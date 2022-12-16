Kazakh legislators approved a bill last week that will introduce corporate tax for bitcoin miners as well as restrictions for the industry’s energy consumption nationwide. The law, dubbed “On Regulating Digital Assets in Kazakhstan,” was one of three pieces of crypto-related legislation approved by the country’s lower house, known as the Mazhilis, last Thursday, according to the parliament website. The bill now heads to the Senate for discussion and another round of voting. The legislation came to the table only in recent months, but the central Asian nation had been struggling with power shortages since at least fall 2021.

