. The Minnesota Department of Transportation owns and operates five radio towers, and the county owns and operates nine.

Across the state, the ARMER system services more than 100,000 radios. Although each county has responsibility for maintaining the system, its statewide network provides services to each county’s employees no matter where they are in the state.

Local government agencies seeking to utilize the service must buy into the system by purchasing the equipment necessary to connect to it. The fee and purchasing structures are set by each county and vary widely across the state.

In Hennepin County, for example, radios are leased to each interested local government entity, such as budget availability allows. In addition, an annual fixed support fee of $286.32 per unit is charged to cover the county’s infrastructure costs, with repairs to units billed separately.

Goodhue County recently set up its own budget to fund maintenance and upgrades of the ARMER system’s infrastructure. However, Goodhue County has never charged a maintenance fee, so general fund dollars have remained the primary source of funding.

Steffens said that, while maintenance fees may be a good option for big-budget counties in the metro, they’re less viable in Greater Minnesota. Facing cash-strapped budgets, he said that local public safety entities can barely afford the radios as it is.

Thanks to the federal CARES Act, the county was able to purchase a handful of new radios. The board has also considered using funds available under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to purchase another 15 radios.

Such moves provide a major boost to agencies with aging equipment, which they are struggling to find the money to replace. As existing units continue to age, Steffen said that their capabilities would be more and more limited compared to newer equipment.

Depending on the model in question, buying just one subscriber radio runs at about $5,000. In addition to general inflation, Steffens said that one factor driving the increased prices of such radios is a move away from non-encrypted radios.

Law enforcement have traditionally been the only users of the ARMER system to use encrypted radios, but the FBI has helped to prod the move toward increased encryption by mandating that any information from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) must be shared over encrypted systems.

While grant funding can provide a crucial opportunity for the county to get much-needed radios in the hands of its emergency services partners, Steffens encouraged the board to draw a line in the sand around such purchases, lest they become an ongoing responsibility.

Not one single Minnesota county has taken on the responsibility of purchasing subscriber equipment without charging local entities. Steffens said that anything beyond assisting in one-time purchases of radios would put the county in a difficult financial position.

An investment in helping local government entities, particularly in Greater Minnesota, to replace aging radios could be among the potential uses of the state’s $17.5 billion budget surplus, which includes roughly $12 billion in one time money.

However, Commissioner Brad Anderson expressed skepticism that a grant program designed to help local agencies cover the cost of new radios would actually serve those small entities most in need of help. Instead, he hopes to see the state commit to providing ongoing funding.

“We need dedicated funding, because there’s winners and losers with grants and you know who those losers are? Way out in outstate Minnesota,” he said.