mprnews.org
Share your winter holiday traditions with us
No matter where you’re from or what holidays you celebrate, you probably have a tradition that you keep each winter. Maybe you make mochi with your friends and family for New Year's Day. Or maybe you watch movies in your pajamas with your family on Christmas Eve. Regardless of...
mprnews.org
Here are MPR News reporters favorite stories from this year
While 2022 comes to a close, the MPR newsroom staff is looking back on the most exciting and fascinating stories we’ve covered this year. MPR News reporters Hannah Yang in Worthington, Dan Kraker in Duluth and Catharine Richert in Rochester joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about their favorites.
mprnews.org
Want to check out holiday lights in your area? Find the complete guide here.
See any good holiday lights on your block this week? It’s that time of year. And for some, it is a yearly tradition to check out the flashiest holiday lights in the area. Some folks even drive far out of town to see the best displays. KSTP Executive Producer...
mprnews.org
Union Hmong Kitchen plans new pop-up restaurant in Minneapolis
A new Hmong restaurant is coming to Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood — for a limited time. From the mind of Chef Yia Vang, known for his restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen, Slurp Pop Up Noodle Shop will open its doors in January. The shop will serve a limited menu of...
mprnews.org
Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities
Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
mprnews.org
Amanda, beloved orangutan at St. Paul's Como Park Zoo, dies at 46
The oldest resident of St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo, an orangutan beloved by generations of visitors, has died. Amanda, a hybrid orangutan, was euthanized Saturday morning amid mounting health concerns that experts said could not be successfully treated. She was 46. “Amanda was curious, mischievous, engaging, and smart. We...
mprnews.org
A drastically different life: Minneapolis woman shares her continued COVID struggle
More than 3500 Americans have died from long COVID, according to a new report from the CDC. But long COVID doesn’t have to kill you to completely derail your life. Ten to 15 percent of Americans — that’s millions of people — are living with long COVID, defined by the CDC as symptoms lasting weeks or months after infection.
mprnews.org
Blizzard prep: 5 tips to stay warm, be smart as weather worsens
Blizzard conditions and subzero temps this week will again test Minnesotans' winter savvy. Make sure you pass the test. Here are some tips we’ve gathered — by Minnesotans, for Minnesotans. 1) Layers, layers, layers. Just like everyone’s told since you were a kid, it’s all about layers. Undershirt,...
mprnews.org
COVID nearly killed him, then the hard part began
Gabe Pastores is walking on a treadmill and cracking jokes. Given what he’s been through the past two years, he’d count those as giant steps. “Next, I’m gonna sing…‘Cover of the Rolling Stone,’” he half-seriously tells his pulmonary rehab specialist. Pastores, 58, loves classic rock, and the intro to that ‘70s song by Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show could not be more appropriate:
mprnews.org
Updates: Travelers, schools affected as winter storm blankets Minnesota
Snow started falling Wednesday morning in parts of western Minnesota as the first waves of what's shaping up to be a major winter storm moved into the region. City, county and state plow crews were preparing for long shifts to clear highways across Minnesota. Many school districts canceled classes or announced they'll release students early on Wednesday. And utility companies were bracing for another round of possible power outages.
mprnews.org
Bitter cold, high winds, snow set to mess with holiday travel
Here we go again, Minnesota. Our next winter storm comes at a bad time for holiday travel. This major winter storm features drier, fluffy snow that will be lofted airborne easily as winds pick up Thursday and Friday. Travel conditions will deteriorate as snow moves in Wednesday, and then the...
mprnews.org
What to know to avoid getting fined for not shoveling your sidewalks
Are you tired of shoveling, snow blowing or sweeping snow from your sidewalks? That’s understandable. Many parts of the state have already been hit with several “shovelable” snow falls so far this season. And some of us will get a lot more snow in the coming days.
mprnews.org
Track travel, storm conditions as winter blast barrels toward Minnesota
Another winter storm is heading for the Upper Midwest, poised to bring snow, wind and possibly blizzard conditions to much of Minnesota later this week along with bitterly cold temperatures — just in time to mess with holiday travel plans. The National Weather Service said travel across Minnesota later...
mprnews.org
Power restored to tens of thousands of Minnesota households
Utilities have restored power to the tens of thousands of Minnesota households that lost power in the wake of last week's massive winter storm. That slow-moving storm finally began moving out of the region Saturday, the light, lingering snowfall a contrast to the heavy, wet snow that helped bring down trees and power lines.
mprnews.org
Report: Black women and girls disproportionately targeted for violence
African American women and girls in Minnesota are almost three times as likely to be murdered as their white peers. And while Black women make up seven percent of the state population, a new report found they make up 40 percent of domestic violence victims in Minnesota. That’s according to...
mprnews.org
Growing storm: Blizzard warning extended to parts of Twin Cities area
The first piece of our two-part storm is here. This three-day event will cover most of the Upper Midwest. In fact, it will get even bigger in size and deeper as it moves into the eastern Great Lakes region this weekend. This storm still has all the earmarks of a...
mprnews.org
Minnesota opioid treatment clinics overwhelmed as needs rise, staffs shrink
Update Dec. 21, 2:50 p.m. | Posted Dec. 19, 4 a.m. Duluth’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment is the only licensed opioid treatment program across Minnesota’s Arrowhead, a territory roughly the size of Massachusetts. Its ClearPath Clinic has space for 475 people; some drive for hours to meet with a counselor or re-up on methadone. It’s a lifeline for those trying to break free of addiction.
mprnews.org
Tell MPR News: How is this winter storm affecting you?
A winter storm hit Minnesota Wednesday and is poised to develop into a potentially life-threatening blizzard for much of the state Thursday and Friday. Here at MPR News, we want to know how this is affecting you and your loved ones. There are a range of experiences. Some are frustrating,...
mprnews.org
Winter storm watch kicks in Wednesday; more snow and bitter cold ahead
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 210 PM CST Mon Dec 19 2022. ...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS WEEK... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several inches of fluffy...
mprnews.org
Big winds, blowing snow, subzero cold through Friday
Snow will continue to fall Wednesday through early Thursday. It will also be very cold, with only subzero highs north and west to around 10 degrees in southeastern Minnesota. Gusty winds develop Thursday into Friday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. Winter storm kicking in. Snow will continue to...
