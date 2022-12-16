Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Gains 2%, Stocks Drop as Bank of Japan Allows Benchmark Bond Yields to Rise
Bitcoin (BTC) traded higher early Tuesday, defying the Bank of Japan (BOJ)-inspired slump in stock markets. The BOJ unexpectedly lifted the cap on the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to 0.5% from the previous 0.25%, ending the long period of near-zero interest rates. The 10-year yield serves as a benchmark for other borrowing rates.
The 10 Biggest Developments in Bitcoin in 2022
Price crashes and crypto collapses dominated headlines in 2022, but it was a year of significant progress for Bitcoin. In 2022, we saw how Bitcoin as a protocol allows for widespread innovation that fills whatever needs developers and entrepreneurs identify without any need for changes to that protocol. We’ve highlighted 10 important developments below.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M
When a spreadsheet listing Sam Bankman-Fried’s venture investments was published by the Financial Times earlier this month, a couple of lines stood out. They showed the former cryptocurrency kingmaker’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, had invested a total of $400 million into a company called Modulo Capital. Though this...
Binance Losing Auditing Partner Mazars Leaves Crypto Questions Unanswered
In the aftermath of cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s collapse last month, questions have swirled throughout the industry about whether other large players’ finances can be trusted. With professional auditors now abruptly exiting the space, those questions may keep lingering. Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, sought to...
With Binance, Everything Is Not Fine
The current state of Binance can be summed up nicely in meme form:. In reality, everything is most definitely Not Fine. Back in 2019 – when Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was still golden and FTX was on the up-and-up – Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, invested in the now-defunct crypto exchange’s series A. Last year, it exited that transaction after SBF bought out its stake for $2.1 billion.
Waves Blockchain Founder Asks Exchanges to Delist WAVES Token Derivative Trading
Sasha Ivanov, the founder of decentralized blockchain Waves, has asked crypto exchanges to deactivate futures markets tied to Waves' native WAVES token. "Waves does not need waves futures markets." Ivanov wrote on Twitter. "They are a breeding ground for FUD and making money off short positions, profitable because of it. I kindly ask all centralized exchanges to disable Waves futures markets."
Kazakhstan Tightens Regulation for Miners, Looks to Develop Broader Crypto Industry
Kazakh legislators approved a bill last week that will introduce corporate tax for bitcoin miners as well as restrictions for the industry’s energy consumption nationwide. The law, dubbed “On Regulating Digital Assets in Kazakhstan,” was one of three pieces of crypto-related legislation approved by the country’s lower house, known as the Mazhilis, last Thursday, according to the parliament website. The bill now heads to the Senate for discussion and another round of voting. The legislation came to the table only in recent months, but the central Asian nation had been struggling with power shortages since at least fall 2021.
FTX Has Over $1B in Cash, Creditor Meeting Told
FTX executives are currently trying to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from hundreds of bank accounts as they seek to resolve the position of the collapsed crypto exchange, its creditors were told Tuesday. The company's new management, which took over when FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Looks to Restart Certain Customer Withdrawals
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has asked a U.S. court to greenlight customer withdrawals that are locked up in the platform, court filings show. Crypto held in BlockFi wallets belongs to customers and the company has “no legal or equitable interest” in funds that were frozen when the platform halted operations on Nov. 10, a motion filed on Monday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey said.
FTX Will Look to Retrieve Voluntary Payments From Third Parties, Possibly Including SBF's Political Donations
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX will attempt to recoup voluntary payments made to third parties prior to its collapse, pursuing them in court if necessary. These payments may include founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's political donations in recent years. FTX did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for clarity on this point.
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Files for Bankruptcy, Expects Support From Some Debt Holders
Core Scientific (CORZ), one of the largest bitcoin (BTC) miners by computing power, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and reached a deal with some of its lenders to restructure its debt. The company filed for Chapter 11 at Southern District of Texas bankruptcy court as crypto winter continues to...
How Crypto Exchanges Can Be Free of Risk
We have recently been reminded that markets, as heavily as we rely on them, are far from ideal in practice. For one thing, settlement risk of major equities markets is increasingly capable of taking down the global economy. This is because of the growing number of traders occasionally using social media to in effect collude, such as with GameStop.
Binance Finalizes Acquisition of Indonesian Crypto Trading Firm Tokocrypto
Binance has finalized its acquisition of Tokocrypto, according to a press release sent to CoinDesk Indonesia. “Tokocrypto came from our brainchild more than four years ago. I am very proud to see every growth, slogan and contribution the company has made to advance Indonesia's digital economy,” Pang Xue Kai, CEO and co-founder of Tokocrypto, said in the release.
First Mover Americas: Grayscale Explores Options to Return Portion of GBTC
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Grayscale Investments is exploring options to return a portion of capital of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) if the Securities and...
Crypto Storage Protocol Tokens Slide as Traders Short FileCoin and Storj
Short sellers were relentless on the tokens associated with storage protocols Filecoin (FIL) and Storj (STORJ) over the weekend, with record shorts being placed FIL. FIL is down 28% over the past five days, with STORJ down 20%. Both have underperformed ether (ETH), which is down roughly 10% during the same time period.
Nansen Analyst: On-Chain Data Shows Binance’s Financials Are a ‘Black Box’
Binance, the top cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, may be “tremendously well capitalized,” but its financials are still “very much a black box,” said an analyst at data insights company Nansen. Andrew Thurman told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” that although the exchange has published that it...
Inside Core Scientific’s Prearranged Bankruptcy
The situation is “much closer to Hertz and Ford and Delta than FTX,” Core Scientific (CORZ) Chief Mining Officer Russell Cann told CoinDesk, explaining that he expects the company will emerge stronger from the reorganization process. Operating its own bitcoin (BTC) mining rigs and serving as a host...
4th Quarter Market Outlook: The CoinDesk Culture & Entertainment Index (CNE)
The CoinDesk Culture & Entertainment Index (CNE) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of culture and entertainment protocols that are included in the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS). Inclusion of a digital asset in CNE is subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements. CNE reflects the DACS as of the prior month, so the Culture & Entertainment sector includes all projects that aim to decentralize social media platforms, create decentralized gaming worlds and increase direct peer-to-peer interaction between content creators and their audience, while at the same time maintain user privacy, security and ownership of data and digital assets.
First Mover Americas: One of the Largest Bitcoin Miners Goes Bankrupt
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Core Scientific, one of the largest bitcoin miners by computing power, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company filed for Chapter...
