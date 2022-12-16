ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

mprnews.org

Share your winter holiday traditions with us

No matter where you’re from or what holidays you celebrate, you probably have a tradition that you keep each winter. Maybe you make mochi with your friends and family for New Year's Day. Or maybe you watch movies in your pajamas with your family on Christmas Eve. Regardless of...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Here are MPR News reporters favorite stories from this year

While 2022 comes to a close, the MPR newsroom staff is looking back on the most exciting and fascinating stories we’ve covered this year. MPR News reporters Hannah Yang in Worthington, Dan Kraker in Duluth and Catharine Richert in Rochester joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about their favorites.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Union Hmong Kitchen plans new pop-up restaurant in Minneapolis

A new Hmong restaurant is coming to Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood — for a limited time. From the mind of Chef Yia Vang, known for his restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen, Slurp Pop Up Noodle Shop will open its doors in January. The shop will serve a limited menu of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities

Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Amanda, beloved orangutan at St. Paul's Como Park Zoo, dies at 46

The oldest resident of St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo, an orangutan beloved by generations of visitors, has died. Amanda, a hybrid orangutan, was euthanized Saturday morning amid mounting health concerns that experts said could not be successfully treated. She was 46. “Amanda was curious, mischievous, engaging, and smart. We...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Blizzard prep: 5 tips to stay warm, be smart as weather worsens

Blizzard conditions and subzero temps this week will again test Minnesotans' winter savvy. Make sure you pass the test. Here are some tips we’ve gathered — by Minnesotans, for Minnesotans. 1) Layers, layers, layers. Just like everyone’s told since you were a kid, it’s all about layers. Undershirt,...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

COVID nearly killed him, then the hard part began

Gabe Pastores is walking on a treadmill and cracking jokes. Given what he’s been through the past two years, he’d count those as giant steps. “Next, I’m gonna sing…‘Cover of the Rolling Stone,’” he half-seriously tells his pulmonary rehab specialist. Pastores, 58, loves classic rock, and the intro to that ‘70s song by Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show could not be more appropriate:
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Updates: Travelers, schools affected as winter storm blankets Minnesota

Snow started falling Wednesday morning in parts of western Minnesota as the first waves of what's shaping up to be a major winter storm moved into the region. City, county and state plow crews were preparing for long shifts to clear highways across Minnesota. Many school districts canceled classes or announced they'll release students early on Wednesday. And utility companies were bracing for another round of possible power outages.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Bitter cold, high winds, snow set to mess with holiday travel

Here we go again, Minnesota. Our next winter storm comes at a bad time for holiday travel. This major winter storm features drier, fluffy snow that will be lofted airborne easily as winds pick up Thursday and Friday. Travel conditions will deteriorate as snow moves in Wednesday, and then the...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Power restored to tens of thousands of Minnesota households

Utilities have restored power to the tens of thousands of Minnesota households that lost power in the wake of last week's massive winter storm. That slow-moving storm finally began moving out of the region Saturday, the light, lingering snowfall a contrast to the heavy, wet snow that helped bring down trees and power lines.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota opioid treatment clinics overwhelmed as needs rise, staffs shrink

Update Dec. 21, 2:50 p.m. | Posted Dec. 19, 4 a.m. Duluth’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment is the only licensed opioid treatment program across Minnesota’s Arrowhead, a territory roughly the size of Massachusetts. Its ClearPath Clinic has space for 475 people; some drive for hours to meet with a counselor or re-up on methadone. It’s a lifeline for those trying to break free of addiction.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Tell MPR News: How is this winter storm affecting you?

A winter storm hit Minnesota Wednesday and is poised to develop into a potentially life-threatening blizzard for much of the state Thursday and Friday. Here at MPR News, we want to know how this is affecting you and your loved ones. There are a range of experiences. Some are frustrating,...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Winter storm watch kicks in Wednesday; more snow and bitter cold ahead

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 210 PM CST Mon Dec 19 2022. ...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS WEEK... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several inches of fluffy...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Big winds, blowing snow, subzero cold through Friday

Snow will continue to fall Wednesday through early Thursday. It will also be very cold, with only subzero highs north and west to around 10 degrees in southeastern Minnesota. Gusty winds develop Thursday into Friday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. Winter storm kicking in. Snow will continue to...
MINNESOTA STATE

